National Guard sent to Mexico City subway on sabotage worry. MEXICO CITY (AP) — The mayor of Mexico City says 6,060 National Guard officers will be posted in the city's subway system after a series of accidents that officials say could be due to sabotage. Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said Thursday that a series of mechanical problems in recent months may have been due to "not normal" causes. Sheinbaum appeared to suggest, but did not say, that it could involve some form of sabotage. Subway accidents have been an embarrassment for Sheinbaum, the most likely candidate of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to succeed him in the 2024 elections. Like the president,Sheinbaum often ascribes setbacks to a conspiracy against her.

