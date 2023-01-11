ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

White House: Jill Biden has two cancerous lesions removed

By The Associated Press
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ScD9F_0kBUzedd00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Surgeons removed a cancerous lesion above first lady Jill Biden's right eye and one on her chest, the White House said Wednesday, while a third lesion on her left eyelid was being examined.

Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the physician to President Joe Biden, said examinations showed that the lesion over Jill Biden's right eye and one newly discovered on her chest were both confirmed to be basal cell carcinoma. The lesion on her left eye was "fully excised, with margins, and was sent for standard microscopic examination," according to O'Connor's report.

Basal cell carcinoma is the most curable form of skin cancer. It is a slow-growing cancer that usually is confined to the surface of skin — doctors almost always can remove it all with a shallow incision — and seldom causes serious complications or becomes life-threatening.

The Bidens spent the day at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, while the 71-year-old first lady had the scheduled outpatient procedure known as Mohs surgery to remove and examine the lesions. They had arrived by helicopter from the White House at about 8 a.m.

O'Connor said the first lady was "experiencing some facial swelling and bruising, but is in good spirits and is feeling well." She was expected to return to the White House in the evening.

Earlier, the first lady's office said the surgery was "proceeding well and as expected."

Her office announced a week ago that doctors had discovered the lesion during a recent routine skin cancer screening. She was to have a "common outpatient procedure known as Mohs surgery to remove and definitively examine the tissue," said O'Connor in a Jan. 4 memo that the first lady's office released last week.

That surgery involves cutting away thin layers of skin and examining each layer for signs of cancer. Doctors keep removing layers of skin and examining them until there are no signs of cancer.

Doctors recommended removing the lesion from Jill Biden "in an abundance of caution," O'Connor wrote in the memo.

The Skin Cancer Foundation said the delicate skin around the eyes is especially vulnerable to damage from the sun's ultraviolet rays.

The surgery was arranged for the morning after the Bidens returned from Mexico City, where the president held two days of talks with the leaders of Mexico and Canada.

In April 2021, the first lady had a medical procedure that the White House described only as "common." Details were not provided. The president accompanied her to an outpatient center near the campus of George Washington University, and they returned to the White House after about two hours.

Biden also accompanied the first lady to Walter Reed in July 2021 for outpatient treatment after she punctured her left foot while walking on a beach in Hawaii. She had stopped in Hawaii for official events after participating in opening events for the Tokyo Olympics.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

'She Wanted To Laugh So Bad': Biden Mistakenly Calls VP Kamala 'PRESIDENT Harris' In Border Speech Blunder

President Biden mistakenly referred to VP Kamala Harris as "President Harris" while discussing his administration's latest policies to address the border crisis, sparking a series of reactions online following his latest gaffe.RadarOnline.com has learned the commander-in-chief's speech blunder happened as he delivered remarks at the White House on Thursday, accidentally mixing up her job title."President Harris led this effort — led this effort to make things better in the countries from which they are leaving," Biden said in the viral video, proudly sharing, "And thanks to her leadership, she's been able to generate more than $3.2 billion from the private...
RadarOnline

'Joe's No Fool': Desperate President Biden Plans To DUMP Kamala Harris From 2024 Democratic Ticket

Desperate President Joe Biden is determined to win a second term — and the conniving commander-in-chief is convinced dumping dead weight Kamala Harris will put him on the path to victory, RadarOnline.com has learned.The peeved POTUS, 80, is fed up with his vice president's failures on domestic policy issues and blames Harris, 58, for his historically weak poll numbers, according to tipsters who say he's decided to ditch her from the 2024 Democratic ticket and already has his eyes on another female frontrunner."Joe's no fool," said a party source. "He knows if he can add someone like Hillary Clinton or...
The Independent

