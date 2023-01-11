Bremen Director of Operations Trend Weldy plans to leave his post this fall. While the Bremen Town Council members were aware of the pending vacancy, Weldy said Monday afternoon that he is working on a job description ahead of the hiring process. Weldy said it would be beneficial to hire someone as early as April as he plans on stepping away in August. This would give someone a chance to work with Weldy to get used to day-to-day operations before he officially leaves.

BREMEN, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO