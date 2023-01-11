Read full article on original website
Top Speed
This Sleek Italian Hypercar Aims To Be The Fastest Production Car To Ever Lap The Nurburgring
Insane horsepower figures will always capture the attention of the automotive world, but posting an ultra-quick Nurburgring lap time can showcase how those ponies truly perform. Companies now pit their highest-powered vehicles against each other to dominate the 13-mile track known as "The Green Hell" to show performance capabilities most drivers could never imagine. And in a world in which electric cars are getting faster every day, a new player wants to show the Nurburgring capabilities of its new hypercar. The Estrema Fulminea EV has an immense horsepower figure and startling aerodynamics, and it's aiming to be the fastest production car to ever lap the infamous course.
This Tuned Mercedes G-Wagen Looks Like a Rolling ‘60s Bathroom
The entirety of this AMG G63, outside and inside, is covered in a mint green color scheme that would look at home in your grandmother's bathroom.
Top Speed
Manhart Has Amplified The Audi S3 Sport Sedan To Another Level Of Performance
A type of car that is getting rarer and rarer each year is the small but luxurious sedan. Mid-size and full-size executive models dominate the luxury sedan segment, and even those are far outsold by their higher-riding SUV counterparts. A car with even more dwindling sales is the small luxurious sports sedan with the Mercedes CLA 45 AMG and Audi RS3 standing at the top of the food chain. However, the German tuner Manhart has decided to try to add one more to the list by juicing up an Audi S3 to put it on par with its older brother.
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spy shots
Engineers from Mercedes-Benz AMG have been photographed testing a prototype for an updated version of the GT 4-Door Coupe. The big performance hatch arrived for the 2019 model year and was given a subtle update for 2022. More substantial changes are planned for the latest update, which will likely be introduced for 2024 to coincide with the arrival of a redesigned GT sports car (shown below) also for 2024.
A ‘Very Sporty’ Porsche 911 Hybrid Is Coming Soon, CEO Says
Porsche is serious about electrifying its entire lineup—even its most iconic model, the 911. The German marque’s CEO, Oliver Blume reconfirmed that a hybrid version of the famous sports car is on the way in a recent interview with Car magazine. Don’t expect an all-electric variant to follow soon after, though. Porsche wants to keep an internal combustion engine in the 911 for the foreseeable future. During his conversation with the British publication, Blume said the brand plans to “add a very sporty hybridization to the 911 [lineup].” The executive didn’t go into any more detail, but Motor1.com reports that the electrified...
Watch: Mechanic Wrecks 900 HP Toyota Supra On Test Drive
A mechanic test-driving a 1997 Toyota Supra was caught on camera as they lost control while overtaking a car before hitting a concrete barrier and eventually crashing into a train yard. The accident happened in Englewood, near Denver, Colorado, and the video shows the driver losing control under heavy acceleration....
Top Speed
Lamborghini Aventador SV "Widebody" Is The Most Aggressive Looking Lambo Ever
Lamborghini is renowned for making some of the most dramatic, muscular and striking cars to ever hit the road, and the brand's Aventador proudly continued that tradition. Improving on its aggressive styling is no easy feat, but an Arizona-based customizing firm gave it a go, and the results are stunning. This custom Aventador, currently listed for sale on DuPont Registry turns the Lambo's drama up to 11 with a bespoke widebody kit.
1988 Volkswagen Caddy Will Soon Have McLaren 650S Power
Can you imagine what a first-generation 1988 Volkswagen Caddy pickup would feel like if you put the twin-turbocharged V8 from a McLaren 650S in the load bin and used it to power the rear wheels?. Well, as it turns out, we won't have to imagine much longer. Garage 68 Motorsport...
msn.com
Mercedes C55 AMG Wagon Hits 155 MPH In Winter Run On The Autobahn
The unrestricted sections of the German Autobahn were set ablaze by this long-roof rocket. The mid-cycle refresh of the W203 Mercedes-Benz C-Class in 2005 saw the introduction of a more powerful AMG version of the compact vehicle. From C32 to C55, it paved the way for Merc to use Affalterbach's new 5.4-liter naturally aspirated V8 then – an evolution of the eight-pot mill found in the old E-Class.
MotorAuthority
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL 63 Motorsport Collectors Edition gets Petronas F1 paint job
Mercedes-Benz this week launched a special edition of its AMG SL 63 dressed in a Formula 1-inspired livery. Limited to just 100 units globally, the SL 63 Motorsport Collectors Edition has silver paint that fades to black at the rear of the car, replicating the look of Mercedes' W13 E Performance F1 car used in the 2022 F1 season.
Mercedes Vs. BMW Sales War Was Hotter Than Ever In 2022
Mercedes-Benz has finally released its 2022 sales figures with a total of 350,949 vehicles sold in the United States, placing it ahead of BMW with 332,388. However, if you were to remove vans (which accounted for 64,185 sales), BMW would have easily finished on top. The 2023 BMW X5 was the company's best-selling model (82,372 units) while the Mercedes-Benz GLC overtook the GLE this year.
Chevrolet To Fix Corvette Z06 For Free After Its Engine Failed After 52 Miles
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 buyer Marco Garcia's engine failed after just 52 miles, leading to a series of online complaints as he tried to get the issue resolved; now the C8 enthusiast has revealed that he is finally getting the kind of service he deserves, and GM will fix his car at no cost. As a result, he has opted to remove the videos of his complaints from social media, posting the below update.
MotorAuthority
2023 Lexus RC starts at $45,470
The 2023 Lexus RC carries over mostly unchanged for the new model year. The only notable updates for the luxury coupe are a new appearance package and the return of the RC F Track Edition performance grade after a brief hiatus. The lineup once again starts with the base RC...
US News and World Report
Study Shows That Plug-In Hybrid Owners Aren't Plugging In
When a buyer selects a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) over a traditional gas car, one expects that they will take full advantage of its electric capabilities. After all, PHEVs are both better for the environment and a great money-saving opportunity. Why then has a study from the International Council on Clean Transportation found that many owners simply aren't plugging in their PHEVs?
Watch An Angry Audi A5 Driver Unleash Havoc In Shanghai Hotel Lobby
A 28-year-old man left a trail of destruction behind him as he drove his Audi A5 Convertible through the lobby of a Chinese hotel. As per Channel News Asia, the man, known only as Chen, got into an argument with staff about his missing laptop, and that set off his decision to drive through the doors of the Shanghai hotel before swerving through the lobby haphazardly.
You Can No Longer Get A Ford F-150 Rattler
According to Ford Truck Communications Manager Dawn McKenzie, the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler is officially sold out for the year. As a reminder, the Rattler is a new trim level introduced last year as a low-budget off-road truck. It's not Raptor in terms of capability, but the Rattler's low package cost of just $1,495 was sure to make it desirable. On a low-trim truck, you could order one for as little as $42,690.
Tesla Is Hiding Downgraded Brakes Behind Cheap Plastic
ZEVcentric, an EV motorsports company based in California, is accusing the EV giant of hiding smaller, less capable brakes behind fancy red caliper covers on the Model Y Performance. In a video posted to Twitter, aftermarket Tesla performance parts supplier ZEVcentric identified the new parts as slightly different than usual.
Top Speed
McLaren Quietly Ends Production Of Its Halo Supercar
The 720S embodies McLaren and its approach to creating a high-performance supercar that is both lightweight and blazingly fast. Since its debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, McLaren has sold a sizeable amount of this supercar, and it has been acclaimed by many for its spirited performance. However, the British supercar firm has pulled the plug on its mass-market supercar, another enthusiast-loved nameplate that will die this year alongside the Dodge Challenger and Audi R8 V10. While a replacement for the 720S is still in the works, it will certainly not be a pure ICE-powered supercar.
Mercedes-Benz EQG EV Prototype Caught Undergoing Winter Testing
The electric Mercedes EQG SUV has been spotted undergoing winter testing, with the German automaker choosing a rather unique camo wrap of blue and black topographical maps to hide many of the design details. The EQG debuted as a concept well over a year ago, but today our spy photographers...
MotoGP Legend Valentino Rossi To Test BMW M Hybrid V8
BMW M Motorsport boss Andreas Roos has revealed that nine-time MotoGP world champion Valentino Rossi could be in contention to test the automaker's M Hybrid V8 Le Mans contender, reports Motorsport.com. "We plan to give him the chance of a test," said Roos. "There is the plan to give him...
CarBuzz.com
