Woman’s body recovered from Kissimmee lake, sheriff’s office says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies said they recovered a woman’s body from a Kissimmee lake Wednesday night who is possibly the same person that went missing a day prior. Alongside the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office dive team, deputies said they responded to Springlake Village to recover the drowning victim, a woman between 60-70 years old.
Man sought in September fatal shooting in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing a 22-year-old in September, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office shared on social media Tuesday a photo of Gabino Duran, 64. Deputies said the shooting happened on Sept. 23 in the area of the 6400 block of Magnolia Homes Road southeast of Lockhart.
Hearing continued for Orlando woman accused of killing boyfriend in zipped suitcase
ORLANDO, Fla. – A status hearing for an Orlando woman accused of zipping her boyfriend inside a suitcase during a game of hide-and-seek and leaving him to die as he called out her name was continued Tuesday because her attorney recently contracted COVID. Sarah Boone, who faces a second-degree...
Deputies locate vehicle possibly involved in fatal shooting at Seminole County intersection
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting that killed a 31-year-old woman and injured five others has been located, according to Seminole County deputies. The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. Monday at Rinehart Road and County Road 46A near Sanford. [TRENDING: Another Buc-ee’s...
Security guard at Ocala movie theater accused of raping teen girl
OCALA, Fla. – A security guard at a movie theater in Ocala has been arrested after being accused of raping a teen girl and threatening her with a gun, according to police. Augusta Williams, 31, was arrested Tuesday. Officers said the attack happened on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the...
1 dead in Osceola County shooting
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Monday in Osceola County, deputies said. The fatal shooting happened in the 1200 block of Arisha Drive near Kissimmee. The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The...
Titusville man arrested in hit-and-run crash that critically injured pedestrian
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A 26-year-old Titusville man was arrested in a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian over the weekend, according the police department. The Titusville Police Department said officers on Sunday witnessed the crash around 8:45 p.m. on Knox McRae Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
Windows shattered at Orlando LGBTQ businesses targeted by vandal
ORLANDO, Fla. – A pair of Orlando businesses that cater to the LGBTQ community were targeted by a vandal who shattered several windows before running away. According to police, a man was caught on surveillance video outside District Dive and Southern Craft in the 2400 block of South St. around 3:41 a.m. on Wednesday. Both businesses are located in the Southern Nights complex, which is itself an LGBTQ nightclub.
Daytona Beach couple kidnapped man at gunpoint with toddler in the car, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Daytona Beach couple was arrested after they kidnapped a man at gunpoint on Sunday, police said. According to the arrest report, officers responded to reports of an armed woman inside a vehicle near the Sunset Inn on 544 S. Ridgewood Ave., around 10:42 a.m., and found Derek Pearson, 38, and Shannon Kay, 42, in a silver Subaru Outback with a toddler and an adult man in the car.
Man accused of killing, shooting ex-girlfriend 15 times in Melbourne indicted on murder charge
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend after shooting her 15 times over unanswered text messages had been indicted on a first-degree murder charge. Carlos Lemont Jones, 23, was arrested in December for the fatal shooting of Sha’Dayla Johnson, 23, on Colbert Circle. A grand jury indicted him Tuesday on first-degree premeditated murder.
Pedestrian fatally struck by train in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed Tuesday when a train struck her along State Route 514, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said they responded to State Route 514 (Malabar Road) east of U.S. Highway 1 after a northbound Florida East Coast Railway train struck the pedestrian.
Families with special-needs children can now make Tavares police aware
TAVARES, Fla. – A Lake County police department is evolving to help its citizens with special needs, especially the most precious ones. After a huge spike in Alzheimer’s-related disappearances, the new chief at the Tavares Police Department promised she would start handing out special bracelets with encoded information so police can respond better and with sensitivity.
19-year-old woman facing charges in boyfriend’s death after attempted robbery gone wrong, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 19-year-old woman is facing a second degree felony murder charge after her boyfriend was killed when they tried to rob a residence together, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. Police said Kaylee Grigsbyleinum and her boyfriend Devyn Strickland planned to rob a resident...
Gov. DeSantis hands Volusia County $37.6M for post-hurricane beach bolstering
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday gave away another multi-million-dollar check, this time for beach erosion projects in Volusia County. Speaking at a news conference in Daytona Beach Shores, DeSantis highlighted a bill he signed in December 2022 — SB 4-A: Disaster Relief — which appropriated $100 million in nonrecurring funds from the General Revenue Fund to the Department of Environmental Protection for beach erosion projects related to hurricanes Ian and Nicole.
Another Buc-ee’s in Florida? This county may be next to offer Beaver Nuggets
OCALA, Fla. – Who’s ready for some more Beaver Nuggets?. Leaders in Marion County will soon discuss a plan that would bring a second Buc-ee’s to Central Florida. The proposed development, near Interstate 75, north of Ocala, would feature an 80,000-square-foot travel center, with 120 gas pumps.
🐝 17-year-old Florida beekeeper spreads buzz with beehives in backyard
CENTRAL FLORIDA, USA – When it comes to bee experts, there are quite a few of them throughout Central Florida. One of them is just a teen with about 10 years of beekeeping experience. She invited News 6 into the hive as she works to spread the buzz and...
Ocoee police announce safe streets initiative. Here’s what to expect on the roads
OCOEE, Fla. – There will be extra officers on the streets of Ocoee to help combat speeding and aggressive driving thanks to a new initiative, the department announced Monday. With help from a grant from the Florida Department of Transportation, the city is starting “Operation Ocoee Safe Streets.”
Record number of manatees visit Blue Spring State Park during Florida cold snap
A record number of manatees gathered Tuesday at Blue Spring State Park during Florida’s latest cold snap. Temperatures in Central Florida dipped into the 30s during the cold stretch, driving the manatees to the warm waters at the spring. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Park officials said there...
☀️Central Florida, here comes the warmup
ORLANDO, Fla. – After days of very cold early morning temperatures, warmer weather is right around the corner. Expect plenty of sunshine and just a few clouds as high pressure dominates the Central Florida forecast while pushing to the east. Temperatures in Orlando will warm near a high of...
Small fire breaks out at Enzian Theater in Maitland
MAITLAND, Fla. – A small fire broke out early Tuesday at the Enzian Theater in Maitland. Maitland firefighters were called to 1300 S. Orlando Ave. and discovered smoke coming from an AC unit, officials said. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The Maitland fire chief said an air handler...
