ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, NY

Man sentenced to 33 months in prison, threatened to kill Amherst police officers

By Imani Clement
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NVD7M_0kBUzdku00

U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Wednesday that a Getzville man was sentenced to serve 33 months in prison after threatening to kill Amherst police officers on social media.

On March 18, 2022, Amherst police responded to reports of a man carrying a rifle near Sweet Home Road in Amherst. The complainant told officers that the man, who was later identified as the defendant, placed the rifle in the trunk of a black Toyota Corolla.

Officers later located the vehicle in the area, but it was unoccupied. Hours later, officers observed the defendant 38-year-old Benjamin Bolton, emerge from the woods with a suspected long gun.

Bolton told officers it was a BB gun, which officers verified that it was. After officers told Bolton that individuals are prohibited from carrying firearms in certain areas of the township, Bolton left the area.

Weeks later on April 8, 2022, Amherst officers responded to a Starbucks on Transit Road for a menacing call. The caller stated that a black Toyota Corolla attempted to cut the victim off as they were attempting to enter the drive-thru. When the victim drove around the vehicle, the victim saw the driver of the Corolla point a handgun out of the window at the victim.

The Corolla was later located by the officers near Dodge and Glen Oak Roads. Bolton was then taken into custody by Amherst police officers.

On April 10, 2022, Bolton posted threats toward members of the Amherst Police Department on his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

On his Instagram, Bolton posted "Fictionally speaking, it's time to kill a bunch of Amherst cops in front of their families." The same day, Bolton posted a picture of the Amherst Police headquarters and wrote, "fictionally speaking, it's time for this building to be blown up with all the cops and judges inside."

A similar message was also posted on Bolton's Twitter account.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Woman in critical condition after shots fired incident in Depew

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Depew Police say they are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred on Thursday night. At 10:10 p.m., police say they responded to the scene of shots fired on Darwin Drive where, they say, they located a female victim who was struck by gunfire. The female was transported to ECMC where […]
DEPEW, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD investigates homicide at Rochester Burger King

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place just before 8 p.m. Saturday night at a Burger King on Lyell Avenue. The RPD Major Crimes Unit is on scene, and will be providing additional updates as they gather more information, officers said. As of 11 p.m. investigators have […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man arraigned on DWI, previously arraigned on murder charges

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 48-year-old Amherst man was arraigned Thursday on multiple misdemeanors. Following the arraignment, the court filed notion to hold him without bail due to a pending homicide case, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Daniel Martinez was arraigned on one count of driving while intoxicated and one count of […]
AMHERST, NY
News 8 WROC

Henrietta murder suspect’s violent criminal history

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Henrietta man accused of murdering his parents and grievously wounding another family member Wednesday had a violent criminal history, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. Rajab Banahi, 39, allegedly called police around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, telling dispatchers he stabbed his family members in a home on Kathy Drive. […]
HENRIETTA, NY
2 On Your Side

Response to Love Center attempts to ID trespassers

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Response to Love Center is attempting to identify a couple trespassers who dared to cross Sister Mary Johnice. According to a Facebook post by the group, "these two morons decided to climb up on the building at Response to Love Center to strip our building of our gutters and downspouts to make a few bucks at the scrap yard, thinking our downspouts are made of copper. Well too bad they are made of aluminum worth only pennies."
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Buffalo man arrested for Leandra’s Law DWI

On January 9, 2023 at 4:17 pm, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Juan T. Jenkins, 23 of Buffalo, NY for Driving while Intoxicated, Aggravated Driving while Intoxicated with a Child, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On January 9, 2023, Troopers responded to...
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Car stolen with children inside in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A family was reunited Thursday, after police say a car was stolen with two children inside. According to investigators, a mother went into a corner store on Lake Avenue near Phelps Avenue around 3:45 p.m., leaving her 6-year-old and 3-year-old in the running vehicle. Police say at least one person entered […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Three arraigned for looting related crimes during blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were arraigned for separate looting related crimes committed during the Blizzard of 2022, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Walter Hicks-Jones, 34, of Buffalo, John Harber Jr., 26, of Cheektowaga, and Shaquille Chillis, 29, of Buffalo, are all facing charges in connection to separate looting crimes in the […]
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Niagara Falls man arrested for DWI

On January 9, 2023 at 9:16 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Andre A. Payne 53 of Niagara Falls, NY for Driving while Ability Impaired Drugs and other vehicle and traffic violations. On January 9, 2023, Troopers conducted a vehicle and traffic stop on Lockport Road in the town...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy