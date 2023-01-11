Read full article on original website
WNYT
Good News: Aviation adventures, Berkshires tea, Cider comeback in Albany
Some exciting things are happening at the Empire State Aerosciences Museum in Glenville. Students 10 to 17 years old are invited for “Aviation Adventures” on the last Saturday of each month. The first class is January 28 – and will focus on the museums two C-130 Hercules. Call the museum to sign up.
WNYT
New bakery opens in Saratoga Springs
A new cake shop opened its doors Thursday in Saratoga County. The Bread Basket Cake Shop is the second location for the Bread Basket Bakery. This one will focus only on cakes and cupcakes. The new bakery is part of the Business for Good organization, where 100% of profits will...
New Italian restaurant opens in Clifton Park
The Painted Lemon has officially opened its doors at 54 Clifton Country Road in Clifton Park. The Italian restaurant opened to the public on Wednesday, January 11.
WNYT
Guilderland High School receives technology and E-Sports grant
Guilderland High School is getting a $25,000 technology grant from Best Buy and Intel. The grant includes equipment and $5,000 cash. The money will be invested in the school’s technology programs and in its e-sports team. The grant is from the Intel retail edge program, which holds a training...
schenectadygov.com
DNA on jacket a match to Samantha Humphrey, 2 others
Schenectady, N.Y. (News10)-News10 has learned that three sets of DNA were detected on a jacket which was discovered in the area where 14-year-old Samantha Humprey was last seen. Sources close to the investigation tell News10's Anya Tucker that one set of DNA is a match to Samantha. Police say the Schenectady High School student was last seen on security cameras around midnight November 25th while approaching the area of the Front Street Pool and a railroad bridge that crosses the Mohawk River. But police say there are no images of her ever leaving the area.
WNYT
Good News: Monster trucks, big tech grant, robotics competition
Start your engines and break out the glowsticks the Hot Wheels Monster Truck Glow Party is this weekend at MVP Arena in Albany. It’s a monster truck show – in the dark – lighting up the floor. There’s a dance party, laser light show and Hot Wheels toy giveaways. The show is this Saturday and Sunday.
New pizzeria opening in Clifton Park
Bella Lucia Pizzeria is set to open at 1218 Route 146 in Clifton Park. Owners Melissa Craine and Sean Lee hope to open the restaurant by February 1, according to the Bella Lucia Facebook page.
Capital Region Vodka Is Named Top Alcoholic Beverage In US
Dry January may be coming to an early conclusion for many in the Capital Region. That is just what happens when a locally distilled spirit gets the nod as one of the Top Alcoholic Beverages to Kick Off 2023. If you are doing dry January, even if you don't completely give up on the premise, you may be inclined to try just one tasty cocktail featuring what is now a top-ranked and nationally recognized vodka.
Fire tears through Avenue B home in Albany
A house fire broke out late Thursday night on Avenue B in Albany.
WNYT
Albany hosts Martin Luther King community march
Monday is Martin Luther King Junior Day. MLK Day is designated as a National Day of Service that encourages Americans to volunteer to improve their communities. Doctor King was a civil rights activist in the sixties known for his “I have a dream” speech. He was assassinated in...
New EPA Data: Homes In 3 Upstate Counties At Deadly Radon Risk
The Environmental Protection Agency and the New York State Department of Health have released alarming new data about dangerous levels of radon in Upstate homes. The gas is responsible for the deaths of 21,000 Americans per year. A new map shows which counties are at greatest risk from radon, including...
WNYT
Glenville train trestle struck again
The Glenville Bridge, which has now become an infamous landmark – has had another messy run-in with a driver. Yet another truck crashed into it on Thursday night. the Glenville supervisor says he’s lost count of how many times an over-sized truck has crashed into the train trestle.
Albany County shares ‘alarming’ video of hundreds of cars illegally passing school buses
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When Albany County first launched its partnership to install stop arm cameras for area school district buses, Executive Dan McCoy says he was met with skepticism. “I’ve had people say, why are you doing this, nothing’s happened. Thank God. You know? But I don’t wanna have to hear that one story,” […]
NY-7 in Hoosick closed for culvert replacement
State transportation crews have closed State Route 7 in Hoosick, until further notice, for an emergency culvert replacement.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Troopers’ union headquarters raid has ties to Hudson Valley
ALBANY – Members of the New York State Police Special Investigations Unit (SIU) raided the Albany headquarters of the New York State Troopers PBA on Tuesday afternoon. The raid took place at the same time, less than a block away, from where Governor Hochul was giving her State of the State address. Two Hudson Valley residents have involvement with the raided office.
New Capital Region Pizzeria Promises 'Authentic, Delicious Italian Cuisine'
A new pizzeria in the Capital Region is setting high expectations ahead of its grand opening. Bella Lucia Pizzeria, located in Saratoga County at 1218 Route 146 in Clifton Park, is set to open Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to a Facebook post. Owner’s Melissa Craine and Sean Lee previously ran the po…
WNYT
Ballston Spa gears up for February ‘Chocolate Fest’
Ballston Spa is gearing up for its eighth Chocolate Fest. Area restaurants, bakeries and chefs are welcome to compete to showcase their talents by preparing sample-sized chocolate offerings. There are three categories: sweet, savory and chocolate beverage. These treats will be judged by people at the Chocolate Fest. While enjoying...
WNYT
CVS in downtown Albany closes permanently
The CVS at 153 Central Avenue in downtown Albany will officially be closed for business by Thursday night. NewsChannel 13 reported last month that the location would shut down. Several viewers had reached out, saying they were concerned the move would create a pharmacy desert. Central Avenue Pharmacy is an...
Laid-off professor leaves final remarks to former colleagues at Saint Rose
Local professor Bruce Roter calls The College of Saint Rose "unrecognizable from the one I had helped build," in an open letter to faculty colleagues. The letter highlights the professor's frustration and what he sees as the college's shortcomings.
WNYT
Boy, 15, hurt in Albany stabbing
A teenager is recovering, after being stabbed in Albany. It happened at a home Tuesday night on Providence Place, say police. They say a 15-year-old boy was stabbed by someone he knows, during a fight. The teen is stable now. No one has been arrested.
