Insane horsepower figures will always capture the attention of the automotive world, but posting an ultra-quick Nurburgring lap time can showcase how those ponies truly perform. Companies now pit their highest-powered vehicles against each other to dominate the 13-mile track known as "The Green Hell" to show performance capabilities most drivers could never imagine. And in a world in which electric cars are getting faster every day, a new player wants to show the Nurburgring capabilities of its new hypercar. The Estrema Fulminea EV has an immense horsepower figure and startling aerodynamics, and it's aiming to be the fastest production car to ever lap the infamous course.

5 DAYS AGO