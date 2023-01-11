Queen Elizabeth’s Famous Drop Scone Recipe Is Surprisingly Easy

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

If you’re looking for a royally approved recipe to add to your breakfast rotation, you’ve come to the right place.

On the latest episode of Celeb Bites, PureWow Creator Juliette made Queen Elizabeth II’s famous Drop Scones. (The recipe went public after the monarch shared it with U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1960.)

In the episode (see above), Juliette revealed the inspiration behind the recipe. “These are called Drop Scones, also known as Scottish pancakes,” she said. “They’re called drop scones because you literally take a spoonful of it and just drop it into the pan while it’s hot.”

Juliette also explained the difference between a drop scone and a pancake. “They’re different from normal pancakes because they’re much thicker and have a spongier texture inside,” she added.

Juliette admitted that the key is to use the “drop” technique before flattening the batter with a spoon. Watch the full episode above to hear her full review and for the full recipe which only requires flour, cream of tartar, baking soda, milk, eggs, sugar and butter.

Now we can dine like royalty!