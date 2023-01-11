ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xavier Rhodes blowing Cowboys away at cornerback

By reidhanson
 3 days ago
Since losing Anthony Brown on December 4, the Cowboys cornerback position across from Trevon Diggs has been in a constant state of flux. From the Kelvin Joseph experiment, to Nahshon Wright, to DeRon Bland, to Trayvon Mullen, Dan Quinn has been searching for answers on the boundary.

The Cowboys have mixed and matched their way through the end of the regular season, testing combinations, roles, and situations. At face value, many seem like terrible ideas. Even DaRon Bland, the Cowboys standout nickel cornerback, is a poor fit outside. Nothing has seemed to work and it’s causing panic in Cowboys Nation among the fans. Dan Quinn, on the other hand, is not so concerned, even stating, “I feel very comfortable where we’re at.” Part of that comfort could be because of the new presence of Xavier Rhodes.

After his release from Buffalo, the Cowboys added 32-year-old cornerback, Xavier Rhodes, on January 7. The former Pro Bowler joined the Dallas practice squad initially but figures to be a legitimate player when the Cowboys take the field in Tampa on Monday night.

Much like other veteran free agent additions the Cowboys have made this season, Rhodes is certifiably past his prime. Like Jason Peters, T.Y. Hilton and Anthony Barr, he’s no longer the player that earned Pro Bowl honors in years past, and no longer a cornerstone player in which to build a championship roster.

But the Cowboys don’t need him to be. Like the others, Rhodes could still serve an important role for a contender like Dallas.

Quinn’s sense of calm could also come from him knowing the strengths and weaknesses of his players and his confidence that he can put each of them in position to succeed. He’s already spoken to the fact that he’s spent the last several weeks testing the abilities of players to prep for the games that truly matter.

Comments / 4

skolsister
3d ago

Damn another former Viking to Dallas? Maybe they do have a shot against TB this weekend.

Reply(2)
6
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
The Spun

Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
