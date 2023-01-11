ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa Senate passes bill to cut state gas tax, heads to State House

By Aaron Marrie
WTAJ
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Senate passed a bill on Wednesday to cut the state’s gas tax.

Senator Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R-35), the chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee , brought Senate Bill 35 to the Senate Transportation Committee, which was approved Monday . Now it has passed the Pennsylvania Senate 29-19 and will head to the State House for consideration.

Senate Bill 35 stops the automatic gas tax increase for 2023 and permanently sets the Average Wholesale Price (AWP) at $2.99 per gallon to end future tax hikes on working families. Under current law established 10 years ago, the Department of Revenue is required to annually assess the AWP on all taxable liquid fuels (i.e., gasoline), fuels (i.e., diesel fuel) and alternative fuels (i.e., electric).

“The Senate passed my bill to address the insurmountable transportation costs facing Pennsylvania drivers spawned by President Biden and Gov. Wolf,” Langerholc said. “My measure immediately cuts the gas tax to temper inflation-induced gas prices and the costly ramifications to home heating and goods delivered to grocery stores and residences.”

Pennsylvania currently has the second-highest gas tax in the country. As of Jan. 1, the gas tax increased by three cents, bringing the total to 61 cents a gallon. Diesel gas also increased by four cents per gallon to 78 cents total.

“My legislation will cut the gas tax before hardworking families must pay the second highest gas tax in the nation,” Langerholc said. “At a time when our constituents are faced with rising costs at the pump, grocery store and utility bills, no elected official should be voting against this legislation.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

