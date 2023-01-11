Read full article on original website
Two dead, one seriously injured in Stone County crash
STONE COUNTY, Mo. — Two people are dead after a two-vehicle collision in Stone County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers began a crash investigation at 6:42 p.m. on Jan. 13 on Route TT around two miles east of Reavisville, a small town west of Crane in Stone County. In the […]
WIBW
LPD warns Topeka to be on lookout for dangerous man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lawrence Police wants surrounding areas to be on the lookout for a man who is said to be armed and dangerous. Derrick James Davidson has led officers on a trail of crimes and continues to flee from the police. LPD said it is believed he stole a car in Topeka then took off to Lawrence.
Man found shot after crash on I-435, K-10 in Lenexa, police say
A death investigation in Lenexa, Kansas, closed southbound Interstate 435 at 87th Street for several hours Thursday afternoon.
columbusnews-report.com
Burglary suspect arrested
After an investigation, a Joplin, Mo., man was taken into custody by Cherokee County Sheriff’s Investigators on Wednesday afternoon. John Matthew Chew, 37, is being held in the Cherokee County Jail as the result of investigations into a September 2022 burglary of a building in Weir, where a welder was stolen and a December 2022 burglary of another building in Weir, where multiple tools were…
Suspect in shooting outside of Topeka’s Baby Dolls arrested
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The suspect of a New Year’s Eve shooting in Topeka has been taken into custody by law enforcement on Thursday. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office posted an update on social media reporting that Scott A. Warner, 35, of Topeka has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting near Baby Dolls. He […]
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Olivia Taylor
Olivia Taylor, 16, was last seen on Dec. 10, 2022, in Lawrence. Advocates with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children share she may still be in the area. Missing from: Lawrence, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 10, 2022. Age when reported missing: 16. Height then: 5’7’’. Weight...
Topeka woman arrested after allegedly starting multiple fires
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local woman has been arrested on arson charges after being accused by law enforcement of starting grass fires in southwest Topeka. Rosie Nichols, a spokesperson for the Topeka Fire Department, said that Colleen Knoxsah, 43, of Topeka was arrested on Wednesday. She has been charged with three counts of arson and […]
Teacher investigated for using duct tape on Topeka children
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teacher is under investigation for tying up children with duct tape at a Catholic school in Topeka. The allegations involve a teacher at Most Pure Heart of Mary School. A parent told 27 News he filed a police report Wednesday, claiming the teacher tied up his student and two other children […]
Investigation continues in million dollar Buchanan County meth busts
An investigation continues after the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force made two methamphetamine busts last week, taking meth off the street valued at an estimated $1.25 million. Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett says members of the strike force first seized 25 pounds of meth as well as guns in the...
921news.com
Drug House Closed in Butler by Bates County Law Enforcement
On 1/10/2023 the Bates County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant at 100 N Olive Butler Mo 64730. During the execution of the search warrant two people who live at the residence were detained at the residence. Illegal items were recovered from multiple locations in the residence to include; a loaded syringe, spoons and glass containers with methamphetamine residue, straws with methamphetamine residue, Tin with methamphetamine residue, baggies with methamphetamine residue and multiple digital scales with methamphetamine residue.
WIBW
Topeka pair booked on drugs, weapons allegations following N. Topeka chase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans are behind bars after officials allegedly found drugs and weapons in their Suburban following a chase through North Topeka. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, just after 1 a.m., the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Keith F. Kulper Jr., 42, and Jennifer D. Richardson, 28, of Topeka, were arrested and face possible felony charges that include felon in possession of a firearm after a police chase.
KMBC.com
29 Cass County dogs ordered to Humane Society custody, with a catch
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A Cass County judge on Thursday ordered 29 dogs seized from a propertysouth of Pleasant Hill into the custody of the Humane Society of Missouri. However, the order is suspended for five days, giving Kalen K. Kunkel, 67, time to produce more than $27,000 to pay for veterinarian bills after Cass County deputies seized the dogs in December.
koamnewsnow.com
Investigators release images of Casey’s Stone’s Corner Armed Robbery
AIRPORT DRIVE, Mo. — Sunday night, January 8, 2023, an Armed Robbery occurred at Casey’s, 5869 N Main Street in Airport Drive. Updated information as the first images from security footage are released to the public by Jasper County Detectives on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. In the three...
fortscott.biz
The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office Daily Reports Jan. 12
fourstateshomepage.com
Search for Casey’s robbery suspect underway
JOPLIN, Mo. — Jasper County authorities are still searching for a suspect after an evening robbery over the weekend. The robbery happened around 9:45 p.m. when a man entered the Casey’s General store at 5869 N Main St. Airport Drive, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. The man demanded cash with a gun in hand.
WIBW
North Topeka gas station robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A North Topeka gas station and convenience store was robbed early Tuesday, police said. The hold-up was reported at 3:30 a.m. at the Gas & Shop location at 1900 N.W. Topeka Blvd. Police said the robber displayed a gun and took cash from the business before...
koamnewsnow.com
$2,000 Reward: Man wanted in Jasper County, Mo. on Active Felony Warrants
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — A $2,000 reward is being offered for information to locate Geoffrey Allen Ramsey, 35. He is wanted on Active Felony Warrants in Jasper County, Mo. Ramsey is being sought by authorities related to charges of DWI-CHRONIC OFFENDER. Ramsey is known to work for cash in...
One of the first marijuana expungement cases in the state filed in Cass County
A man from Cass County, who is currently in a Missouri prison, is one of the first people in the state to file a petition to have his cannabis possession record expunged.
fourstateshomepage.com
Southbound I-49/MNA Railroad Bridge Vernon Co. open to traffic
VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — Southbound I-49/Missouri and Northern Arkansas Railroad bridge in Vernon County near Nevada is now open to traffic as of 1 p.m. Thursday, January 12. Drivers may experience lane closures in both directions while crews remove crossover lanes from the median. This bridge was closed in...
fourstateshomepage.com
Convicted kidnapper killed in his prison cell
LANSING, Kans. — A man convicted of aggravated kidnapping in Neosho County in 2005 is dead after investigators say he was attacked and strangled in his prison cell. Guards found Gary Raburn, 62, unresponsive in his cell at Lansing Correctional Facility, Friday night after his 25-year-old cellmate summoned them. Officials say they attempted life-saving measures, but Raburn died. Prison officials said it appeared Raburn was attacked and strangled.
