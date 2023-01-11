ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luck, WI

Local Giants fan offering home, rides to out-of-state visitors

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Jacob and Kahri Mayo's house isn't a split house for a lack of trying. Jacob, despite having a mom from Minnesota, is a Hudson, N.Y. native. "I tried when I was younger, I really did," he said, recalling the time he tried to jump on the Minnesota Vikings bandwagon. But he said he couldn't, especially not after the 2001 NFC championship game, during which the Vikings took a terrible, terrible loss.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Vikings tap Ludacris for playoff halftime show

MINNEAPOLIS — The Vikings will enjoy a home-field advantage Sunday afternoon when they take on the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium, a leg up that comes largely from a spirited fan base that collectively acts as the team's 12th man. Well, it appears the Purple is trying...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota eeks out rare win at Ohio State, 70-67

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dawson Garcia tied a career-high with 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Ta’lon Cooper added 13 points and 11 rebounds and Minnesota held off Ohio State 70-67 on Thursday night for its first Big Ten victory of the season. Minnesota won just its 19th game...
COLUMBUS, OH
Plans are changing for some popular winter events

MINNEAPOLIS — From ice anglers to winter event organizers, people are paying close attention to the ice thickness of area lakes. That's because the last snowstorm to hit the metro left behind a cozy blanket over the ice, insulating it. Then temperatures warmed up a bit. Erin Lavelle is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Poor ice conditions move Art Shanty Projects ashore

MINNEAPOLIS — The unpredictable winter of 2022-23 continues to throw a wrench in best-laid plans, but will not derail an eclectic and popular art festival that normally unfolds on the surface of a frozen lake. Organizers of the Art Shanty Projects announced Thursday that slushy, unstable conditions on Lake...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Vikings to host a familiar foe in their playoff return

MINNEAPOLIS — When the Minnesota Vikings hosted the New York Giants on Christmas Eve, it took a franchise-long field goal to separate the two. Vikings kicker Greg Joseph connected on a 61-yard field goal as time expired to lift Minnesota to a 27-24 win. While the stakes were high – the Giants were still fighting for a playoff spot, and the Vikings were battling for postseason position – Sunday’s game will have a whole new feel to it.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Vikings prepare for first home playoff game since 'Minneapolis Miracle'

MINNEAPOLIS — The last time the Minnesota Vikings hosted a playoff game, a miracle occurred. It happened on a play called “Seven Heaven” as the Vikings trailed the New Orleans Saints 24-23 with just 10 seconds remaining in an NFC divisional round playoff game back in January of 2018. Case Keenum, the Vikings’ quarterback at the time, slung a pass 27 yards down the right sideline to receiver Stefon Diggs, who eluded a tackle and took it the rest of the way for the game-winning touchdown.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
DNR urges snowmobile safety to riders

ST PAUL, Minn. — With the long weekend coming up more people are looking to fun winter activities like snowmobiling, which comes with safety concerns. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released some safety and guidelines tips for those looking to hit the slopes:. Stay on marked trails....
SAINT PAUL, MN
Vikings get upstart Giants in playoffs with 'do it now' view

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings quickly found their stride under rookie head coach Kevin O'Connell as a confident, close-knit and resilient team — featuring the league's leading receiver — with an NFL-record 11 wins by eight points or fewer. Just because O'Connell's career is ascending doesn't mean...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wife escapes, husband found dead in western Wisconsin fire

TURTLE LAKE, Wis. — The Barron County Sheriff's Department says a woman escaped a fire Monday evening but her 56-year-old husband was found dead inside their home. Shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, the authorities received a 911 call from a woman reporting a fire at her home in Turtle Lake. She told them her husband "may still be in the residence," according to the news release.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
Bus slides off road into snow bank in Robbinsdale

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. — Dozens of cars slid off the road Wednesday during peak morning commute times. Rain overnight turned streets and sidewalks into skating rinks that took no mercy on commuters. "When I went out to defrost the car, I noticed a school bus had slid down the road,"...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
Sanford/Fairview merger prompts concerns about patient care

MINNEAPOLIS — An announcement from this week, that the University of Minnesota plans to build a new, billion dollar hospital, has piqued the interest of many. The school also wants to buy back its other medical facilities from Fairview Health Services - this after Fairview and Sanford Health announced plans to merge this year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
