clarksvillenow.com
Kenwood High point guard named Player of the Week after averaging 24 points in 2 games
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Kenwood High point guard Keshawn Papillion is Clarksville Now Player of the Week after helping lead his team to two straight wins last week. Over the past two weeks of play, the Knights have been one of the hottest teams in Montgomery County. Kenwood...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Fort Campbell Wins Army Duals
Fort Campbell hosted Fort Knox Friday for the annual Army Duals, won by the Falcons 66-12. Here is a YSE Gallery of shots from the night on the mat.
TSU’s Clay looks to become first player to be 5-time All-OVC
Tennessee State guard Jr. Clay is looking to become the first men's basketball player to garner All-Ohio Valley Conference honors five times.
Nashville, January 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 12 high school 🏀 games in Nashville. The Hillsboro High School basketball team will have a game with East Nashville Magnet High School on January 12, 2023, 22:00:01.
atozsports.com
Comment from Vols transfer will make Tennessee fans smile
The Tennessee Vols made a huge addition earlier this week by landing Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont’e Thornton. Thornton, a Baltimore native, is a big play waiting to happen. The former four-star recruit, who was rated as the No. 7 wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class, is 6-foot-5...
atozsports.com
Vols QB Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal at the wrong time
Tennessee Vols true freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday. The news didn’t come as much of a surprise. Fans have been speculating since the end of the regular season that Jackson could enter the portal this month. Jackson, a former four-star recruit who was...
WSMV
Former Vanderbilt basketball player Luke Kornet, son of WSMV4 anchor Tracy Kornet, appeared on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt Kid's Edition. Southeast Nashville residents got a chance to voice their concerns and hear from both TVA and NES following the rolling blackouts and extended power outages that took place last month.
3 tornadoes touched down in East TN, National Weather Service says
Survey teams with the National Weather Service in Morristown found preliminary evidence of three tornadoes touching down in East Tennessee, part of a storm system that moved across southern states on Thursday, killing at least 9 people.
wkdzradio.com
Northern Christian County Home Destroyed In Fire
A home on Crofton Firetower Road in Christian County was destroyed in a fire Friday night. Lacy Firefighters say the double-wide mobile home was fully engulfed and had already collapsed when they arrived just before 9 pm. No one was home at the time of the fire and the cause...
WEATHER ALERT 1-12,2022 Storms, Winds, Cold, Flurries
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 159 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-130800- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 159 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail may occur across Middle Tennessee today. A brief tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Gusty winds over 35mph are possible as the storms approach in the morning, then again as a cold front passes late in the day. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. Much colder air will move in with a good chance for snow showers on Friday. Mainly light accumulations are expected along and near the Cumberland Plateau. Accumulations are likely to reach 1 to 2 inches for the highest elevations from Jamestown to Monterey.
WSMV
Deadly crash on I-840 in Williamson County
Luke Kornet appears on 'NBC Nightly News Kid's Edition'. Former Vanderbilt basketball player Luke Kornet, son of WSMV4 anchor Tracy Kornet, appeared on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt Kid's Edition. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Southeast Nashville residents got a chance to voice their concerns and hear from both...
WSMV
Coldest night of the year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another cold night ahead but things start to warm up tomorrow afternoon and continue to get warmer next week, however rain will return. Mostly clear sky this evening with some high clouds moving in overnight. The low will be the coldest so far this month, so that means 2023 too, dipping to the mid 20s.
clarksvillenow.com
Charles Edwin Nunn
Charles Edwin Nunn, age 97, of Clarksville, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Tennova Healthcare. A Graveside Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023 at Greenwood Cemetery with Rev. Michael Guertin officiating. Charles entered into this life on June 6, 1925, in Trigg...
clarksvillenow.com
Hundreds of Fort Campbell families given food boxes in Oak Grove | PHOTOS
OAK GROVE, KY (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Thursday was a special day for close to 700 hundred families of service members as they lined up in their vehicles at the Oak Grove Equestrian Center to accept free boxes and bags of food from Fort Care and One Generation Away. Dozens...
clarksvillenow.com
James Theoplis McCoin II
James Theoplis McCoin II, age 32, of Clarksville, TN, gained his wings on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at home. Celebration of Life will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. John Mark Thomas officiating. James entered...
WKRN
'Portland CARES' closed for another six weeks
A Portland nonprofit forced to close because of damage from freezing temperatures a few weeks ago is still closed. A Portland nonprofit forced to close because of damage from freezing temperatures a few weeks ago is still closed. Town hall on rolling blackouts & extended outages. Town hall on rolling...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 12, 2023
Greg Auston McCallum, 61, formerly of Murray, Kentucky, died Thursday, Dec.15, 2022, at his home in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born Dec. 6, 1961, in Murray, Kentucky. He was a carpenter by trade and worked in construction for more than 25 years. He was a member of Liberty Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He liked to fish and playfully aggravate those he loved. He was well known for his wit, storytelling, and his unique and often humorous insights about the world.
2 Tennessee Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes two cities right here in Tennessee.
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Some Rain, Storms and Snow to End the Week
FIRST ALERT DAY (THURSDAY) A strong cold front is still expected to move through the Midstate Thursday and bring us the chance for a couple strong or even severe storms. The time window for potentially strong storms in the Midstate is 4 a.m. - noon. Nashville’s most likely time window is 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. The threat -- strong, gusty wind and brief, heavy downpours that could result in ponding or temporary flooding of poor drainage areas. It will be windy outside of thunderstorms as well. Temperatures ahead of the front will still make it into the lower and mid-60s. Behind the front, a rain shower or two will be possible as temperatures fall into the 50s, 40s, and then the 30s.
wkdzradio.com
Child Injured After Being Struck By Lift Attachment
A child was flown to a Nashville hospital after an accident at a home on Butler Road. Christian County emergency officials say a piece of equipment landed on a five-year old child Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel say a lift attachment weighing around 100 pounds fell on the child’s head. The accident occurred at a location near 10,900 Butler Road.
