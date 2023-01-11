Flooding occurred at the C.L. Hoover Opera House just before Christmas as the result of a broken water pipe. Cleanup has been progressing since that time. Joe Markley, Opera House Co-Director, said the building has dried out. "The cleanup company, the restoration company have been basically going through. We've got a lot of sheet rock, which is the bottom two feet of the walls that have been cut out so we can make sure there's no mold or anything like that growing in there."

