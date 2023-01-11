Read full article on original website
Related
San Angelo LIVE!
Legendary North San Angelo Steakhouse Selected to Cook for Governor's Inauguration Tuesday
AUSTIN – San Angelo's own legendary Western Sky Steakhouse will cook for the inauguration celebration Tuesday at the Capitol in Austin. Western Sky, located at 2024 N. Chadbourne St., will prepare Steak Bits and German fries for the thousands invited to the ceremony. The Texas Restaurant Association has been...
Report: 3 Texas cities ranked among worst U.S. major cities based on traffic
Do you feel like traffic in Dallas is worst than in other cities? Well, you may be right.
Missing Leopard That Forced Texas Zoo To Shut Down Has Been Found
The Dallas Zoo is under a "code blue."
Fiber Optic Line laying: Homeowners Expressing Concern
Some San Angelo homeowners are expressing concern over damage and abandoned equipment from fiber optic installation.
San Angelo LIVE!
LIVE! Daily | Fight at the Bar Lands Boyfriend in the Hospital
Today on LIVE!, Charlotte Anderson with Keep San Angelo Beautiful returns to LIVE and talks with Matt Trammell about recycling after the holidays!. The LIVE! Daily is the "newspaper to your email" for San Angelo. Each content-packed edition has weather, the popular Top of the Email opinion and rumor mill column, news around the state of Texas, news around west Texas, the latest news stories from San Angelo LIVE!, events, and the most recent obituaries. The bottom of the email contains the most recent rants and comments. The LIVE! daily is emailed 5 days per week. On Sundays, subscribers receive the West Texas Real Estate LIVE! email.
Guy Fieri Calls This His Favorite Restaurant In The State Of Texas!
I don't know about you but in our household, Guy Fieri is the ultimate food critic. We can sit and watch his show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for an entire Saturday afternoon. This guy is 100% a foodie and to me an expert when it comes to finding all the best places to eat from coast to coast.
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Texas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
Tom Green County Fair and Jr Livestock Show begins
The Tom Green County Fair and Jr Livestock show is underway today, January 13, 2023, at the Foster Communications fairgrounds.
Most Haunted Houses In Forth Worth - 5 Houses You Shouldnt Visit At Night Or Alone
Fort Worth, Texas is home to many historic and beautiful houses, but some of them also have a reputation for being haunted. Here are a few of the most haunted houses in Fort Worth that you may want to think twice about visiting at night or alone:
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Ray Hubbard in Texas?
Given that there are over 7,000 lakes in the great state of Texas, you may be wondering just how deep Lake Ray Hubbard is. Located just outside of Dallas, Lake Ray Hubbard is a manmade reservoir originally intended to supply water to nearby cities and local populations. However, it still remains an extremely popular recreational lake as well!
keranews.org
Dog flu outbreak puts strain on pet owners, local shelters in Texas
An outbreak of dog flu has canines spreading the disease across North Texas. Like humans, dogs with the flu may have a cough, runny nose, fever or a reduced appetite. Dog flu is rarely fatal but highly contagious, according to Lori Teller, who specializes in veterinary medicine at Texas A&M University.
Angelo native brings talent and experience to D-BAT
SAN ANGELO, TX— For over 20 years, D-BAT training facilities has impacted the playing careers of thousands of ballplayers equipping athletes with lessons to succeed. One former athlete is hoping to grow the sport of softball in the Concho Valley. “I just want to help these girls to get better and to get to that […]
San Angelo LIVE!
Crash on the Curve at Producers Crunches Pickups Thursday
SAN ANGELO – Two drivers escaped serious injury when their pickups crashed on the curve of the Old Ballinger Highway and N. Bell St. in front of Producer's Livestock Auction Thursday morning. According to San Angelo Police Department investigating officer Carrillo, a white four door Ram pickup was northbound...
Midland fugitives in deadly December shooting arrested in Dallas
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men wanted in connection with a murder at The Ranch Apartments in December have been arrested in Dallas, according to a release from the Midland Police Department. 30-year-old Shawn Douglas Love was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force on January 9. 25-year-old Jamar Yusef […]
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Signs Up for Clean Energy Hydrogen Proposal
SAN ANGELO, TX — Called the Trans Permian “H2Hub”, a serial entrepreneur named Jack W. Hanks believes he can harness the Biden Administration’s stimulus largesse to create alternative energy and byproducts using hydrogen. Yesterday, the San Angelo Chamber of Commerce heralded the dream’s arrival to San Angelo. San Angelo is proposed to be one point of an area defined by a polygon, with a border that connects this city, San Antonio, Del Rio, Midland/Odessa, and Big Spring.
Sunset Jr. food truck owner continues family legacy with tater tots, 'smashburgers', fried pickles and more
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Troy Klausner spent eight years in the kitchen cooking up tater tots, fried pickles, "smashburgers" and more. His restaurant, Sunset Grill, was a well-known location in San Angelo where his son, Kurt, and his four other children spent the majority of their childhoods. "Sunset Grill,...
San Angelo LIVE!
Lee Pfluger Sues Intrepid ‘Cactus Crusader’
SAN ANGELO, TX — Quoting Ben Franklin in the 1850 version of Poor Richard’s Almanack, San Angelo businessman Lee Pfluger said any man’s reputation is priceless. “Glass, china, and reputation are easily cracked, and never well mended,” Franklin wrote 270 years ago. For those reasons, Pfluger sued Zane White for voluminous derogatory statements White has made about Pfluger over a period of several months last year. Those statements have continued to this day.
Upworthy
Texas nurse crawls out of deadly pileup through car trunk and reports for work at hospital
Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 12, 2021. It has since been updated. A north Texas nurse considers herself "unbelievably blessed" after managing to survive a massive crash involving more than 130 vehicles in Fort Worth in 2021. Speaking to ABC13, Rebecca Benson revealed that she was on her way to work, like every other day, when the incident occurred around 6:30 am on Interstate 35W. Although she had heard about bad weather coming, the roads were dry when she left her home, said Benson. However, things quickly took a turn for the worse when she came up to a corner and got on the bridge.
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Texas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
San Angelo LIVE!
Longtime Tom Green Co. Justice of the Peace Fred Buck Passes Away
SAN ANGELO, TX – Longtime Tom Green County Justice of the Peace Fred Buck died this past week following a long fight with cancer. He was 68. "Fred Buck won the race of life on January 13, 2023. Fred fought a battle with cancer for 10 years. Though cancer is what eventually ended his journey on earth, cancer did not define him, nor did it end his life," quoted the obituary. “For me, living is Christ, and dying is gain” Philippians 1:21. Fred Buck is alive!"
KGKL 97.5 FM Country
San Angelo, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT
KGKL 97.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://975kgkl.com
Comments / 0