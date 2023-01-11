FIRST ALERT DAY (THURSDAY) A strong cold front is still expected to move through the Midstate Thursday and bring us the chance for a couple strong or even severe storms. The time window for potentially strong storms in the Midstate is 4 a.m. - noon. Nashville’s most likely time window is 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. The threat -- strong, gusty wind and brief, heavy downpours that could result in ponding or temporary flooding of poor drainage areas. It will be windy outside of thunderstorms as well. Temperatures ahead of the front will still make it into the lower and mid-60s. Behind the front, a rain shower or two will be possible as temperatures fall into the 50s, 40s, and then the 30s.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO