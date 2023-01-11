ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

U.S. House Republicans push through two anti-abortion measures in first work week

By Jennifer Shutt
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hXoyi_0kBUyZD500

U.S. Capitol. Credit: Getty Images

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Wednesday approved its first abortion-related measures under a new Republican majority, eliciting strong support from GOP members and opposition from Democrats, who rejected the legislation as misleading and incomplete.

Republicans, who secured a four-seat majority during the November midterm elections, said the bill setting medical standards on a national level for a baby born after an attempted abortion and a resolution condemning violence against anti-abortion organizations are central to the party’s ideals.

Democrats contended the medical standards bill from GOP Rep. Ann Wagner of Missouri would circumvent health care providers’ medical judgment.

“Despite what its supporters would have us believe, this legislation would do nothing to enhance protections or the quality of health care if an infant is born after an attempted abortion,” New York Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler said during floor debate.

“What it would do, however, is directly interfere with a doctor’s medical judgment and dictate a medical standard of care that may not be appropriate in all circumstances, which could in fact put infants’ lives at greater risk,” Nadler added.

Wagner urged support for her bill, saying lawmakers were “considering the protection of infants that have been delivered alive after an attempted abortion.”

“That’s it — plain and simple.” Wagner said.

Rep. Kat Cammack, a Florida Republican, said that “federal law currently recognizes these babies as persons, but fails to outline any requirements of care after the infant is born alive.”

Pennsylvania Democratic Rep. Madeleine Dean urged the House to reject the bill, saying Republicans were either unaware infanticide was an already existing crime or engaged in “another extreme political stunt.”

“Politicians have no business making unsound medical decisions. We are legislators, not doctors,” Dean said. “And in the unfortunate case when a child is born with fatal disabilities, this legislation will deny parents a say in how their child spends the final minutes, hours or days of his or her life — whether hooked up to a medical device or in the arms of his parents.”

House lawmakers, who are in their first week of work after Republicans elected a speaker early Saturday on a 15th ballot, ultimately voted 220-210 to approve Wagner’s legislation . It would reinforce the core elements of a 2002 law that passed the U.S. House on a voice vote and the U.S. Senate by unanimous consent.

Texas Democrat Henry Cuellar voted for the bill while Vicente González, also a Texas Democrat, voted present.

Little future in Senate

The bill passed Wednesday, which is unlikely to make it through the Democratic Senate or be signed into law by President Joe Biden, says that if “an abortion results in the live birth of an infant, the infant is a legal person for all purposes under the laws of the United States.”

The Wagner bill calls on health care providers to render the same level of care “to preserve the life and health of the child” as they would for “any other child born alive at the same gestational age.”

Anyone found guilty of violating the standard could receive up to five years in prison. The bill provides a carve-out that would prevent prosecution of the person receiving the abortion as well as parameters for the individual to file a lawsuit.

Dr. Jennifer Villavicencio, lead for equity transformation at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, said in a written statement that it’s a myth that fetuses or newborns “are accidentally born alive during the course of an abortion procedure.”

“It does not happen because the methods of abortion utilized and the expertise of the physician ensures that this does not occur,” Villavicencio said.

“There may be situations in which a devastating and often life-threatening pregnancy condition results in a neonate being born with signs of life and no chance of survival,” Villavicencio added. “These cases almost always involve highly desired pregnancies and are tragic and heart wrenching.”

In those circumstances, Villavicencio said, patients work with health care providers and sometimes spiritual advisers to make a decision about care.

“Forcing clinicians to instead perform futile and invasive interventions for a neonate with no chance of survival is cruel,” Villavicencio said.

Anti-abortion centers

Separately, the House voted 222-209 to approve a seven-page resolution from Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson that’s designed to draw attention to incidents of vandalism and arson at anti-abortion pregnancy centers and other anti-abortion organizations.

Pennsylvania’s Chrissy Houlahan, González and Washington’s Marie Gluesenkamp Perez were the three Democrats to vote for the measure.

The measure highlights 35 incidents that have taken place since Politico broke the story in May 2022 that a draft opinion showed conservative justices were slated to overturn Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court case that kept abortion legal throughout the nation for nearly 50 years. The court later ended the constitutional right to an abortion, sending the issue back to state lawmakers.

The Johnson resolution condemned the incidents of “vandalism, violence, and destruction against pro-life facilities, groups, and churches” and said the U.S. House of Representatives “recognizes the sanctity of life and the important role pro-life facilities, groups, and churches play in supporting pregnant women, infants, and families.”

