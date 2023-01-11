Read full article on original website
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Robert Downey Jr. Is Nearly Unrecognizable as He Transforms for Role
Robert Downey Jr., is that you? The Iron Man star, 57, was photographed on the set of his new series The Sympathizer in Los Angeles on Jan. 11, and his transformation for the role may have you...
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
Damson Idris Shares Cheeky PDA Photo With Lori Harvey Amid Romance Rumors
Watch: Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Get Cheeky Amid Romance Rumors. Snowfall star Damson Idris is sending an extra special birthday wish Lori Harvey's way. The actor, 31, celebrated the model's 26th birthday on Jan. 13 by sharing a photo of himself kissing her on the cheek, with his arms wrapped around her.
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Spark Romance Rumors With Intimate Photos
Looks like Kelsea Ballerini is leading with her heart first in 2023. All eyes are now on the country singer and Outer Banks star Chase Stokes after the pair was spotted attending the College Football National Championship Game at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles Jan. 9. In an Instagram post...
Euphoria's Storm Reid Appears to Confirm Romance With Deion Sanders' Son Shedeur
Watch: 2023 Golden Globes: Must-See Red Carpet Moments. The 19-year-old looked positively euphoric holding hands with Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet at the Jan 12 premiere of her new movie Missing at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown Los Angeles. For the event, Storm wore a stunning pink and red feathered...
Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere
Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
Machine Gun Kelly Reflects on Engagement to Megan Fox One Year After Proposal
Watch: Megan Fox Gives Machine Gun Kelly a Glam Makeover. One year after getting engaged, these twin flames' love continues to burn bright. Machine Gun Kelly marked the anniversary of his proposal to Megan Fox on Jan. 11, giving fans another close-up of her emerald and diamond rings and writing, "One year ago under a banyan tree."
Riverdale's Final Season Officially Has a Premiere Date
Riverdale is going back in time for its culminating chapter. On Jan. 13, The CW announced that the seventh and final season of the supernatural teen drama will premiere March 29—and you might...
Zoey 101 Star Alexa Nikolas Slams Zoey 102 News
Alexa Nikolas is getting candid with her thoughts on the Zoey 101 revival movie. Following the Jan. 12 announcement that Jamie Lynn Spears and several members of the Zoey 101 cast would be...
We've Got the Update on Ryan Murphy's American Sports Story
At this rate, it's unclear when Ryan Murphy finds time to sleep. The mega-producer—who was honored with the Carol Burnett Award at the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10—is on the cusp of beginning...
Watch the First Look at Rihanna’s 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Rihanna is done hearing you talk that talk. After years of relentless questioning over when she'll be releasing her ninth studio album, the pop superstar responded to all the pesky chatter in an...
Kim Kardashian Shares Cryptic Posts Amid Kanye West's Alleged Wedding
As Kris Jenner once said, "This is a case for the FBI." Kim Kardashian shared cryptic messages to Instagram amid a report about her ex Kanye West's alleged marital status. "I'm in my quiet girl...
Margot Robbie Sets the Babylon Red Carpet Ablaze With Fiery Look
Watch: Margot Robbie Says Barbie Will BLOW YOUR MIND at Golden Globes. Margot Robbie isn't thinking pink just yet. The Barbie actress made a showstopping appearance at the U.K. premiere of her new film Babylon. To mark the special occasion on Jan. 12, Margot rivaled the red carpet in a swoon-worthy gown in Valentino's signature red.
Gabriella Brooks’ Birthday Post for Liam Hemsworth Is Catching Fire
Watch: Liam Hemsworth Goes Instagram Official With Gabriella Brooks. Gabriella Brooks is celebrating boyfriend Liam Hemsworth's 33rd birthday like a true victor. The model posted a snapshot of the Hunger Games alum to her Instagram Story on Jan. 13, showing Liam taking a dip in the ocean as he flashes the camera a smile.
Prince Harry Says Family Would “Never Forgive” Him If He Revealed More
For Prince Harry, there's greater risk than reward in sharing more. The Duke of Sussex revealed that there were further details he opted not to include in his tell-all memoir, Spare, so he could...
