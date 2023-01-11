ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Ongoing street warfare in Mexico follows arrest of El Chapo's son

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D34IC_0kBUzOi700

The Sinaloa Cartel that supplies a majority of Chicago street drugs has been a father-son operation for years.

Joaquin Guzman, the drug lord known as El Chapo, was put away for life in a U.S. prison. His son, Ovidio, has held some of his dad's power and wealth, along with three of his brothers.

Mexican neighborhoods have been littered with bullet casings in the wake of Ovidio Guzman's arrest. Known as "The Mouse," he had been holed up since his 2019 capture and release.

The flow of fentanyl from Sinaloa, Mexico, has been continuing unabated, and taking thousands of American lives.

"With fentanyl, for us our number one priority is the Sinaloa Cartel, and you know, that's our focus, still going strong. Unfortunately, the Sinaloa Cartel is producing most of the fentanyl that comes into the United States," Chicago's then DEA special agent in charge, Robert Bell, told the I-Team for ABC's Chicago station WLS-TV.

Bell had signaled the full press underway for all four of El Chapo's accused drug trafficking sons. As the I-Team first reported in late 2021, "Los Chapitos" as they are known, each had fresh $5 million bounties on their heads by U.S. law enforcement, with special hot lines and dedicated email addresses for Los Chapitos information.

Ovidio Guzman is considered the leader of the cartel's fentanyl division.

Since his arrest on Thursday, Mexican media are now reporting 10 soldiers have been killed along with 19 cartel operatives. On the streets, there were vehicles in flames as cartel commando squads clashed with police and Mexican soldiers.

Gunfire has been filling the streets, and even an aircraft was hit by flying bullets.

Passengers on a jetliner had to duck for cover as gunfire hit the plane. With Mazatlan and Culiacan airports both shut down, tourists and residents were urged to stay inside. Authorities say no civilians have been killed in the cartel violence.

The Chapo kin arrest happened just before President Joe Biden arrived in Mexico City for talks with the country's leader.

The father and son partnership now involves two prisons. El Chapo, 65, is at the Supermax in Colorado; and son Ovidio, 32, is being held at the very same Mexican prison where his father escaped on a motorbike in 2015. Three other sons are still on the lam. Authorities say they run day-to-day Sinaloa Cartel business.

The cartel creator is also still a fugitive: Ismael Zambada, 75, known as El Mayo. The U.S. is offering a $15 million reward for El Mayo.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Cartel kingpin El Chapo’s son moved to maximum security after killings

He’s a real Chapo off the old block. Ovidio Guzmán-López, the son of infamous cartel kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, was transferred to a maximum-security Mexican prison on Thursday — just hours after his arrest triggered an outbreak of gang violence that killed seven people. After being captured in the Jesús María district of the northwestern city of Culiacán and an initial transfer to Mexico City, Excelsior reported that Guzmán-López was flown by helicopter to Federal Social Readaptation Center No. 1, or “Altiplano,” a maximum-security facility near Toluca. Nicknamed “El Ratón,” or “The Mouse,” Guzmán-López, 32, is believed to be a high-ranking faction leader...
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

"El Tony Montana" — the brother of Mexico's most wanted cartel boss "El Mencho" — is arrested by the army

The Mexican army on Tuesday arrested the brother of the country's most wanted drug cartel boss, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera, the Mexico Defense Department said. The army said it captured Antonio Oseguera in possession of weapons in a suburb of Guadalajara, the capital of the western state of Jalisco. It said he oversaw violent actions and logistics, and bought weapons and laundered money for the hyperviolent Jalisco New Generation Cartel, often known simply as the Jalisco cartel.
TEXAS STATE
Vice

El Chapo's Son ‘El Bebe’ Is the Weakest Link in the Sinaloa Cartel

Airports, highways, schools and offices across the state of Sinaloa ground to a halt Thursday morning when gunfire and explosions were felt across the city as the military descended on a house to find one man: Ovidio Guzmán — one of the sons of famed drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.
TheDailyBeast

Four Skulls Found at Mexican Airport in Package Bound for the U.S.