Jill Biden reveals the Christmas gift that Joe Biden gives her every year

Jill Biden has shared the Christmas present that her husband, Joe Biden, gives her every year.In a sit down with Drew Barrymore, the couple revealed their holiday traditions in a joint interview on Monday, 19 December.The first lady said: “One thing that Joe gives me every year ... He has a book that he bought for me and every year, he writes a poem.”After being asked if he “personally writes the poem,” the US president said: “Of course I do. There’s a lot to write about.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
RadarOnline

'This Is A Huge Betrayal': Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Backstabbing Donald Trump With Andrew Cuomo Alliance

Turncoat Trumpster Kellyanne Conway ruthlessly kicked the ex-president to the curb, teaming up with disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in an unlikely political alliance that has shocked Washington, RadarOnline.com has learned."This is a huge betrayal," one Beltway insider declared. "Kellyanne is embracing one of Donald Trump's biggest political enemies, stabbing him in the back when he's at his most vulnerable."As RadarOnline.com reported, the former adversaries huddled up at a chi-chi NYC restaurant, stunning onlookers who are more accustomed to seeing the peevish politicos hurling bombs at each other.Sources said the devious duo was plotting to help each other...
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

'Lock him up': Republicans erupt at Biden over classified documents

Republican detractors were quick to put President Joe Biden on blast over revelations that classified documents from his vice president days surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank late last year. Drawing parallels with the document ordeal plaguing former President Donald Trump, Republicans scorned Biden and demanded accountability. They emphasized that,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Margaret Minnicks

Joe and Jill Biden held a private memorial service for Biden's first wife and baby 50 years after their deaths

Joe and Jill BidenPhoto byManuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock. On Sunday morning, December 18, 2022, President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, along with some of the president's grandchildren attended a private family memorial mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Greenville, Delaware. After the service, they could be seen walking the grounds of the church to visit the gravesites where Biden's first wife Neilia Biden, and their baby Naomi Biden were buried 50 years ago when they were killed in a car accident in 1972.
GREENVILLE, DE
News Breaking LIVE

U.S. Senator Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Bob Casey, a Democratic Senator from Pennsylvania, has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to The Hill. "Last month, I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family," Casey said in a statement.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RadarOnline

Hunter Biden's Ex-Stripper Baby Mama Wants Love Child's Last Name Legally Changed To Biden

The ex-stripper who gave birth to Hunter Biden's daughter out of wedlock wants their daughter to have the perks of being connected to a "politically powerful" family. Lunden Roberts rushed to an Arkansas court on Tuesday and asked the judge to legally change the last name of the love child she shares with Hunter to Biden, RadarOnline.com has learned.Hunter has never met four-year-old Navy Joan Roberts, according to Lunden. Her grandparents, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill have allegedly never seen their granddaughter either. In the filing, Navy's mom claimed the first family has remained “estranged from the child.”That...
ARKANSAS STATE
102.5 The Bone

Newly released JFK documents point to what the CIA was hiding

Just seven weeks before the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the CIA intercepted a curious phone call to the Soviet Embassy in Mexico. “My name is Oswald,” said the caller, speaking in broken Russian, seeking information about his request for a visa to return to Russia. It was indeed Lee Harvey Oswald, the Marxist misfit soon to be identified as Kennedy’s accused assassin. In this instance, Oswald didn’t get very far. Seeking an update on his visa request, the Soviet official who answered the phone told Oswald he had no update to give and then hung up on him.
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

Putin 'Has Cancer And Will Die Very Soon', Ukrainian Intelligence Chief Reveals In Shocking Interview

A shocking allegation was made by the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, regarding the alleged health of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The intelligence official claimed that Putin has terminal cancer and believes he will die in the near future, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin, 70, has been rumored to be in deteriorating condition for some time now. His unsuccessful invasion of Ukraine coupled with recent allegations from Ukraine's intelligence agency paint a grim picture for the Kremlin leader. Kyrylo Budanov discussed the 70-year-old's health and the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict with ABC News on January 4. When asked...
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy