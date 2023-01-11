Read full article on original website
41nbc.com
Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office receives grant to help with traffic enforcement
JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office is using grant money to acquire new radar traffic guns.. The sheriff’s office was awarded a high visibility enhancement grant worth $50,000 to help with traffic enforcement in the county. More than 1,700 people in Georgia were involved...
Bibb County Sheriff's Office searching for missing older man with medical issues
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a man with medical issues who went missing Friday morning. According to a news release, 77-year-old Carl Isiah Ford left his home in the 1500 block of Burton Avenue after 8:30 a.m. Ford suffers from medical issues that he may need treatment for.
WMAZ
A man was arrested after shooting at the RCI Collision in Houston County
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested after shooting at a business on Corder Road, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. A man fired multiple shots at the RCI Collision located at 810 Corder Road. Investigators found shell casings in the road at Corder Road and Nelson Drive.
41nbc.com
Folks fed up with commercial vehicles in Bibb County neighborhoods
MACON, Ga. — We told you recently that Macon Bibb's Planning and Zoning has started to enforce the countywide ban on commercial vehicles parked in residential areas. Some folks in Bibb County say there are still trucks and commercial vehicles parked in front yards, or on the side of the street just like any regular car. They want them out.
Bibb Sheriff's Office arrest 5 people for burglary in stolen car
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office arrested 5 people for a robbery that happened just around 10:05 a.m. on Tuesday morning. In a release by the Sheriff's Office, they say it happened in the 1600 block of Greentree Parkway. Deputies responded to a call for burglary in progress there.
wgxa.tv
Man arrested after Warner Robins business is shot up
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is in jail after deputies responded to a call at RCI Collision on Corder Road to find the place had been shot up. Deputies say that several vehicles, the business office, and a nearby home were struck by gunfire. Investigators were able to...
houston-today.com
Mounties urge public to stay away from man amid spike in gang activity in Williams Lake
In an rare move, the Williams Lake RCMP has issued a warning Saturday (Jan. 14) due to the increased threat to public safety associated with gang activity locally. Police are warning against against any interactions with Lashaway Merritt, 29, of Williams Lake. Police said information suggests that Merritt’s involvement in gang activity, and the violence associated with it, is posing a risk to the residents of Williams Lake.
wgxa.tv
Bibb County School District cancels afterschool activities ahead of severe weather
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Afterschool programs and activities in Bibb County are canceled for Thursday. A Facebook post from the Bibb County School District states that the decision was made in an "abundance of caution" for the potential severe weather expected this afternoon. The District asks that parents pick up...
WALB 10
Sheriff’s office: South Ga. homeowner shot with toy gun in drive-by shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WALB) - A Houston County homeowner was shot with a BB gun or Orbeez-type gun on Jan. 3, according to a Facebook post from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was shot by two men in a black van that is believed to be a...
Warner Robins police investigating man shot in leg on Arnold Boulevard
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Warner Robins police are investigating after a shooting that happened in the 200 Block of Arnold Boulevard in Warner Robins Thursday morning. According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, the call came in just before 9:45 a.m. about two men shooting at each other. When officers made it to the scene, they found a man who had been shot in the leg.
WXIA 11 Alive
Child dies in Butts County after storm
The Butts County Medical Examiner told 11Alive a tree fell on a car traveling down Hailey Road in Jackson, Ga. The child died from the injuries.
wgxa.tv
BOLO: Do you know where this person or these vehicles are?
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects and vehicles involved in burglaries. In a Media Release, the sheriff's office said that the suspects and vehicles seen below were involved in a burglary on November 16, 2022, around 9:00 P.M. The sedan and U-Haul have...
Clean up continues in Wilcox County after line of storms hit Central Georgia
WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — A line of storms that moved through the southeast on Thursday left some in Central Georgia picking up tree limbs and other debris. One of the hardest hit spots was Wilcox County. Sheriff Robert Rodgers says crews were out overnight to clear roads and remove...
‘God help me:’ Henry County man survives tree crushing truck with him inside
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — A Henry County man believes that he narrowly escaped death on Thursday after a tree crushed his truck while he was inside. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with Richard Byars after he was released from the hospital Friday. Trees fell and power lines went...
'Just started hitting me': Woman recalls alleged assault by Macon Applebee's server
MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman says a long wait for food at an Applebee’s on Riverside Drive ended with her being assaulted by a server. "I have torn tendons in my shoulder is what the doctor told me at the hospital last night, I have a bruise on my cheek and a cut on my eye where she constantly just started hitting me and hitting me,” Venica Cofield said about her injuries.
LIST: Afternoon activities canceled and early dismissals because of severe weather in Central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Severe storms are on the way to many Central Georgia counties. In light of this, many school systems in the area our releasing early or canceling after school programs. This is a list of the ones we know of so far. 13WMAZ will continue to update...
Warrant: Macon man shot and killed 15-year-old from back yard of marijuana grow house
MACON, Ga. — The man accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old boy on Tuesday fired shots from the back yard of his house in south Macon, according to a warrant from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. 57-year-old Algie Bryant was arrested and charged with murder in the...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Arrest made in connection with teen’s shooting death
UPDATE (9:30 p.m.) – A 57-year-old man is in custody following the shooting death of a juvenile Tuesday. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says 57-year-old Algie Frankar Bryant was identified as the suspect and taken in to be interviewed. He was then taken to the Bibb...
wgxa.tv
Two men arrested in Warner Robins for firing shots, striking sleeping woman in the neck
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two men have been arrested after a group fight outside of an apartment at Randall Heights in Warner Robins led to a woman being shot in the neck while she slept. Tyquavious Crowder and Elijah Brinson are both being held without bond after being found...
