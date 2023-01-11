ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CJ Coombs

Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartments

Hotel Sansone (now The Sterling) is located in Springfield, Missouri (Greene County). This historic building is located at 312 Park Central East) near the city's public square. This four-story building was built in 1911. The architectural style is American Craftsman. In 2000, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
OZARK, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Missouri’s only charitable pharmacy coming to Branson

The only charitable pharmacy in the state of Missouri is opening soon in Branson. My Neighbor’s Charitable Pharmacy (NCP) will officially open their doors in January to serve residents of the Branson region who are unable to access medications due to insurance or income issues. The creation of the pharmacy was generated by people who helped grow the regional charitable medical service Faith Community Health.
BRANSON, MO
kjluradio.com

Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute

There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KYTV

Two dead after head-on crash in Stone County, Mo.

STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two people have died after a head-on crash in Stone County Friday evening. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on Route TT, two miles east of Reavisville. The crash occurred when a Ford F150 traveling east attempted to pass another car and struck a Ford Taurus traveling west head-on.
STONE COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

New Marijuana Rules Recommended in Springfield

New rules are being recommended after the Springfield Planning and Zoning Committee voted on where new marijuana dispensaries in the city can be placed. Officials say some of the rules include no dispensaries being located within one-thousand feet of a school, daycare or church, and must close at ten p.m. The city council will vote on the proposal on January 23rd.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

PICTURES: Viewers share snowfall snapshots from around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Winter weather returned to the Ozarks on Thursday. Up to two inches of snow fell on the northern half of the Ozarks. Viewers snapped several pictures of the snow above. Upload your weather snapshots through the KY3 First Alert Weather app. To report a correction or...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Fact Finders: What’s going on with a cell tower south of Nixa?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The construction of a cell tower used to spark concern, and sometimes it still does. But this week’s Fact Finders has a different concern about a tower. Our viewer wants better cell service and wants to know, has Verizon abandoned this location before ever placing it into service?
NIXA, MO
KYTV

Springfield police see concerning increase in armed robberies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Armed commercial robberies and robberies of individuals are on the rise in Springfield. According to the community crime map, over the last two months, there have been 27 incidents. Smoke and Vape Euphoria, which used to be located at the 600 block of South Kimbrough Ave., closed...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kjfmradio.com

Growing lavender in Missouri

MISSOURI — A team of MU Extension Field Specialists received a Missouri Department of Agriculture Specialty Crops Block grant in January 2021, to fund a lavender research project at three sites in Missouri: Kirksville, Springfield, and Ste. Genevieve. The purpose of the project is to learn which cultivars of lavender are best suited for each site based on flower production, winter hardiness, drought hardiness and overall vigor of the plant, and provide this information to producers and home gardeners.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Judge sentences Strafford, Mo., man for killing wife, in-laws

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Strafford, Mo. man to prison for killing his wife and in-laws. Jesse Huy, 50, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action. A judge sentenced him to three consecutive life sentences. “I got my gun...
STRAFFORD, MO

