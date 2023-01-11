Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Wiik, Fitzgerald selected to lead South Dakota GOP
PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota Republican Party’s Central Committee picked lawmakers John Wiik (R-Big Stone City) and Mary Fitzgerald (R-St. Onge) to lead the state’s party for at least the next two years. Both won handily against opponents who did not enter the race until this past...
sdstandardnow.com
As 2023 session opens, Republicans attack freedom with bill aiming to outlaw ranked choice voting
Less than 24 hours into the South Dakota 2023 legislative session, the first assault on your freedom has been filed. Ironic because on Tuesday, Gov. Kristi Noem and other Republicans bragged about our state being the “Freest in the Country.”. The bill was filed by Republicans who don’t really...
newscenter1.tv
Flags at half-staff at South Dakota Capitol on Saturday
PIERRE, S.D. – Friday, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, January 14, in honor of former state Senator David Laustsen. He served in the South Dakota House of Representatives from 1977-1984 and in the South Dakota State Senate from 1985-1987.
KELOLAND TV
The challenges of teacher pay in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Average teacher pay in South Dakota is not where anyone wants it to be. The latest data from the National Education Association shows South Dakota with the second-worst average teacher salary among all states and the District of Columbia; only Mississippi is worse. That...
kotatv.com
Affordable housing crisis in South Dakota might come to an end
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Senate Bill 41, introduced by state Republican Senator Casey Crabtree of Madison, could provide $150 million in funding for housing infrastructure in South Dakota; the money would support veteran housing, entry-level housing, and affordable housing. “In places like Rapid City, it’s particularly important because oftentimes...
mykxlg.com
SD State of Tribes Address send Message of "Division"
There are points of contention and opportunities for the State of South Dakota and the nine tribal nations inside its border to work more closely together. That was one of the takeaways from Crow Creek Sioux Tribal Chairman Peter Lengkeek (lin-key). He gave the annual State of the Tribes address...
Noem wants law to recognize more out-of-state licenses
Since May 2021, the state has had an unemployment rate of 3% or lower. The latest figure from November 2022 put the state’s unemployment rate at 2%. The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation report says there’s a workforce of 476,790 people in the state and 467,288 people are employed.
KELOLAND TV
Deutsch wants limit on repeat ballot measures
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters might get to decide in 2024 how soon they want to see a rejected constitutional amendment on the election ballot again. Representative Fred Deutsch, a Florence Republican, wants to prohibit immediate repeat attempts. House Joint Resolution 5001 would require at least one...
South Dakota lawmakers talk food tax, child care and elderly care
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thursday was day three of the South Dakota Legislative session and lawmakers are going to be tackling a number of big issues that will affect all of us, like repealing the state’s sales tax on food. “It’s a personal priority of mine, but one thing as a majority leader, I […]
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Dakota?
South Dakota may not be the first state that comes to mind when thinking of billionaires, but it turns out the state is home to one of the wealthiest individuals in the country. In this article, we take a closer loo k at the business empire and story behind South Dakota's top earner, delving into how they made their fortune and what they're doing with it.
KEVN
Teacher shortage worsens in South Dakota due to politics, low pay and lack of respect
RAPID CITY, S.D. (SOUTH DAKOTA NEWSWATCH) - Concern over the future of the teaching profession in South Dakota has led to more aggressive efforts by education officials to train and inspire a new generation of classroom leaders, with particular emphasis on elementary school classrooms. The push comes as kindergarten through...
KEVN
The South Dakota Secretary of Corrections says recruiting new correctional officers in Sioux Falls is improving, but retention is still an issue.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - That’s according to Sec. Kellie Wasco, who spoke to the House Judiciary Committee this morning (Friday). Over the past couple of years, Wasco says starting pay for correctional officers has increased from about $17 an hour to $23 an hour. She says 21 new...
Kristi Noem’s Mt. Rushmore Firework Plans Axed Over Tribes’ Protest: Report
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s request to hold a firework display at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day has been rejected on the grounds that fireworks are opposed by local tribes, according to a report. In a letter rejecting the request obtained by the Daily Caller, the National Park Service wrote: “Fireworks continue to be viewed by multiple Tribes as an adverse effect on the traditional cultural landscape … This view was expressed by consulting Tribes in 2020 and has been reaffirmed by Tribal government representatives in subsequent meetings and letters.” Noem previously sent letters to Republican members of Congress from her state asking for their help in stopping the fireworks being canceled as they had been under the Obama administration, telling the Daily Caller: “The Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration is the best way that we can celebrate America’s birthday.”Read it at Daily Caller
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem’s office responds to State of the Tribes address
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ian Fury, chief of communications for Gov. Kristi Noem, released “corrections” to the address delivered by Chairman Lengkeek of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Thursday. The response involved refutations to statements made by Lengkeek, including those related to proposed social studies...
4 Out of the 5 Poorest Counties in the U.S. are in South Dakota
With its population rising and prosperity thriving in much of the state, South Dakota appears to be on the uptick. However, some new stats paint a bleak picture for a number of counties in the Mount Rushmore State. According to World Population Review, not only does South Dakota have the...
sdpb.org
House committee greenlights Noem’s unemployment tax cut
A legislative proposal cutting the unemployment tax was unanimously approved by a House committee Friday. Gov. Kristi Noem touted the change in her State of the State address Tuesday. “This will bring an estimated $18 million savings to South Dakota businesses over the next couple of years,” she told lawmakers....
sdstandardnow.com
Knobe: In her State of the State address, S.D. Gov. Kristi Noem talks the talk, but she has not walked the walk
I watched the South Dakota State of the State address delivered by Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday, Jan. 10. My observations:. She bragged about South Dakota being No. 1 in many areas, but never backed up the brag with the source of the information proving the brag. Many of the...
dakotafreepress.com
Like Jensen, Cammack Making Money from State Purchases
The South Dakota Republican Party machine has scared Representative Kevin Jensen (R-16/Canton) out of his bid for party chair. But the conflict of interest the SDGOP spin blog unearthed relating to Rep. Jensen’s state contracts remains. Since the Constitutional provision preventing legislators from holding contracts authorized by laws they have passed is not contingent on whether the legislator chooses to challenge party leaders, I’m sure Attorney General Marty Jackley will conduct an investigation and tell Jensen he either has to quit the Legislature or quit his day job, as Jackley’s deputy Mark Barnett told Brookings Democrat Carol Pitts in 2001 when he determined she had a conflict of interest between her legislating and her paying gig.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota’s Chief Justice rails on proposal to end bar exam for law school graduates
PIERRE, S.D. - PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota is short on lawyers, and it is impacting lower income, rural defendants more than anyone else in the state. But for State Supreme Court Chief Justice Steven Jensen, it is not enough to give University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law graduates a ticket out of the Bar exam.
STOP THIEF! Does Minnesota Have More Shoplifters Than Iowa & South Dakota?
Would you believe that Minnesota has more shoplifters than the surrounding states of South Dakota, Iowa, North Dakota, and Nebraska combined?. However, it's just a drop in the bucket compared to Texas. Yes, I know the saying, "Everything is bigger in Texas!" The Lone Star state really has a problem. In a research report, Texas had 452,357 reported cases.
