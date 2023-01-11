Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Brings Back Himeno
Chainsaw Man introduced fans to Himeno over the course of the anime's first season, and one awesome cosplay has brought her back to the spotlight after she made a huge impression on fans with her time in the anime! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series was one of the most anticipated new anime releases of 2022 overall, and thankfully its run through the Fall ended up meeting and even exceeding the very high expectations fans had about the anime's premiere. Largely due to the strength of all of the characters found in it.
ComicBook
Naruto Marks the New Year By Letting Sasuke Fight a Literal Dinosaur: Watch
It looks like it finally happened, Naruto fans. Over the decades, the shonen franchise has done some wild things, and we can name some of Naruto's most outlandish events. From its Drunken Fist Style to Robot Naruto, the IP has gone out on a limb before, and Boruto just joined the club. After all, the anime's take on Sasuke's Story has begun, and it just let the Uchiha heir fight a literal dinosaur.
ComicBook
Tokyo Revengers Season 2 Debuts Ending: Watch
Tokyo Revengers is now working its way through Season 2 of the anime as part of the very packed schedule of new anime releases for the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and the second episode of the series has officially debuted its ending theme sequence! Following the massive cliffhanger at the tail end of the anime's first season, the series has returned with the Christmas Showdown arc of Ken Wakui's original manga series. With the first episode of the new season only featuring the newest opening, now the anime has dropped its newest ending theme in full.
'Skinamarink' Is Gearing up to Be the Scariest Horror Movie Ever — but What Does the Word Mean?
We can't deny that 2022 was a massive year for horror — from Barbarian to X, it seems the genre is quickly becoming one of the most reliable in the film industry. Luckily, 2023 is lining up to be another impressive year for all kinds of frightening thrills, thanks to upcoming films like Infinity Pool, Scream VI, Beau Is Afraid, and Skinamarink.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ players need only point to the first page of the players handbook to rightfully defy Wizards of the Coast
The tabletop role-playing game community has been experiencing a wave of drama never before experienced in the wake of leaked documents that indicate Dungeons & Dragons‘ owners, Wizards of the Coast, will be changing the Open Gaming License that allows developers to use, modify, and copy the D&D gaming mechanics. The proposed changes have resulted in an uproar of protests online and elsewhere. And a recent post suggests that it goes against the spirit of the game as designed.
ComicBook
GTA 6 Trailer Leak Has Fans Freaking Out
A new GTA 6 trailer leak has Grand Theft Auto fans freaking out. After confirming a new Grand Theft Auto game was in development early last year, Rockstar Games hasn't said a peep about the project. When this will change, we don't know, but until it does, Grand Theft Auto fans have plenty of rumors and leaks to sift through. The latest comes from a source with a dubious track record, though they did reveal that one of the two main characters, the female protagonist, was named Lucia before this information leaked.
ComicBook
Webtoon: New Poll Reveals Concerning Info About Manhwa Artists
Over the last decades, manga has become a powerhouse in the global market, and its popularity has renewed its focus on graphic novels globally. We have seen this easily thanks to the rise of web comics, and Webtoon houses some of the Internet's best series. If you did not know, a number of Webtoon's top titles come from South Korea as opposed to Japan. And thanks to a new survey, fans have learned just how difficult it is working as a webtoon artist.
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Another Fan-Favorite Animated Series
Netflix has cancelled another fan-favorite animated series and the creator let the fans know this morning. On Twitter, Dead End: Paranormal Park's Hamish Steele told viewers the bad news. The animated show has been celebrated by people from all over for its fun tone and important representation. However, the Netflix executives have been dealing with the realities of running a massive streamer and one of the ways they adjusted their strategy was to cut down on animation. (Pairing that pivot with an ad-supported tier that they think a lot of people will end up using.) For now, that comes as little solace to the viewers who loved Dead End. But, maybe the show could continue at another streamer? Check out what the creator had to say down below!
Popculture
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Was Met With Brutal Reactions From Fans
About three weeks after its release, we can now safely say that The Witcher: Blood Origin was not generally well-received by fans. The prequel to Netflix's The Witcher premiered on Christmas day, and it got a lot of views at first — even climbing to the top of the streamer's charts in the U.S. However, the social media commentary only seems to have gotten rougher as time has gone on.
ComicBook
Marvel Turns Its Strongest Character Into Terrifying New Villain
Throughout the majority of his existence in the Marvel mythos, Robert Reynolds has been the Golden Guardian of Good. As Sentry, Reynolds has transformed himself into one of the strongest characters at the House of Ideas over the course of the past two decades. Now, thanks to the creative team behind the latest Strange series, Sentry now finds himself one of the publisher's most terrifying villains.
