TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A single ticketholder won Friday’s $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot, according to Mega Millions officials. The ticket — which matched all six winning numbers (30, 43, 45, 46, 61, and the gold Mega Ball 14) — was sold in Maine, according to a press release. It’s the first jackpot win for the state, officials said.

MAINE STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO