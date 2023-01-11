Read full article on original website
Hotel Sansone (now The Sterling) is located in Springfield, Missouri (Greene County). This historic building is located at 312 Park Central East) near the city's public square. This four-story building was built in 1911. The architectural style is American Craftsman. In 2000, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KYTV
Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Missouri’s only charitable pharmacy coming to Branson
The only charitable pharmacy in the state of Missouri is opening soon in Branson. My Neighbor’s Charitable Pharmacy (NCP) will officially open their doors in January to serve residents of the Branson region who are unable to access medications due to insurance or income issues. The creation of the pharmacy was generated by people who helped grow the regional charitable medical service Faith Community Health.
KYTV
Public survey shows what changes Springfieldians would like to see in city bus system
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities is trying to improve the city’s bus system. And while the company is still in the midst of a comprehensive study to determine what changes people would like to see, CU recently presented to the city council the results of an online survey.
Rare leucistic hawk spotted in southwest Missouri
A southwest Missouri man spotted a red-tailed hawk in rare form earlier this week.
kjluradio.com
Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute
There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
KYTV
Police say woman reported missing from Aurora, Mo. located; searching for suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Monett Police Department says a woman it feared to be in danger is safe. Andrea Wilson, 20, disappeared Saturday morning after an incident at 708 South Elliott in Aurora, Mo. Police say she was located at her home. Investigators say they believed she was forced...
KYTV
Two dead after head-on crash in Stone County, Mo.
STONE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Two people have died after a head-on crash in Stone County Friday evening. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on Route TT, two miles east of Reavisville. The crash occurred when a Ford F150 traveling east attempted to pass another car and struck a Ford Taurus traveling west head-on.
933kwto.com
New Marijuana Rules Recommended in Springfield
New rules are being recommended after the Springfield Planning and Zoning Committee voted on where new marijuana dispensaries in the city can be placed. Officials say some of the rules include no dispensaries being located within one-thousand feet of a school, daycare or church, and must close at ten p.m. The city council will vote on the proposal on January 23rd.
KYTV
Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe announces retirement, new opportunity
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Former Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe, injured in the line of duty, announced his retirement and his next opportunity. The Springfield Police Department’s Pension Board approved Officer Priebe’s duty disability retirement. Priebe will become a school security specialist with the Republic School District.
Missouri treehouse in the Ozarks offers unique Airbnb rental
"The Getaway Treehouse" is located near Cassville in southwest Missouri, inside 10 acres of Ozark woodland, and offers a unique Airbnb rental.
KYTV
PICTURES: Viewers share snowfall snapshots from around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Winter weather returned to the Ozarks on Thursday. Up to two inches of snow fell on the northern half of the Ozarks. Viewers snapped several pictures of the snow above. Upload your weather snapshots through the KY3 First Alert Weather app. To report a correction or...
KYTV
Fact Finders: What’s going on with a cell tower south of Nixa?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The construction of a cell tower used to spark concern, and sometimes it still does. But this week’s Fact Finders has a different concern about a tower. Our viewer wants better cell service and wants to know, has Verizon abandoned this location before ever placing it into service?
KYTV
Springfield police see concerning increase in armed robberies
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Armed commercial robberies and robberies of individuals are on the rise in Springfield. According to the community crime map, over the last two months, there have been 27 incidents. Smoke and Vape Euphoria, which used to be located at the 600 block of South Kimbrough Ave., closed...
Incident report describes what led to a dog attack at Willard Intermediate South
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Ozarksfirst.com obtained incident reports from Springfield Animal Control regarding the dog attacks that occurred on December 20 at Willard Intermediate South. An officer stated in one of the reports they were called to 630 S Miller Road at 12:35 p.m. for dog bite victims. The officer stated a woman told them she […]
Woman accused of breaking Springfield worker’s shoulder with shopping cart, stealing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman was arrested on suspicion of hitting a Walmart employee with a shopping cart while trying to steal, resulting in breaking the employee’s arm. Sky Bailey Gray, 24, of Galena, Missouri, was in a Springfield Walmart when the altercation took place, according to a police report. Around 9:10 p.m. on Dec. […]
kjfmradio.com
Growing lavender in Missouri
MISSOURI — A team of MU Extension Field Specialists received a Missouri Department of Agriculture Specialty Crops Block grant in January 2021, to fund a lavender research project at three sites in Missouri: Kirksville, Springfield, and Ste. Genevieve. The purpose of the project is to learn which cultivars of lavender are best suited for each site based on flower production, winter hardiness, drought hardiness and overall vigor of the plant, and provide this information to producers and home gardeners.
KYTV
Judge sentences Strafford, Mo., man for killing wife, in-laws
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Strafford, Mo. man to prison for killing his wife and in-laws. Jesse Huy, 50, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action. A judge sentenced him to three consecutive life sentences. “I got my gun...
KYTV
Greene County sheriff, deputies arrest 11 at homeless encampments in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott and his deputies arrested eleven people considered homeless for trespassing and outstanding arrest warrants. Sheriff Arnott says trespassers had set up illegal encampments. The sheriff’s office worked with the owners of these properties. The sheriff’s office provided each arrested with...
Springfield woman arrested for siccing dog on gas station employees while stealing cigarettes
Billie Jean Cummings, 34, of Springfield, was arrested on Jan. 6 and formally charged with a felony count of first-degree robbery and three misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree assault.
