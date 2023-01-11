ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 2:11 p.m. EST

National Guard sent to Mexico City subway on sabotage worry. MEXICO CITY (AP) — The mayor of Mexico City says 6,060 National Guard officers will be posted in the city's subway system after a series of accidents that officials say could be due to sabotage. Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said Thursday that a series of mechanical problems in recent months may have been due to "not normal" causes. Sheinbaum appeared to suggest, but did not say, that it could involve some form of sabotage. Subway accidents have been an embarrassment for Sheinbaum, the most likely candidate of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to succeed him in the 2024 elections. Like the president,Sheinbaum often ascribes setbacks to a conspiracy against her.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise

Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
Video emerges of George Santos introducing himself as ‘Anthony Devolder’ at a pro-Trump LGBTQ event

Member of Congress George Santos is under fire yet again after an old video surfaced on social media where the Republican can be heard introducing himself as "Anthony Devolder".The Long Island representative is facing calls for resignation after admitting to a plethora of lies on his resume, starting from his high school to college and employment. The first-time representative also drew ire from Jewish groups for claiming that he was of Jewish descent and a grandchild of Holocaust survivors.Now, a video clip posted by an anonymous Twitter account PatriotTakes, shows Mr Santos asking questions to a panel at a...
‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’

Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson is totally in favor of a special prosecutor investigating the classified documents found and linked to President Joe Biden. But he's also "suspicious" of the "timing" when they were found and suggested they may have been "planted." The post ‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Afghan refugees cost U.S. military bases over $535 million

(The Center Square) – Afghan nationals housed at U.S. bases overseas and in six states cost military branches more than $535 million in damages and consumables according to findings released by the Department of Defense inspector general. A Texas congressman is now demanding answers. Those housed at eight military...
Montana Man Arraigned on Charges For Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

WASHINGTON — A Montana man was arraigned today on misdemeanor charges, including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, for his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
