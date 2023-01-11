ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KXAN

How to build a home gym with both affordable and high-end equipment

If you take advantage of it, a gym membership is a great value. However, about half the people who start a new gym membership quit within six months. Many of these people drop their membership because they do not have enough time to get to the gym to make it feel like a good value.
KGW

Healthy nutrition and fitness tips to kick off 2023

OREGON, USA — 2023 is here and many use the start of a new year to jump-start a healthier lifestyle. Vowing to exercise more, eat healthier and to lose weight are the top three New Year’s resolution, but how do we get there and make is sustainable?. Wellness...
OREGON STATE
boxrox.com

How to Build Massive Back Strength and Muscle Mass with the Lat Push Down

This guide will teach you everything you need to know about the Lat Push Down and how to use and perform it correctly in your training. Also known as the Straight-Arm Pull Down, this exercise is a cable pulling exercise that targets the lats and strengthens the back. What Muscles...
boxrox.com

How To Get Big Legs Without Squats – Unstoppable Power, Strength and Muscle

Is it possible to improve your lower body’s athleticism and strength without doing the most basic movement? Yes, it is. Find out how to get big legs without squats below. For any reason, some people prefer to stay away from squats when it comes to leg workouts. It could be because of problems on their back, mobility, neck, or even shoulder or elbow difficulties when holding the barbell before squatting. So how to get big legs without squats? John Meadows explained how.
OHIO STATE
MindBodyGreen

Why Strength Training Is Essential Through Menopause & Beyond

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Perimenopause can begin as early as age 35, but for most women, it starts between 40 and 44. It is the several-years-long phase leading up to your menopause (which is technically the day exactly 12 months after your last period; after that, you are in post-menopause). Your ovaries don't just stop production from one day to the next. Instead, you transition slowly from one phase of your life to the other.
outsidemagazine

The Future of Strength Training

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Getting stronger is simple: lift heavy stuff, put it down, and repeat. According to a new review led by researchers from the U.S. Army Research Institute of Environmental Medicine, you should use heavy weights that you’re capable of lifting one to five times through a full range of motion, and repeat for two to three sets a few times a week. That’s it. The rest is details.
MedicalXpress

Weightlifting your way to weight loss

Look at a bodybuilder who has bulked up with bulging muscles, and it might not seem that lifting weights can shed pounds. But first impressions can be deceiving. Instead, experts say, building muscle can indeed be one way to transform your body and lose weight. "Weightlifting activates your large muscle...
hike734.com

Hiking Fitness: Restoring Proper Muscle Activation

This blog is part of a series of posts discussing various components of hiking fitness. If you haven’t already, you’ll want to checkout the previous blog The Importance of Strength Training. When it comes to strength and stability training, hikers should focus on:. First, restoring proper muscle activation...

