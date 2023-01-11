ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Pennsylvania Senate indefinitely delays impeachment of Philly DA Krasner

By Anthony Hennen
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SvcBn_0kBV4FXt00
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner speaks with members of the media during a news conference in Philadelphia, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. Matt Rourke / AP Photo

(The Center Square) – After a state court ruled that Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s time in office did not constitute misbehavior, the Pennsylvania Senate has voted for an indefinite delay of his impeachment trial.

State senators voted 28-20 on Monday to delay impeachment indefinitely while readopting the rules of impeachment.

The trial was set to take plan in late January but no new date has been proposed.

In early January, the Commonwealth Court ruled the actions of Krasner alleged in the articles of impeachment did not rise to the level of “misbehavior in office.” It did not, however, dismiss the impeachment proceedings.

The House voted to impeach Krasner in November based on Republican lawmakers’ arguments that Krasner failed to enforce the laws of Philadelphia and prosecute criminals, spurring a recent crime wave sweeping across the city. Though the House decided to impeach, the trial itself would be conducted by the Senate.

Other cities in the commonwealth, such as Pittsburgh and Harrisburg, have also seen a rise in crime – especially murder – but Philadelphia’s murder increase has stood out in comparison. It’s unclear when a date for the trial would be established.

Capitalist Chick
3d ago

Of course they did…the city Philadelphia is as corrupt as they come 🙄

Anita Maenner
3d ago

how many more dead bodies does it take to impeach him?? maybe 500 more??

The Center Square

The Center Square

