Twiggs County, GA

41nbc.com

77-year-old Macon man with medical issues reported missing

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a missing person. A sheriff’s office news release says 77-year-old Carl Isiah Ford left his Burton Avenue home around 8:30 Friday morning and didn’t return. Deputies were contacted around 4 p.m. and tried unsuccessfully to locate Ford, who they say suffers from medical issues for which he may need treatment.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Folks fed up with commercial vehicles in Bibb County neighborhoods

MACON, Ga. — We told you recently that Macon Bibb's Planning and Zoning has started to enforce the countywide ban on commercial vehicles parked in residential areas. Some folks in Bibb County say there are still trucks and commercial vehicles parked in front yards, or on the side of the street just like any regular car. They want them out.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Man arrested after Warner Robins business is shot up

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is in jail after deputies responded to a call at RCI Collision on Corder Road to find the place had been shot up. Deputies say that several vehicles, the business office, and a nearby home were struck by gunfire. Investigators were able to...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
houston-today.com

Mounties urge public to stay away from man amid spike in gang activity in Williams Lake

In an rare move, the Williams Lake RCMP has issued a warning Saturday (Jan. 14) due to the increased threat to public safety associated with gang activity locally. Police are warning against against any interactions with Lashaway Merritt, 29, of Williams Lake. Police said information suggests that Merritt’s involvement in gang activity, and the violence associated with it, is posing a risk to the residents of Williams Lake.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Warner Robins police investigating man shot in leg on Arnold Boulevard

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police are investigating after a shooting that happened in the 200 Block of Arnold Boulevard in Warner Robins Thursday morning. According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, the call came in just before 9:45 a.m. about two men shooting at each other. When officers made it to the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the leg.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

BOLO: Do you know where this person or these vehicles are?

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects and vehicles involved in burglaries. In a Media Release, the sheriff's office said that the suspects and vehicles seen below were involved in a burglary on November 16, 2022, around 9:00 P.M. The sedan and U-Haul have...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

'Just started hitting me': Woman recalls alleged assault by Macon Applebee's server

MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman says a long wait for food at an Applebee’s on Riverside Drive ended with her being assaulted by a server. "I have torn tendons in my shoulder is what the doctor told me at the hospital last night, I have a bruise on my cheek and a cut on my eye where she constantly just started hitting me and hitting me,” Venica Cofield said about her injuries.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Arrest made in connection with teen’s shooting death

UPDATE (9:30 p.m.) – A 57-year-old man is in custody following the shooting death of a juvenile Tuesday. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says 57-year-old Algie Frankar Bryant was identified as the suspect and taken in to be interviewed. He was then taken to the Bibb...
BIBB COUNTY, GA

