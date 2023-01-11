Alamogordo Public Schools receives nearly $60 million grant
ALAMOGORDO, N.M . (KRQE) – The Alamogordo Public Schools District is getting millions of dollars in funding from the Department of Defense. The $59.6 million grant will be used to replace Holloman elementary and middle schools on Holloman Air Force Base.
Once completed, the elementary school will serve up to 600 students. The middle school will serve roughly 300. Officials say the project will help address school capacity, as well as deteriorating facility conditions.
