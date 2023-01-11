Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Met Police officer David Carrick admits to being serial rapist
A Metropolitan Police armed officer who used his role to put fear into his victims has admitted dozens of rape and sexual offences against 12 women. David Carrick, 48, who met some victims through dating websites, pleaded guilty to 49 offences across two decades. The Met has apologised after it...
BBC
Police discover 20 bags of cocaine in coffee cup
A "suspected drug dealer" has been charged with drugs offences after police found 20 bags of cocaine in a coffee cup he was pretending to buy, a force said. Cambridgeshire Constabulary said it was "unlucky Friday 13th" when patrol officers made insurance checks on a vehicle in Chesterton, Cambridge. The...
BBC
Draining of Harlow pond where human remains found concludes
The draining of a pond where human remains were found on New Year's Eve has concluded, a police force said. The remains of Phillip Lewis, 59, who lived in Harlow, Essex, were recovered from Oakwood Pond in the town. Essex Police said Lee Clarke, 55, charged with murder, had been...
BBC
Ryan Jones: Man, 18, who died in crash named by police
A man who died in a crash in Derbyshire has been named as 18-year-old Ryan Jones. Officers were called to a slip road on to the A50 at Hilton at 02:15 GMT on 6 January after a red Nissan Qashqai hit a pedestrian. Mr Jones, from Derby, was pronounced dead...
BBC
Caerphilly: Woman, 83, suffered 'violent' dog attack death
An 83-year-old woman suffered a "violent and unnatural" death following a dog attack, an inquest heard. Shirley Patrick died on 20 December at University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, 17 days after the attack in Heol Fawr, Caerphilly. The retired nurse had significant injuries to her face and arms. A full...
BBC
Oldham trio who imported cannabis from the USA jailed
Three men who imported cannabis by posting packages to their own homes from the USA have been jailed. Jason Warren, of Oldham, masterminded the scam by arranging for packages to be sent to his address and others. The 35-year-old was jailed for six years at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court.
BBC
Suffolk magnet fisherman shocked after dredging up revolver
A magnet fisherman said he was shocked to discover he had dredged up a gun dating back to the early 1900s. Brian Welburn, 43, found the US-made revolver at the bottom of the River Stour at Long Melford on the Essex/Suffolk border two weeks ago. Since then he has also...
BBC
Nesscliffe Hill sandstone carvings puzzle archaeologists
Two archaeologists are asking for help to solve the meaning of mysterious carvings on a piece of sandstone. It was found during a dig last summer at Nesscliffe Hill, near Shrewsbury, by Dr Paul Reilly and Gary Lock. The stone has circular and straight lines carved into it which the...
BBC
Cemfjord sinking: Crew lost during 'extraordinarily violent' seas
The crew of a small cargo ship died after their vessel capsized in strong winds and 10m-high waves, a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) has heard. The bodies of the eight men were never recovered after the MV Cemfjord sank in the Pentland Firth, a stretch of sea between Orkney and the Caithness coast.
BBC
Plymouth shooting: Gunman's family 'grappling to understand' what happened
Tributes to five people killed by a gunman in Plymouth have been heard on the opening day of their inquests. Jake Davison, 22, killed his mother Maxine, 51, and then shot dead four others, including a young girl, in the Keyham area of Plymouth in August 2021. A statement from...
BBC
Natalie McNally: Brothers renew appeal one month on from killing
Two of Natalie McNally's brothers have renewed an appeal for information a month on from her murder. The 32-year-old was 15-weeks pregnant when she was stabbed to death in her home at Silverwood Green in Lurgan on 18 December. Declan McNally said that getting justice for his sister was his...
BBC
Poole driver jailed over pedestrian hit-and-run crash death
A driver has been jailed over the death of a young mother in a hit-and-run crash. Courtney White, 23, from Poole, Dorset, was struck by a car while walking along the A3049 in December 2021. Lewis Clark, 20, of Hudson Close, Poole, previously pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous...
BBC
'Despicable' joyrider robbed elderly woman who came to his aid
A man who injured himself while leading police on a high-speed car chase attacked and robbed an 86-year-old woman who came to his aid. Police said the woman tried to help Shaun Kennelly, who had hurt his arm during the "dangerous" chase through Newark town centre minutes earlier. While in...
BBC
Mutilated greyhound's body found dumped down drain
The RSPCA is appealing for information after a dead dog with his tail and ears removed was found dumped down a drain. The mutilated male greyhound was found close to the railway line in a field off Box Hedge Lane in Coalpit Heath, South Gloucestershire, on 31 December. A member...
Comments / 0