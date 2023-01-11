ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longwood, FL

Woman’s body recovered from Kissimmee lake, sheriff’s office says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies said they recovered a woman’s body from a Kissimmee lake Wednesday night who is possibly the same person that went missing a day prior. Alongside the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office dive team, deputies said they responded to Springlake Village to recover the drowning victim, a woman between 60-70 years old.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Man sought in September fatal shooting in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing a 22-year-old in September, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office shared on social media Tuesday a photo of Gabino Duran, 64. Deputies said the shooting happened on Sept. 23 in the area of the 6400 block of Magnolia Homes Road southeast of Lockhart.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Security guard at Ocala movie theater accused of raping teen girl

OCALA, Fla. – A security guard at a movie theater in Ocala has been arrested after being accused of raping a teen girl and threatening her with a gun, according to police. Augusta Williams, 31, was arrested Tuesday. Officers said the attack happened on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the...
OCALA, FL
1 dead in Osceola County shooting

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Monday in Osceola County, deputies said. The fatal shooting happened in the 1200 block of Arisha Drive near Kissimmee. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Windows shattered at Orlando LGBTQ businesses targeted by vandal

ORLANDO, Fla. – A pair of Orlando businesses that cater to the LGBTQ community were targeted by a vandal who shattered several windows before running away. According to police, a man was caught on surveillance video outside District Dive and Southern Craft in the 2400 block of South St. around 3:41 a.m. on Wednesday. Both businesses are located in the Southern Nights complex, which is itself an LGBTQ nightclub.
ORLANDO, FL
Daytona Beach couple kidnapped man at gunpoint with toddler in the car, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Daytona Beach couple was arrested after they kidnapped a man at gunpoint on Sunday, police said. According to the arrest report, officers responded to reports of an armed woman inside a vehicle near the Sunset Inn on 544 S. Ridgewood Ave., around 10:42 a.m., and found Derek Pearson, 38, and Shannon Kay, 42, in a silver Subaru Outback with a toddler and an adult man in the car.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Man accused of killing, shooting ex-girlfriend 15 times in Melbourne indicted on murder charge

MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend after shooting her 15 times over unanswered text messages had been indicted on a first-degree murder charge. Carlos Lemont Jones, 23, was arrested in December for the fatal shooting of Sha’Dayla Johnson, 23, on Colbert Circle. A grand jury indicted him Tuesday on first-degree premeditated murder.
MELBOURNE, FL
Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed Tuesday when a train struck her along State Route 514, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said they responded to State Route 514 (Malabar Road) east of U.S. Highway 1 after a northbound Florida East Coast Railway train struck the pedestrian.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Families with special-needs children can now make Tavares police aware

TAVARES, Fla. – A Lake County police department is evolving to help its citizens with special needs, especially the most precious ones. After a huge spike in Alzheimer’s-related disappearances, the new chief at the Tavares Police Department promised she would start handing out special bracelets with encoded information so police can respond better and with sensitivity.
TAVARES, FL
Gov. DeSantis hands Volusia County $37.6M for post-hurricane beach bolstering

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday gave away another multi-million-dollar check, this time for beach erosion projects in Volusia County. Speaking at a news conference in Daytona Beach Shores, DeSantis highlighted a bill he signed in December 2022 — SB 4-A: Disaster Relief — which appropriated $100 million in nonrecurring funds from the General Revenue Fund to the Department of Environmental Protection for beach erosion projects related to hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
☀️Central Florida, here comes the warmup

ORLANDO, Fla. – After days of very cold early morning temperatures, warmer weather is right around the corner. Expect plenty of sunshine and just a few clouds as high pressure dominates the Central Florida forecast while pushing to the east. Temperatures in Orlando will warm near a high of...
ORLANDO, FL
Small fire breaks out at Enzian Theater in Maitland

MAITLAND, Fla. – A small fire broke out early Tuesday at the Enzian Theater in Maitland. Maitland firefighters were called to 1300 S. Orlando Ave. and discovered smoke coming from an AC unit, officials said. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The Maitland fire chief said an air handler...
MAITLAND, FL

