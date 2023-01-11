ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
171 children died in DCFS care according to Inspector General's Office

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Office of the Inspector General for the Department of Children and Family Services has released its 2023 report. The 248-page report found that 49 more children died in 2022 than the year before. This year's report covers more than 425,000 children reached by DCFS.
Statewide Ban of Assault Weapons

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Tuesday, the Illinois House approved the statewide ban of assault weapons. The Senate first passed the bill 34 to 20 on Monday, followed by a House vote of 68 to 41. The Protect Communities Act that bans assault weapons was passed on January 10th, 2023....
Assault Weapons Ban sees local pushback

ILLINOIS (KHQA) — Governor JB Pritzker signed the ‘Protect Illinois Communities Act” into law, which makes Illinois the ninth state to ban the future manufacture, sales, or purchases of what legislator’s call “assault weapons.”. The response from local officials was almost immediate as county sheriff’s...