Authorities at a Mexican airport made a gruesome discovery inside a package headed for the United States on Friday. Four human skulls were found wrapped in aluminum foil inside a cardboard box at Queretaro Intercontinental Airport in central Mexico, Reuters reported. The parcel was sent from Michoacan in western Mexico to an address in Manning, South Carolina. Authorities did not release information on the age of the skulls, or the motive for sending them. However, they added that whoever sent the package did not obtain a special permit required for sending human remains.Read it at Reuters
MANNING, SC
People

Ohio Architect, Fiancée and 2 Family Members Missing in Mexico Since Christmas Day

Jose Gutierrez visited a bar in Zacatecas with Daniela Márquez and her two relatives on Sunday but has not been heard from since An Ohio man and his fiancée have been missing in Mexico since Christmas Day. Jose Gutierrez and Daniela Márquez went out to eat at a bar in Zacatecas in central Mexico on Sunday, but have not been heard from since, Jose's sister, Brandie Gutierrez, told Cincinnati's Fox 19. "The bars actually noticed screams," she said, and added that the family believes they could have been...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Independent

Cartel leader El Gato, wanted in US murder, is seized in Mexico city

José Rodolfo Villareal-Hernandez, a Mexican cartel leader popularly known as “El Gato”, has been arrested by authorities in Mexico.He was wanted in the US for his alleged role in orchestrating a 2013 murder in Southlake, Texas.Mexican authorities said in a tweet that the cartel leader’s detention was “requested by authorities of the United States of America for his probable responsibility in the crimes of interstate stalking and criminal association to commit homicide”.He is alleged to have been responsible for interstate stalking and criminal association to commit homicide.Authorities in the US have 60 days to request for his extradition to...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
The Independent

Drug lord, trafficker, killer of wedding singers: How the ‘New Mouse’ followed in the bloody footsteps of his father El Chapo

Security forces in Mexico arrested the son of jailed drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman during a pre-dawn raid on a remote Sinaloan village on Thursday, Mexican authorities say.Ovidio “El Raton” Guzman, 32, was taken into custody after a gunfight between federal authorities and Sinaloa Cartel in Jesus Maria, the Mexican defence secretary Luis Cresencio Sandoval confirmed at a press conference on Thursday.According to US authorities, Guzman is a major manufacturer and trafficker of fentanyl and methamphetamine imported across the border.His arrest set off a night of terror in the Sinaloan state capital Culiacan as cartel members hijacked trucks and...
COLORADO STATE
Vice

11 Gang Members Arrested for Failed Motorcycle Hit on Famous Mexican TV Anchor

MEXICO CITY — Less than a month after a brazen attempt to assassinate one of Mexico’s most prominent journalists, authorities are claiming they’ve solved the crime. Mexico City police arrested 11 people on Wednesday allegedly connected to the Dec. 15 attack on Ciro Gómez Leyva, who narrowly escaped death after two hitmen on a motorcycle sprayed bullets on the Imagen Televisión news anchor while he hid inside his armored SUV.
Upworthy

Meet Joe Ligon, the oldest juvenile 'lifer.' He was released after 68 years in prison.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 17, 2021. It has since been updated. There is no doubt that the prison system in the United States is archaic and unjust. For evidence of that, we must look no further than America's juvenile "lifers," that is, children under the age of 18 who are sentenced to life in prison without parole. Oftentimes, these individuals do not see the world outside until they are senior citizens. Joe Ligon was a juvenile lifer. He was sentenced to prison when he was 15 years old and last saw daylight when Dwight Eisenhower had wrapped up his first month as President. Ligon was finally released from Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institution Phoenix in 2021 after a tough trial fought by Bradley Bridge, Ligon’s attorney since 2006. The longest-serving juvenile lifer in the country, he was 83 years old at the time of his release, ABC News reports.
NEW JERSEY STATE
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
154K+
Followers
17K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy