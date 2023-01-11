Read full article on original website
Josh Rieuf
3d ago
start by giving all politicians a pay cut down to minimum wage and redistribute their wealth that they stole from the people back to the people. taxation is theft and democrats are terrorists
Reply(1)
11
Mark Savage
3d ago
climbing right back in bed with the union mob...I wonder just how much the Democrats are getting from this deal.
Reply
11
nunya
3d ago
that's it, give families relief by forcing them to pay +$400/year in union dues to a mob like structure at work.
Reply(5)
9
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wasting no time, Democratic Michigan lawmakers announce 1st series of bills for 2023
The first Democratic majority seen in the Michigan Legislature in decades is kicking off 2023 by immediately introducing a series of bills to address several hot button issues. A number of Democrats from the state House and Senate introduced six bills on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the first day of the...
To The Point: Democratic control in Lansing
“To The Point” episode for the weekend of Jan. 14, 2023.
Detroit News
Ficano: Repealing right-to-work law won't hurt business prospects | Opinion
An issue catching the attention of both the business community and organized labor is the effort to repeal Michigan's “right-to-work” legislation. As a result of a major win in the governor’s race as well as both legislative chambers, repealing right to work has become an initial priority.
mea.org
Pension tax repeal on deck, Whitmer and legislative leaders announce
After a long 11 years, retired educators may soon experience relief from the unfair retirement tax imposedon them by former lawmakers, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan’s new Democratic legislative leaders announced Thursday. Flanked by new House Speaker Joe Tate, D-Detroit, and new Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids,...
Democrats make first move to repeal Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban
LANSING, MI – In their first days with control of the Michigan Legislature, Democrats targeted a major campaign promise: repealing the state’s abortion ban. The 1931 law that prohibits abortion except to save the mother’s life would be deleted from Michigan’s penal code under House Bill 4006, a one-sentence piece of legislation introduced Thursday.
UPMATTERS
Representative Jenn Hill announces proposed legislation
State Representative Jenn Hill held her first press conference after taking office today. She announced a democratic package of proposed legislation Friday before an audience of labor union members at the United Carpenters and Millwrights Skilled Training Center in Negaunee Twp. To highlight the significance of Michigan house Democrats’ priorities for the Upper Peninsula.
Michigan Democrats announce cost cutting bills
Michigan Democrats gathered inside Heritage Hall Thursday to announce new bills they say will lower costs for Michiganders.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Michigan Democrats introduce plans to reduce income tax bills by $1 billion
Michigan Democrats are making plans to lower income tax bills by $1 billion, possibly providing relief to households that are struggling with rising prices due to inflation. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. NPR | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts. The state Legislature’s new democratic majorities...
Gov. Whitmer makes appointment to Board of State Canvassers
On Friday, Jan. 13, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the re-appointment of Mary Ellen Gurewitz, a Democrat, and Richard Houskamp, a Republican, to the Board of State Canvassers.
Planned repeal of right-to-work law puts Michigan on national stage
LANSING − A fight brewing over the future of Michigan's "right-to-work" law is drawing national attention as Democratic lawmakers in Lansing eye repealing the law Republicans passed just over a decade ago allowing workers in unionized jobs to opt out of paying union dues and fees. When Republican lawmakers...
Michigan faces mild recession ahead with huge budget surplus, economists say
LANSING − Michigan and the U.S. will experience a recession in the next year, but it will be a mild one and only last six to nine months, state economic experts agree. And though Michigan typically gets hit harder by a recession than the rest of the country, that won't be the case this time, partly because of pent-up demand in the automotive sector as a result of a microchip shortage that is expected to continue to...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
CapCon’s Michigan Constitution Project: What we hope to achieve
Michigan Capitol Confidential has begun The Michigan Constitution Project. This year we will educate our readers on our state constitution, with the understanding that it has more depth than just the words on the page. Over time, a citizenry ignorant of the law and unwilling to hold bureaucrats accountable will lose its freedom. Let’s remain free.
Michigan Democrats unveil first moves in new session
Democrats also introduced legislation to repeal the state's controversial right to work law, setting up a potential fight both inside the legislature and outside of it.
wcmu.org
Election audits in Michigan begin this week with rolling of 10-sided die
Audits of the 2022 election began today. A group of bipartisan officials took turns rolling a ten-sided die to generate a random number. The number was then used to select batches of ballots to compare with tabulator results. Chris Swope is a Lansing City Clerk, and one of the officials...
WLUC
Michigan’s $81 million opioid settlement distribution set to begin
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that participating local governments throughout Michigan can expect to see funds as soon as later this month — a result of the Department’s participation in two multi-state opioid settlements. “I am relieved the court ruled in accordance with...
Cementing LGBTQ protections is a first order of business for Michigan Democrats
Michigan Democrats began the new legislative term this week by introducing a bill that would codify protections for LGBTQ people under the state’s civil rights law. Last year, the state Supreme Court interpreted that the 1976 Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act includes protections for LGBTQ people, but the new proposal could further ensure that those rights stand up to the scrutiny of any lawsuits that may arise in the future.
Carscoops
Carvana Surrenders Michigan Dealer License But Will Still Sell Cars In The State
Last year, the Michigan Department of State called Carvana an “imminent threat” to the public as the company committed “fraudulent acts” and violated the terms of an earlier probation agreement 127 times. As a result, their dealer license was suspended and the department promised to seek its revocation.
Fox17
Whitmer, Gilchrist outline plans to reduce costs for Michiganders
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II outlined plans that would reduce costs for Michiganders during a press event Thursday afternoon in the new Heritage Hall building. With the bills that were introduced on Wednesday, Whitmer's mission is to put more money into people's pockets, she said.
nomadlawyer.org
07 Best Affordable Places To Live In Michigan
Places To Live In Michigan: Michigan is always famous for its beautiful and grand lakes, industries, lighthouses, big towns, gorgeous views from the coast area and landscape. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“. But apart from this, Michigan is also a quiet affordable city to live,...
Michigan GOP electors sued for scheme to falsify docs in 2020
16 Michigan Republicans have been named in a "fake elector scheme" lawsuit after they submitted official documents falsely claiming Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election.
