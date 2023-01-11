Read full article on original website
Minnesota Lottery sent $172.6 million back into the state last year
MINNEAPOLIS — A lot of buzz around the billion-dollar Mega Millions has drawn attention to the Minnesota Lottery system. It's the second largest Mega Millions in history but what difference does it make for Minnesotans?. A big one. "More players means more money that goes back into the state,"...
Local Giants fan offering home, rides to out-of-state visitors
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Jacob and Kahri Mayo's house isn't a split house for a lack of trying. Jacob, despite having a mom from Minnesota, is a Hudson, N.Y. native. "I tried when I was younger, I really did," he said, recalling the time he tried to jump on the Minnesota Vikings bandwagon. But he said he couldn't, especially not after the 2001 NFC championship game, during which the Vikings took a terrible, terrible loss.
Tickets still available for Vikings-Giants playoff game
MINNEAPOLIS — There's still time to get tickets for Sunday's playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings take on the New York Giants at 3:30 p.m. CST in the NFL Wild Card Round. At last check, Ticketmaster had tickets listed for as little as $140 each. If you'd...
Vikings fans prepare for first home playoff game in five years
MINNEAPOLIS — For the first time since the Minneapolis Miracle five years ago, the Vikings are hosting a home playoff game this weekend. The energy was on full display Friday evening at a pep rally inside the Mall of America. "I'm feeling ready to win," said Sir Skolt, leader...
Vikings tap Ludacris for playoff halftime show
MINNEAPOLIS — The Vikings will enjoy a home-field advantage Sunday afternoon when they take on the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium, a leg up that comes largely from a spirited fan base that collectively acts as the team's 12th man. Well, it appears the Purple is trying...
Minnesota eeks out rare win at Ohio State, 70-67
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dawson Garcia tied a career-high with 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Ta’lon Cooper added 13 points and 11 rebounds and Minnesota held off Ohio State 70-67 on Thursday night for its first Big Ten victory of the season. Minnesota won just its 19th game...
Vikings fans gear up for first postseason game in two seasons
MINNEAPOLIS — Vikings fever is in full swing with people flocking to downtown Minneapolis from near and far. "Upstate New York, New York," said Vikings fan Tom Fox. "There's a lot of Vikings fans in New York, upstate New York." "We're from Dallas," said Rick Conner. Fans going the...
Plans are changing for some popular winter events
MINNEAPOLIS — From ice anglers to winter event organizers, people are paying close attention to the ice thickness of area lakes. That's because the last snowstorm to hit the metro left behind a cozy blanket over the ice, insulating it. Then temperatures warmed up a bit. Erin Lavelle is...
Maret Bylander crowned 2023 St. Paul Winter Carnival's Klondike Kate
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Saint Paul Winter Carnival's newest mistress of song and merriment earned her sash Wednesday night, outperforming several other contestants to become this year's Klondike Kate. Maret Bylander, of Stillwater, beat out five other women competing for the title at the Double Tree by Hilton...
Poor ice conditions move Art Shanty Projects ashore
MINNEAPOLIS — The unpredictable winter of 2022-23 continues to throw a wrench in best-laid plans, but will not derail an eclectic and popular art festival that normally unfolds on the surface of a frozen lake. Organizers of the Art Shanty Projects announced Thursday that slushy, unstable conditions on Lake...
Vikings to host a familiar foe in their playoff return
MINNEAPOLIS — When the Minnesota Vikings hosted the New York Giants on Christmas Eve, it took a franchise-long field goal to separate the two. Vikings kicker Greg Joseph connected on a 61-yard field goal as time expired to lift Minnesota to a 27-24 win. While the stakes were high – the Giants were still fighting for a playoff spot, and the Vikings were battling for postseason position – Sunday’s game will have a whole new feel to it.
Minnesota Vikings prepare for first home playoff game since 'Minneapolis Miracle'
MINNEAPOLIS — The last time the Minnesota Vikings hosted a playoff game, a miracle occurred. It happened on a play called “Seven Heaven” as the Vikings trailed the New Orleans Saints 24-23 with just 10 seconds remaining in an NFC divisional round playoff game back in January of 2018. Case Keenum, the Vikings’ quarterback at the time, slung a pass 27 yards down the right sideline to receiver Stefon Diggs, who eluded a tackle and took it the rest of the way for the game-winning touchdown.
DNR urges snowmobile safety to riders
ST PAUL, Minn. — With the long weekend coming up more people are looking to fun winter activities like snowmobiling, which comes with safety concerns. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released some safety and guidelines tips for those looking to hit the slopes:. Stay on marked trails....
Minnesota beekeepers say new bee vaccine will help, but isn't the cure to all their problems
MINNEAPOLIS — Whenever there's a news story about bees, it gets a lot of buzz online, especially when it involves saving the bees. So, when a company announced a new bee vaccine to help, it got a lot of attention. The new vaccine was created by Dalan Animal Health,...
What are your rights as a renter? | Local expert weighs in on tenants' rights in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — After dozens of families were displaced from the Historic Bell Lofts in North Minneapolis, they were placed in a local hotel temporarily financed by the Bell Loft's management. But three days later, residents received a letter saying Historic Bell Lofts will no longer fund their stay, according...
Pastor regains movement in hands, toes after being paralyzed in icy fall
ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — An icy parking lot is to blame for a local pastor's hard fall that left him partially paralyzed. Pastor David Kent has led services at the Christian Life Center in Golden Valley for 22 years. But on Dec. 16, he was walking down a snow-packed hill to talk to tree-trimming workers when he suddenly slipped and broke his neck.
Vikings get upstart Giants in playoffs with 'do it now' view
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings quickly found their stride under rookie head coach Kevin O'Connell as a confident, close-knit and resilient team — featuring the league's leading receiver — with an NFL-record 11 wins by eight points or fewer. Just because O'Connell's career is ascending doesn't mean...
Wife escapes, husband found dead in western Wisconsin fire
TURTLE LAKE, Wis. — The Barron County Sheriff's Department says a woman escaped a fire Monday evening but her 56-year-old husband was found dead inside their home. Shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, the authorities received a 911 call from a woman reporting a fire at her home in Turtle Lake. She told them her husband "may still be in the residence," according to the news release.
Bus slides off road into snow bank in Robbinsdale
ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — Dozens of cars slid off the road Wednesday during peak morning commute times. Rain overnight turned streets and sidewalks into skating rinks that took no mercy on commuters. "When I went out to defrost the car, I noticed a school bus had slid down the road,"...
Sanford/Fairview merger prompts concerns about patient care
MINNEAPOLIS — An announcement from this week, that the University of Minnesota plans to build a new, billion dollar hospital, has piqued the interest of many. The school also wants to buy back its other medical facilities from Fairview Health Services - this after Fairview and Sanford Health announced plans to merge this year.