It called on the Biden administration to use “all appropriate law enforcement authorities to uphold public safety and to protect the rights of pro-life facilities, groups, and churches.”

Johnson argued during floor debate that lawmakers should support the more than 2,700 anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers throughout the country.

“We have to stand against violence and vandalism and personal threats and intimidation,” Johnson said. “They do not deserve the treatment they’ve endured, and they certainly deserve that this Congress condemns the violence committed against them.”

Democrats countered that the resolution was incomplete since it didn’t condemn threats, violence, bombings and murders of health care workers at facilities that perform abortions.

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, a New Jersey Democrat, said she was appalled Republicans brought a resolution to the floor that “says nothing about the violence against abortion providers that has gone largely unaddressed for nearly 50 years.”

The National Abortion Federation’s 2021 report on violence and disruption showed an “increase in intimidation tactics, vandalism, and other activities aimed at disrupting services, harassing providers, and blocking patients’ access to abortion care.”

Stalking rose by 600%, blockades jumped by 450%, hoax devices/suspicious packages increased by 163%, invasions surged by 129% and assault and battery by 128% compared to 2020, according to the NAF report.

Oregon Democrat Suzanne Bonamici said during floor debate the Johnson resolution was “a distraction from the real issue regarding crisis pregnancy centers, which is that they regularly provide inaccurate, incomplete and injurious information to people who are seeking guidance and fact-based health care.”

“Crisis pregnancy centers often engage in deceptive advertising to get people in the door, and then they mislead them about the services they provide,” Bonamici said.

Contrast to last year

The two measures the U.S. House voted on Wednesday were a stark contrast to the legislation Democrats brought to the U.S. House floor last summer after the high court ruling.

The Democratic legislation , which passed on mostly party-line votes, would have ensured people the right to travel out of state to access abortion amid discussion in some Republican-controlled state legislatures about trying to make such movements illegal.

A separate Democratic bill would have legalized abortion nationwide and prevented lawmakers from instituting restrictions before viability, which is typically around 22 to 24 weeks into a pregnancy.

Lawmakers would have been barred from restricting abortion after viability when “in the good-faith medical judgment of the treating health care provider, continuation of the pregnancy would pose a risk to the pregnant patient’s life or health.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, said Wednesday that the two measures the U.S. House approved would not get past the Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate.

“These bills are doomed in the Senate,” Schumer wrote on Twitter. “American women deserve to have their right to healthcare protected, not undermined.”

The post U.S. House Republicans push through two anti-abortion measures in first work week appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Phoenix

In Tampa, Rick Scott again calls for resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

Quality Journalism for Critical Times U.S. Sen. Rick Scott blasted President Joe Biden Tuesday for his trip to the southern border in El Paso and his overall record on immigration on Tuesday, and once again assailed the veracity of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for testifying that the U.S. – Mexican border is “secure.” Speaking in Tampa at […] The post In Tampa, Rick Scott again calls for resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House Republicans roll out a slew of new committee chairs to steer agenda

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans filled their top committee seats this week, choosing the leaders who will set the course for bills and issues for the new majority in the 118th Congress. Veteran GOP lawmakers from Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio, Arkansas, Kentucky and Missouri were among those who won the right to head up […] The post U.S. House Republicans roll out a slew of new committee chairs to steer agenda appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis stokes the culture wars at the expense of Florida schools and free speech

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis has assumed the rank of general in the nation’s culture wars. Through his rhetoric and political actions on both LGBTQ+ and racial justice issues, he has used the power of his office to attack communities in Florida at the expense of Florida’s schools, students and families, and our First Amendment rights. […] The post DeSantis stokes the culture wars at the expense of Florida schools and free speech appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Cigar smoke, dogs and no metal detectors: The bizarre first two weeks of a Republican-controlled House

This week, as many Republicans filed into the House chamber, they often jokingly raised up their arms, mimicking the way they used to have to raise them as they went through metal detectors last year. During the last Congress, such magnometer checks were compulsory.The anti-metal detector GOP crusade has being going on for a while. Last year, as I tried to catch Lauren Boebert for a question, she maneuvered her way around me — and around the magnetometers — in order to go and vote. It was a small but significant act of rebellion. Boebert was notably part of a...
COLORADO STATE
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
Florida Phoenix

Ron ‘Freedom’ DeSantis is set to begin his second term as governor in Tallahassee

