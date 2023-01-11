ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

Ray Cordeiro, ‘Uncle Ray,’ World’s Most Durable DJ, Dies at 98

His funeral committee said on Saturday local time that Cordeiro, full name Raimundo Maria Cordeiro, but much better known as “Uncle Ray,” died on Friday at the CUHK Medical Centre in Hong Kong. The cause of death was not disclosed, but the committee said that friends and family sent him off with a version of “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

