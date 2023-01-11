Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on DelmarvaKatie CherrixDelmar, DE
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern ShoreKatie CherrixMaryland State
This Small Town in Maryland is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenBerlin, MD
Related
firststateupdate.com
80-Year-Old Seaford Woman Carjacked, Kidnapped Found In Maryland
The Seaford Police Department is actively investigating a carjacking/kidnapping incident that occurred on Arch Street in Seaford on Friday, January 13, 2023, at approximately 9:56 a.m. Officials said an 80-year-old female victim was in the driveway of her residence near her vehicle when she was approached, physically assaulted, and placed...
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Incident involving elderly woman under investigation in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – An investigation is underway in Salisbury following an incident Friday afternoon. Details are limited at this time, but Maryland State Police confirmed to 47 ABC that an incident took place in the area of Riverside Drive Friday afternoon involving an elderly woman allegedly being tied up and pushed off a dock into the water.
WMDT.com
Police searching for missing Somerset Co. man
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. – Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Somerset County man. We’re told 27-year-old Dequan Fields was reported missing on Thursday after attempts by family to reach him were unsuccessful. Anyone with information is asked to contact the...
WGMD Radio
Seaford & MSP Investigate Carjacking & Kidnapping Friday Morning
Seaford and Maryland State Police are investigating a carjacking and kidnapping incident that occurred just before 10 Friday morning on Arch Street. Police say an 80 year old woman was in her driveway – near her vehicle when she was approached by a male suspect and physically assaulted and placed inside her vehicle. The victim was bound during the drive to a residence in south Salisbury. The victim was found in that area and taken to an area hospital for treatment for her injuries. Salisbury and Maryland State Police located the stolen vehicle near East Main Street – and multiple occupants ran off. Police did arrest the suspect involved in the carjack and kidnapping.
WBOC
Dover Man Shot in the Face, Police Searching for Suspect
DOVER, Del.- A Dover man was sent to the hospital after being shot Thursday evening in Manchester Square. Dover Police say that shots were fired in the unit block of Stevenson Drive around 6 p.m. Police did not find a victim at the scene but a 20-year-old man walked into a nearby hospital with a gun shot wound to his face. The man was not able to communicate well with offers due to his injury. He was taken to a New Castle County Hospital for further treatment.
WMDT.com
One injured in Dover shooting, police investigating
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a shooting that left one injured Thursday evening. We’re told police responded to the unit block of Stevenson Drive shortly before 6 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Officers responded to the area and did not locate any victims, but a short time later, learned that a 20-year-old male had walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound to his face. The victim was reportedly unable to communicate well with officers due to his injured and was transferred to a New Castle County hospital for further treatment.
WGMD Radio
Dover PD Looking for Information on Manchester Square Shooting Thursday
A shooting in the Manchester Square area in Dover Thursday night just before 6 sent a 20 year old Dover man to the hospital. Dover Police were called to Stevenson Drive, but didn’t locate a victim. Shortly after – a 20 year old man walked into an area hospital with a gun shot wound to the face. Police have no leads or suspect information – if you have information on this incident – contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.
WMDT.com
Salisbury police department leading safety class
SALISBURY, Md. – the MAC Center’s 2023 Winter Institute has launched, a series of entertaining and informative classes. On Thursday, Salisbury Police Department Chief Barbara Duncan hosted a class for seniors about keeping your homes and cars safe. Chief Duncan also discussed cyber security issues, cautioning everyone to...
WGMD Radio
UPDATE: Arrest Made in Woodcrest Apartments Robbery Incident
Dover Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit arrested a Dover teen for his involvement in a robbery that occurred Sunday night at Woodcrest Apartments. Police took the 17-year-old into custody without incident and transported him to Dover Police where he was processed and arraigned. The 17-year-old was released to his...
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Missing man located in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – A search is underway for a 55-year-old man who police say went missing early Wednesday morning near the Salisbury Marina. According to the Salisbury Police Department, 55-year-old Joseph Michael Ward went missing near the Salisbury Marina, located at 506 W. Main Street around 2 a.m. Thursday.
