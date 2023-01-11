ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

Town of Southbury is Hiring Certified Police Officer

The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the position of Certified Police Officer. The Town of Southbury is now accepting applications for Certified Police Officer. The Police Officer position involves responsibility for protection of life and property, the prevention, detection, and investigation of crimes and ordinances and maintaining law and order. Police Officers must use logic, common sense, and their own judgment while acting with and without supervision in emergency situations.
SOUTHBURY, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport police terminate officer following disciplinary hearing

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport police officer is out of a job on Friday. The department said Officer Gianni Capozziello was fired as a result of a disciplinary hearing held in September of 2022. In 2019, Capozziello was caught on camera pistol-whipping a teenager during a traffic stop. A video posted on Facebook in […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Trumbull Pursuit Ends In Crash At SHU

2023-01-13@7:45pm–#Trumbull CT–Trumbull Police was in pursuit of a stolen car. The car crashed in front of Sacred Heart University at 5151 Park Avenue The five occupants fled in different directions. A female suspect appeared to be injured from the crash and she EMS was called to evaluate her injuries. At last count as of 8:30pm two male suspects are still at large and there is a heavy police presence it the area as police attempt to locate them.
TRUMBULL, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield resident Jessica Hay initiated into University of Richmond Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, National Leadership Honor Society

Jessica Hay, a native of Ridgefield, was recently initiated into the University of Richmond Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 1,085 new initiates from 45 universities during November 2022. Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Taste of Ridgefield Sponsor Spotlight: Fairfield County Bank

Today, the Rotary Club of Ridgefield thanks Fairfield County Bank for their longtime support! The bank has been the Annual Sponsor of Ridgefield Rotary for over 10 years!. This partnership of Caring for the Community since 1871 and Service Above Self has helped Rotary raise over $500,000 to provide scholarships to Ridgefield High School graduates and Community Grants to nonprofit organizations in the area.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
WTNH

Serial bank robber arrested for 48th time in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday in New Haven in connection to a bank robbery that happened in October, according to police, in what is now his 48th arrest. Authorities said Vincent Jones robbed the TD Bank, located at 1643 Post Rd. in Fairfield., on Oct. 10. Police […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Missing high schooler sought by Woodbridge police

WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - A high school student in Woodbridge last seen walking toward school was reported missing. Woodbridge police said Thursday morning that they’re actively looking for 14-year-old Anita Maranets. “[She was] last seen walking toward Amity High School on Newton Road in Woodbridge,” police posted to social...
WOODBRIDGE, CT
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester DA Rocah Finds “Poor Bookkeeping” But No Criminal Activity at Mt. Vernon Library

STATEMENT BY WESTCHESTER COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY MIRIAM E. ROCAH ON THE CLOSING OF THE MOUNT VERNON PUBLIC LIBRARY INVESTIGATION. “Amid allegations of financial mismanagement, fraud and theft, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office initiated an investigation into the finances of the Mount Vernon Public Library (“Library”). The purpose of the investigation was to determine if any individual or entity associated with the Library engaged in criminal conduct, and if it was appropriate to bring criminal charges against any individual or entity.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
i95 ROCK

Danbury Makes Arrest Reports Available With One Click, Will This Satisfy Critics?

In years past, the City of Danbury has been criticized by residents and members of the press for a lack of transparency. When Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito took office he vowed to face the problem head on and now we're seeing the results. One of the first things the Mayor did was hire a PR specialist (Erin Henry) who consolidated and streamlined the system. Henry and another Esposito staffer John Kleinhans worked together to give people the ability to check one source and effortlessly access information about the various departments. To that end, the city's website has seen some significant changes that make that possible.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Branchville Teams Up with Prospector Theater for DEIB Lessons

Since the 2018-2019 school year, the Branchville Elementary PTA Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Committee has been sponsoring school visits and field trips to the Prospector Theater. Each year, Prospects come to school to visit with second graders to present and talk about how our differences are what make us...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

The Maritime Aquarium to Hold Teacher Appreciation Weekend

Ahead of International Day of Education on Tuesday, Jan. 24, The Maritime Aquarium is holding “Teacher Appreciation Weekend” to thank teachers for all that they do for their students. On Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22, teachers and one guest will receive free admission to the aquarium and a 4D movie.
NORWALK, CT
News 12

Fairfield Warde HS students warned not to share video of assault

The principal of Fairfield Warde High School issued a warning to students Thursday after a video surfaced of a girl being beaten at school last week. Students were told during an assembly that anyone involved in this kind of behavior faces suspension or expulsion, along with potential charges from police.

Comments / 0

Community Policy