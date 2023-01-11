ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WNYT

New bakery opens in Saratoga Springs

A new cake shop opened its doors Thursday in Saratoga County. The Bread Basket Cake Shop is the second location for the Bread Basket Bakery. This one will focus only on cakes and cupcakes. The new bakery is part of the Business for Good organization, where 100% of profits will...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Guilderland High School receives technology and E-Sports grant

Guilderland High School is getting a $25,000 technology grant from Best Buy and Intel. The grant includes equipment and $5,000 cash. The money will be invested in the school’s technology programs and in its e-sports team. The grant is from the Intel retail edge program, which holds a training...
GUILDERLAND, NY
schenectadygov.com

DNA on jacket a match to Samantha Humphrey, 2 others

Schenectady, N.Y. (News10)-News10 has learned that three sets of DNA were detected on a jacket which was discovered in the area where 14-year-old Samantha Humprey was last seen. Sources close to the investigation tell News10's Anya Tucker that one set of DNA is a match to Samantha. Police say the Schenectady High School student was last seen on security cameras around midnight November 25th while approaching the area of the Front Street Pool and a railroad bridge that crosses the Mohawk River. But police say there are no images of her ever leaving the area.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Good News: Monster trucks, big tech grant, robotics competition

Start your engines and break out the glowsticks the Hot Wheels Monster Truck Glow Party is this weekend at MVP Arena in Albany. It’s a monster truck show – in the dark – lighting up the floor. There’s a dance party, laser light show and Hot Wheels toy giveaways. The show is this Saturday and Sunday.
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Capital Region Vodka Is Named Top Alcoholic Beverage In US

Dry January may be coming to an early conclusion for many in the Capital Region. That is just what happens when a locally distilled spirit gets the nod as one of the Top Alcoholic Beverages to Kick Off 2023. If you are doing dry January, even if you don't completely give up on the premise, you may be inclined to try just one tasty cocktail featuring what is now a top-ranked and nationally recognized vodka.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany hosts Martin Luther King community march

Monday is Martin Luther King Junior Day. MLK Day is designated as a National Day of Service that encourages Americans to volunteer to improve their communities. Doctor King was a civil rights activist in the sixties known for his “I have a dream” speech. He was assassinated in...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Glenville train trestle struck again

The Glenville Bridge, which has now become an infamous landmark – has had another messy run-in with a driver. Yet another truck crashed into it on Thursday night. the Glenville supervisor says he’s lost count of how many times an over-sized truck has crashed into the train trestle.
GLENVILLE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Troopers’ union headquarters raid has ties to Hudson Valley

ALBANY – Members of the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit (SIU) raided the Albany headquarters of the New York State Troopers PBA on Tuesday afternoon. The raid took place at the same time, less than a block away, from where Governor Hochul was giving her State of the State address. Two Hudson Valley residents have involvement with the raided office.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Ballston Spa gears up for February ‘Chocolate Fest’

Ballston Spa is gearing up for its eighth Chocolate Fest. Area restaurants, bakeries and chefs are welcome to compete to showcase their talents by preparing sample-sized chocolate offerings. There are three categories: sweet, savory and chocolate beverage. These treats will be judged by people at the Chocolate Fest. While enjoying...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
WNYT

CVS in downtown Albany closes permanently

The CVS at 153 Central Avenue in downtown Albany will officially be closed for business by Thursday night. NewsChannel 13 reported last month that the location would shut down. Several viewers had reached out, saying they were concerned the move would create a pharmacy desert. Central Avenue Pharmacy is an...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Boy, 15, hurt in Albany stabbing

A teenager is recovering, after being stabbed in Albany. It happened at a home Tuesday night on Providence Place, say police. They say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed by someone he knows, during a fight. The teen is stable now. No one has been arrested.
ALBANY, NY

