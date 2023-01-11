ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Lisa Rinna Trashes Ex-'RHOBH' Co-Stars After Ditching Reality Series, Labels Garcelle Beauvais & Sutton Stracke Real-Life Villains

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon Lisa Rinna revealed her unfiltered thoughts on her former co-stars in a no-holds-barred interview following her departure from the show after eight seasons, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rinna left no stone unturned, calling out Lisa Vanderpump, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke after announcing that she would be bidding farewell to her role as a longtime cast member on the hit Bravo series. Rinna joined during Season 5 in 2014, having remained on the show for 8 seasons in total.When asked about her relationship with the Pump Rules star, Rinna didn't mince words, revealing "there's zero there."...
The Independent

Tom Cruise gave Tár director ‘step-by-step’ instructions to save previous film from Harvey Weinstein

Todd Field has recalled how Tom Cruise helped save his first film from interference from Harvey Weinstein.Field, whose latest film Tár has been drawing rave reviews and Oscar buzz, starred alongside Cruise in the 1999 Stanley Kubrick film Eyes Wide Shut.The incident with Weinstein came back in the early 2000s, when Field had just directed his first film, In the Bedroom. After the film was well received at the 2001 Sundance film festival, it was acquired by Miramax, the company owned by the powerful producer – now a convicted sex offender.Speaking to The New Yorker, Field revealed that he...

Comments / 0

