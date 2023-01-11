Effective: 2023-01-14 15:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-15 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks and jetties. These large waves can be erratic and unpredictable. Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large waves will be capable of sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean water. Mariners traversing the bar are urged to exercise extreme caution or stay in port until the threat subsides. Please contact the U.S. Coast Guard for information regarding harbor and bar closures. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Mendocino Coast; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 22 to 25 feet. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast, Southwestern Humboldt, and Mendocino Coast. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 6 AM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Beachcombing is highly discouraged!.

DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO