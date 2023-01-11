Read full article on original website
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
Lisa Rinna Trashes Ex-'RHOBH' Co-Stars After Ditching Reality Series, Labels Garcelle Beauvais & Sutton Stracke Real-Life Villains
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills icon Lisa Rinna revealed her unfiltered thoughts on her former co-stars in a no-holds-barred interview following her departure from the show after eight seasons, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rinna left no stone unturned, calling out Lisa Vanderpump, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke after announcing that she would be bidding farewell to her role as a longtime cast member on the hit Bravo series. Rinna joined during Season 5 in 2014, having remained on the show for 8 seasons in total.When asked about her relationship with the Pump Rules star, Rinna didn't mince words, revealing "there's zero there."...
‘The Price We Pay’ Review: Emile Hirsch and Stephen Dorff Get a Grisly Surprise at an Isolated Ranch
Genre fans will get their money’s worth from “The Price We Pay,” a violent and grisly crime-horror-action outing with no pretensions of being anything else. What this tale of crooks holed up at a lonely farm with a hideous secret lacks in originality it makes up for with energetic direction by Ryuhei Kitamura (“Midnight Meat Train”), excellent practical gore effects and strong performances by a quality cast including Emile Hirsch, Stephen Dorff and Gigi Zumbado. The kind of no-nonsense exploitation film that once had ’em hootin’ at the grindhouse, VOD-available “Price” will be released on limited screens by Lionsgate on Jan. 13.
