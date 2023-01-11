Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wild Shootout Caught on Camera in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
The most expensive single family home for 2022 in The Bronx sold for $4.4 millionWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Hochul's planned Interborough Express is a step in the right direction but leaves Bronx residents in the coldWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Related
hamlethub.com
Town of Southbury is Hiring Certified Police Officer
The Town of Southbury is currently accepting applications for the position of Certified Police Officer. The Town of Southbury is now accepting applications for Certified Police Officer. The Police Officer position involves responsibility for protection of life and property, the prevention, detection, and investigation of crimes and ordinances and maintaining law and order. Police Officers must use logic, common sense, and their own judgment while acting with and without supervision in emergency situations.
Bridgeport police terminate officer following disciplinary hearing
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport police officer is out of a job on Friday. The department said Officer Gianni Capozziello was fired as a result of a disciplinary hearing held in September of 2022. In 2019, Capozziello was caught on camera pistol-whipping a teenager during a traffic stop. A video posted on Facebook in […]
Homeless Man Critical After Attack By Unknown Suspect In Fairfield County
A Bridgeport homeless man is in critical condition after receiving severe trauma to the face and the back of his head.The incident was reported around 9:15 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, in the 800 block of Fairfield Ave., said Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police.The Bridgeport Fire Department…
DoingItLocal
Trumbull Pursuit Ends In Crash At SHU
2023-01-13@7:45pm–#Trumbull CT–Trumbull Police was in pursuit of a stolen car. The car crashed in front of Sacred Heart University at 5151 Park Avenue The five occupants fled in different directions. A female suspect appeared to be injured from the crash and she EMS was called to evaluate her injuries. At last count as of 8:30pm two male suspects are still at large and there is a heavy police presence it the area as police attempt to locate them.
Police: 2 students arrested for participating in brutal fight at Fairfield Warde High School
Video appears to show a girl getting beaten up on the ground and dragged by her hair, while others are seen seemingly laughing. The video has been circulated in the community.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield resident Jessica Hay initiated into University of Richmond Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, National Leadership Honor Society
Jessica Hay, a native of Ridgefield, was recently initiated into the University of Richmond Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 1,085 new initiates from 45 universities during November 2022. Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in...
hamlethub.com
Taste of Ridgefield Sponsor Spotlight: Fairfield County Bank
Today, the Rotary Club of Ridgefield thanks Fairfield County Bank for their longtime support! The bank has been the Annual Sponsor of Ridgefield Rotary for over 10 years!. This partnership of Caring for the Community since 1871 and Service Above Self has helped Rotary raise over $500,000 to provide scholarships to Ridgefield High School graduates and Community Grants to nonprofit organizations in the area.
Female Students Charged After Fight At Fairfield Warde HS Caught On Video
Two Fairfield Warde High School female students have been charged following an alleged fight at the school in which one was injured and needed medical treatment. The incident took on Friday, Jan. 6, at the school located at 755 Melville Ave., and was filmed by other students who posted it online.
Family of late Connecticut teen fatally shot by state trooper to mark 3 years since his death with special ceremony
Mubarak Soulemane led police on a high-speed chase in 2020 from Norwalk to West Haven, where a state trooper, who was later arrested and charged with manslaughter, shot the teen to death.
Serial bank robber arrested for 48th time in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 54-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday in New Haven in connection to a bank robbery that happened in October, according to police, in what is now his 48th arrest. Authorities said Vincent Jones robbed the TD Bank, located at 1643 Post Rd. in Fairfield., on Oct. 10. Police […]
East Haven senior citizens complex targeted for catalytic converter thefts: Police
EAST HAVEN, Conn. — A senior citizen's apartment complex was targeted by catalytic converter thieves Wednesday afternoon according to police. Around 2 p.m. East Haven police were called to the Woodview Senior Apartments parking lot, 1270 North High Street, with reports of the theft of catalytic converters from two vehicles.
Eyewitness News
Missing high schooler sought by Woodbridge police
WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - A high school student in Woodbridge last seen walking toward school was reported missing. Woodbridge police said Thursday morning that they’re actively looking for 14-year-old Anita Maranets. “[She was] last seen walking toward Amity High School on Newton Road in Woodbridge,” police posted to social...
yonkerstimes.com
Westchester DA Rocah Finds “Poor Bookkeeping” But No Criminal Activity at Mt. Vernon Library
STATEMENT BY WESTCHESTER COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY MIRIAM E. ROCAH ON THE CLOSING OF THE MOUNT VERNON PUBLIC LIBRARY INVESTIGATION. “Amid allegations of financial mismanagement, fraud and theft, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office initiated an investigation into the finances of the Mount Vernon Public Library (“Library”). The purpose of the investigation was to determine if any individual or entity associated with the Library engaged in criminal conduct, and if it was appropriate to bring criminal charges against any individual or entity.
Danbury Makes Arrest Reports Available With One Click, Will This Satisfy Critics?
In years past, the City of Danbury has been criticized by residents and members of the press for a lack of transparency. When Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito took office he vowed to face the problem head on and now we're seeing the results. One of the first things the Mayor did was hire a PR specialist (Erin Henry) who consolidated and streamlined the system. Henry and another Esposito staffer John Kleinhans worked together to give people the ability to check one source and effortlessly access information about the various departments. To that end, the city's website has seen some significant changes that make that possible.
hamlethub.com
Branchville Teams Up with Prospector Theater for DEIB Lessons
Since the 2018-2019 school year, the Branchville Elementary PTA Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Committee has been sponsoring school visits and field trips to the Prospector Theater. Each year, Prospects come to school to visit with second graders to present and talk about how our differences are what make us...
Milford Man Threatened To Kill US Deputy Marshal Over Text, Officials Say
A Milford man is facing charges after allegedly sending threatening text messages to a Deputy US Marshal. Hamilton Smith, age 57, is charged with sending threats to harm and kill both a Deputy US Marshal and their family, the US Attorney's Office for the Connecticut District announced on Friday, Jan. 13.
hamlethub.com
The Maritime Aquarium to Hold Teacher Appreciation Weekend
Ahead of International Day of Education on Tuesday, Jan. 24, The Maritime Aquarium is holding “Teacher Appreciation Weekend” to thank teachers for all that they do for their students. On Saturday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22, teachers and one guest will receive free admission to the aquarium and a 4D movie.
News 12
Fairfield Warde HS students warned not to share video of assault
The principal of Fairfield Warde High School issued a warning to students Thursday after a video surfaced of a girl being beaten at school last week. Students were told during an assembly that anyone involved in this kind of behavior faces suspension or expulsion, along with potential charges from police.
darientimes.com
Stamford Board of Reps denied a new community liaison role. Simmons had already tapped someone for the job.
STAMFORD —Mayor Caroline Simmons proposed creating a new community engagement position, but the Board of Representatives had too many objections. Now, the former city pastor who was acting in the role has resigned. “The mayor and I had a very wonderful conversation, and we determined that the Board of...
LI'S MAJOR CRIMES SPIKE: 41% in Nassau, 15% in Suffolk in 1 year
Long Island saw a spike in major crimes last year compared to 2021 despite a decline in violent crime, according to new crime statistics and the counties’ top cops.
Comments / 0