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Ron DeSantis will take the oath of the office of governor for a second term at noon Tuesday in a ceremony scheduled to be held on the steps of Florida’s Old Capitol, having won reelection in November by some 19 points over his Democratic challenger. The Republican Party of Florida, which is handling the arrangements, […] The post Ron ‘Freedom’ DeSantis is set to begin his second term as governor in Tallahassee appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Huge $1.7 trillion spending package passes in U.S. Senate, backed by both parties

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate passed a massive $1.7 trillion funding package Thursday that carries emergency aid for natural disaster recovery and the Ukrainian war effort, pushing past disputes over immigration policy and barely meeting a Friday deadline when current funding runs out. The bill, supported by both Democrats and Republicans, now goes to the U.S. House, […] The post Huge $1.7 trillion spending package passes in U.S. Senate, backed by both parties appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
ILLINOIS STATE
Florida Phoenix

McCarthy flips GOP holdouts as his campaign for U.S. House speaker gathers speed

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Kevin McCarthy’s campaign to become speaker of the U.S. House will stretch into at least Friday night, as the California Republican inched ahead in his struggle to unite his divided party around his candidacy and an overhaul of rules under which the chamber will operate. “We’ll come back tonight, and I believe at […] The post McCarthy flips GOP holdouts as his campaign for U.S. House speaker gathers speed appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GEORGIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House approves $1.7 trillion funding package and sends it to Biden

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. House voted Friday to approve a sweeping $1.7 trillion government spending package that carries with it dozens of new initiatives, including an update to how Congress certifies electoral votes for president and new protections for pregnant workers. The 225-201 bipartisan vote, with one member voting present, sends the 4,126-page measure to President Joe Biden […] The post U.S. House approves $1.7 trillion funding package and sends it to Biden appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Savannah Morning News

U.S. House leaders gut ethics watchdog office. What that means for politicians, constituents.

This is a commentary by John A. Tures, a professor of political science at LaGrange College. During the 2023 battle for U,S, House speaker, the number of ballots needed to pick a gathered the most attention, following by the need for concessions to win over “House rebels.” Less attention has been paid to one of those concessions, the “gutting” of the Office of Congressional Ethics. Yet that moment should command more of our attention than remembering exactly how many votes it took to pick Kevin McCarthy.
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House GOP backs rules plan without disclosing deals made with hard-right members

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The U.S. House adopted rules for the 118th Congress on Monday, though several of the concessions Speaker Kevin McCarthy made with more conservative members of the Republican Party to secure the gavel weren’t included in the document, or publicly circulated ahead of the vote. The 55-page rules package the House voted nearly party-line 220-213 to adopt sets […] The post U.S. House GOP backs rules plan without disclosing deals made with hard-right members appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

FL Supreme Court to help interpret DeSantis’ 2021 anti-riot law

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A federal appeals court has punted the future of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ anti-“riot” law to the Florida Supreme Court, asking the justices in Tallahassee what the law might mean by the sort of “public disturbance” that could merit criminal penalties. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit in Atlanta […] The post FL Supreme Court to help interpret DeSantis’ 2021 anti-riot law appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House paralyzed following second day of GOP failure to elect a speaker

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans’ stalemate over who should lead the chamber for the next two years dragged on Wednesday, with Kevin McCarthy failing to get the votes needed to become speaker on three more ballots.  The chamber then adjourned until 8 p.m. to give the House GOP a chance to meet privately, although House Republican […] The post U.S. House paralyzed following second day of GOP failure to elect a speaker appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GEORGIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis vows to ‘stand our ground’ against ‘woke’ in launching second term

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis took his oath of office for a second time on Tuesday and delivered a pugnacious speech painting him as a champion of “freedom” and constitutional principles and vowing to vanquish a “woke” federal government, education unions, and “technocratic elites.” Coming off a near-20-point reelection victory in November, the governor vowed to “stand […] The post DeSantis vows to ‘stand our ground’ against ‘woke’ in launching second term appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

U.S. House GOP plan calls for federal spending cuts, conditions on debt limit increase

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republican leaders following a closed-door meeting Tuesday shared more details of the secret agreements Speaker Kevin McCarthy made with conservative lawmakers last week to secure the votes he needed to hold the gavel. The so-called handshake deal, displayed on slides during the GOP weekly conference meeting, if adhered to could have […] The post U.S. House GOP plan calls for federal spending cuts, conditions on debt limit increase appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
648K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy