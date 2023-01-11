ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

dakotanewsnow.com

Wiik, Fitzgerald selected to lead South Dakota GOP

PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota Republican Party’s Central Committee picked lawmakers John Wiik (R-Big Stone City) and Mary Fitzgerald (R-St. Onge) to lead the state’s party for at least the next two years. Both won handily against opponents who did not enter the race until this past...
newscenter1.tv

Flags at half-staff at South Dakota Capitol on Saturday

PIERRE, S.D. – Friday, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, January 14, in honor of former state Senator David Laustsen. He served in the South Dakota House of Representatives from 1977-1984 and in the South Dakota State Senate from 1985-1987.
KELOLAND TV

The challenges of teacher pay in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Average teacher pay in South Dakota is not where anyone wants it to be. The latest data from the National Education Association shows South Dakota with the second-worst average teacher salary among all states and the District of Columbia; only Mississippi is worse. That...
kotatv.com

Affordable housing crisis in South Dakota might come to an end

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Senate Bill 41, introduced by state Republican Senator Casey Crabtree of Madison, could provide $150 million in funding for housing infrastructure in South Dakota; the money would support veteran housing, entry-level housing, and affordable housing. “In places like Rapid City, it’s particularly important because oftentimes...
mykxlg.com

SD State of Tribes Address send Message of "Division"

There are points of contention and opportunities for the State of South Dakota and the nine tribal nations inside its border to work more closely together. That was one of the takeaways from Crow Creek Sioux Tribal Chairman Peter Lengkeek (lin-key). He gave the annual State of the Tribes address...
KCAU 9 News

Noem wants law to recognize more out-of-state licenses

Since May 2021, the state has had an unemployment rate of 3% or lower. The latest figure from November 2022 put the state’s unemployment rate at 2%. The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation report says there’s a workforce of 476,790 people in the state and 467,288 people are employed.
KELOLAND TV

Deutsch wants limit on repeat ballot measures

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters might get to decide in 2024 how soon they want to see a rejected constitutional amendment on the election ballot again. Representative Fred Deutsch, a Florence Republican, wants to prohibit immediate repeat attempts. House Joint Resolution 5001 would require at least one...
Ted Rivers

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Dakota?

South Dakota may not be the first state that comes to mind when thinking of billionaires, but it turns out the state is home to one of the wealthiest individuals in the country. In this article, we take a closer loo k at the business empire and story behind South Dakota's top earner, delving into how they made their fortune and what they're doing with it.
TheDailyBeast

Kristi Noem’s Mt. Rushmore Firework Plans Axed Over Tribes’ Protest: Report

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s request to hold a firework display at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day has been rejected on the grounds that fireworks are opposed by local tribes, according to a report. In a letter rejecting the request obtained by the Daily Caller, the National Park Service wrote: “Fireworks continue to be viewed by multiple Tribes as an adverse effect on the traditional cultural landscape … This view was expressed by consulting Tribes in 2020 and has been reaffirmed by Tribal government representatives in subsequent meetings and letters.” Noem previously sent letters to Republican members of Congress from her state asking for their help in stopping the fireworks being canceled as they had been under the Obama administration, telling the Daily Caller: “The Mount Rushmore Fireworks Celebration is the best way that we can celebrate America’s birthday.”Read it at Daily Caller
dakotanewsnow.com

Noem’s office responds to State of the Tribes address

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ian Fury, chief of communications for Gov. Kristi Noem, released “corrections” to the address delivered by Chairman Lengkeek of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Thursday. The response involved refutations to statements made by Lengkeek, including those related to proposed social studies...
sdpb.org

House committee greenlights Noem’s unemployment tax cut

A legislative proposal cutting the unemployment tax was unanimously approved by a House committee Friday. Gov. Kristi Noem touted the change in her State of the State address Tuesday. “This will bring an estimated $18 million savings to South Dakota businesses over the next couple of years,” she told lawmakers....
dakotafreepress.com

Like Jensen, Cammack Making Money from State Purchases

The South Dakota Republican Party machine has scared Representative Kevin Jensen (R-16/Canton) out of his bid for party chair. But the conflict of interest the SDGOP spin blog unearthed relating to Rep. Jensen’s state contracts remains. Since the Constitutional provision preventing legislators from holding contracts authorized by laws they have passed is not contingent on whether the legislator chooses to challenge party leaders, I’m sure Attorney General Marty Jackley will conduct an investigation and tell Jensen he either has to quit the Legislature or quit his day job, as Jackley’s deputy Mark Barnett told Brookings Democrat Carol Pitts in 2001 when he determined she had a conflict of interest between her legislating and her paying gig.