ComicBook
PS5 Reportedly Locking Major Feature Behind PS Plus
PS5 is reportedly getting a major feature, but not only is this feature going to be locked behind PlayStation Plus, but it's going to be locked behind the most expensive tier of the PS4 and PS5 subscription service. In other words, if you're a PS Plus Essential subscriber or even a PS Plus Extra subscriber, you're out of luck, because according to this new report, this new feature is for PS Plus Premium only, which means that only a fraction of subscribers will be able to enjoy it.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3's New Trailer Has A Release Date
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 has a new trailer coming – and now we know the release date! The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer will be dropping at halftime during Monday Night Football's highly-anticipated Wild Card game this coming week. The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer will debut exclusively on ESPN2 and ESPN+ before being released online. The release date was confirmed by ESPN in a new press release for the MNF Wild Card game, which contained the footnote that "At halftime, an exclusive new trailer will debut for season three of the Mandalorian, streaming March 1, only on Disney+."
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Gives Goku a Rugged Makeover
When it comes to anime, there is no one more popular than Son Goku. Love or hate him, the Saiyan is known across the globe, and he is seen as an anime mascot to the core. Of course, this means the Internet is filled with tributes to the guy, and Super Saiyan Goku has fed fan art for decades now. And thanks to one cosplayer, Goku is going viral on TikTok for all the right reasons.
ComicBook
Long Lost Wii U Game Finally Releasing via Nintendo Switch
A long-lost Wii U game is finally releasing on a Nintendo console, but not the Wii successor. Rather the game originally meant for the Wii U is coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. In 2016, a game called Gunscape was released via PC, PS4, and Xbox One. It was also supposed to come to Wii U, but this version was canned in favor of a Switch version. This version was teased for a 2017 release, but obviously, that never happen. Six calendar years later, we've received confirmation the game is still coming to Nintendo Switch. More specifically, it's coming to Nintendo Switch on February 1, 2023.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Adding First PS1 Games of 2023 Soon
PlayStation revealed its slate of extra PlayStation Plus games this week for those within the Extra and Premium tiers of the subscription service, and as part of that reveal, we also found out which classic games will join the library this month. Those classic games exclusive to people in the Premium tier are three different PS1 games including Star Wars titles and the return of the long-running Syphon Filter series. They'll all be added on January 17th alongside the rest of the PS4 and PS5 games.
ComicBook
PlayStation Makes Some AAA PS4 Games Less Than $2
PlayStation and EA have combined to make a few AAA PS4 games less than $2 a pop. For a few more days, the Holiday Sale is live on PSN, which means for a few more days, hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games are still on sale. You will be hard-pressed to find $2 PS5 games, at least of consequence, but the sale does feature some notable, albeit older, PS4 games, all of which can be had for the price of a candy bar.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Adding Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's Orange Piccolo, First Look Revealed
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is gearing up for a reveal of its next DLC pack which includes more content from the Dragon Ball movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Ahead of that big reveal, some first looks at one of the characters included in the next DLC pack have already surfaced online. It'll include Orange Piccolo, the Piccolo power-up seen in the movie, and people are already pretty excited about his arrival based on what's been shown in this limited preview.
ComicBook
Redfall Release Date Reportedly Leaked
Bethesda's new Redfall game is supposedly coming out on May 2nd, the most recent round of leaks about the game claims. This latest leak is a narrowed-down prediction based on previous rumors that circulated online and said previously that the game would be out at some point in Spring 2023 and, more specifically, in May. Neither Xbox nor Bethesda have said anything official about the release date, of course, but we'll expect to hear more about plans for the game's release soon thanks to the joint event between the two companies that's not far away.
ComicBook
Best Selling Games of 2022 Revealed
The best-selling games of 2022 have been revealed and a lot of fan-favorite titles made the list. 2022 was an interesting year for gaming, although it may have felt like there weren't a ton of games to some people, there was a lot to play. It just so happened a lot of the biggest games came out in the first few months of the year and the last few months, so it may have seemed like there was a lot of downtime. However, PlayStation released two highly anticipated sequels, a new Call of Duty game was released, Marvel dropped a banger, and more. It was a better year than some realized and that was reflected in the sales as well.
ComicBook
New Update May Reveal When Starfield Is Releasing
A new update out of Xbox may -- emphasis on may -- reveal when Starfield is releasing. The new game from Bethesda Game Studios, the makers of The Elder Scrolls and Fallout, is currently scheduled to release sometime in the first half of this year, which is to say sometime by June. When exactly within this window remains a mystery, but we may have a better idea thanks to the aforementioned update.