WMDT.com
Salisbury man arrested after being found with stolen street signs
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man was arrested last week after he was found in possession of a firearm and more than a dozen stolen street signs. We’re told law enforcement executed the search warrant in the 27000 block of Riverside Drive Extended, locating multiple subjects inside. A search revealed two shotguns in a bedroom belonging to 20-year-old Timothy Prichard, who is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous firearm conviction. Inside an outbuilding on the property, police found 17 street signs that had been stolen throughout the County, with a total value of $1,973.
WMDT.com
Philadelphia man arrested on narcotics charges in Dover
DOVER, Del. – A Philadelphia man is behind bars in Delaware after being found in possession of a large amount of narcotics during a traffic stop. Just before 4 p.m., troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by 24-year-old Kyeef Williams, who troopers knew did not have a valid driver’s license. Troopers made contact with Williams and asked him to step out of the car, which he did without incident.
5 arrested for alleged dog fighting in Seaford, Delaware
The investigation happened over the weekend following a complaint of suspicious activity at a home in Seaford, Sussex County.
WMDT.com
Four arrested following suspicious vehicle investigation
HARBESON, Del. – Four people have been arrested following a suspicious vehicle investigation early Wednesday morning. At around 5:50 a.m., troopers say they responded to Phillips Branch Road, east of Indian Mission Road, after receiving a call of a suspicious vehicle in the area. Troopers were advised that it appeared a woman had been involved in an altercation with two men outside of the car.
WMDT.com
Milton Police receives donations
MILTON, Del. – In honor of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day this past Monday, the Milton Police Department has been receiving generous donations from the community all week. They got snacks and goodies from Miss Cape Henlopen, the Milton Chamber of Commerce, and the Women’s Club of Milton. What a nice way to support our local first responders and thank you for all you do.
WMDT.com
Salisbury house fire ruled accidental
SALISBURY, Md. – A late night house fire in Salisbury has been deemed accidental. The fire was reported just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, at 217 Hall Drive. The blaze, which began in the bathroom wall, was placed under control by responding firefighters in approximately 15 minutes. State Fire Marshals determined that the fire was caused by an unspecified failure of an electrical branch circuit.
WMDT.com
14 dogs rescued, five people charged following dog fighting investigation
SEAFORD, Del. – Five people have been charged after more than a dozen dogs were rescued over the weekend. At around 2 p.m. Sunday, Delaware State Police responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 26000 block of Lonesome Road in Seaford. It was discovered that multiple people at the property were actively engaging in dog fighting.
WBOC
Man Sent to Hospital Following Overnight Shooting in Milford
MILFORD, Del.- A man was sent to the hospital after he was shot overnight Wednesday in Milford. Police say that an 18-year-old man was shot in his left leg after an unknown rear passenger got out of a car and opened fire in the 500 block of Truitt Avenue. The victim ran from the scene.
WMDT.com
Dover man arrested on firearm charges following foot chase
DOVER, Del. – A Dove man is behind bars after he was found in possession of a loaded gun and marijuana Wednesday evening. At around 5 p.m., officers tried to contact 18-year-old Demetric Isabell in the area of South Governors Avenue and West Reed Street regarding an ongoing investigation. Isabell reportedly ran from officers and removed a loaded Glock 19 handgun with an extended magazine from his waistband and threw it on the ground. Officers were able to take Isabell into custody following the foot chase and found him to be in possession of 7.7 grams of marijuana.
WGMD Radio
Four Arrested in Connection With Suspicious Vehicle in Harbeson
Four young people face various criminal charges following an investigation into a suspicious vehicle in Harbeson early yesterday morning. Delaware State Police troopers received a call about the vehicle in the area of Phillips Branch Road east of Indian Mission Road. Police found drugs and ammunition. Troopers asked the four individuals in the car to get out of the vehicle. Both rear passengers–19-year-old Witley Francin of Lincoln and 18-year-old Ryan Simpson of Milford– did not comply, and both fought with police. After a short time, officers took them into custody. Front-seat passenger–20-year-old Jocelyn Flores-Estrada of Milton–also resisted arrest but was taken into custody at the scene.
Comments / 0