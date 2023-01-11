Read full article on original website
Related
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’
Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson is totally in favor of a special prosecutor investigating the classified documents found and linked to President Joe Biden. But he's also "suspicious" of the "timing" when they were found and suggested they may have been "planted." The post ‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Donald Trump Eyeing MAGA House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene To Be His Running Mate For 2024 Presidential Campaign
Former President Donald Trump is reportedly eyeing GOP House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to be his running mate for the 2024 presidential election, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising update comes only two months after Trump officially announced his 2024 bid for the White House during a rowdy speech at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida in November.According to Daily Beast, which first reported on the development on Thursday, Greene is currently at the top of Trump’s list as he continues to consider a list of potential running mates to join him as he works to become the Republican candidate for...
Comments / 0