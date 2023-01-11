Read full article on original website
Related
Mother, 3 kids killed in Indiana house fire
FREMONT, Ind. — A mother and her three children were killed Saturday morning in a northern Indiana house fire. Firefighters were called to Fremont at around 5 a.m. for a fire at a home in the 400 block of East Toledo Street. Firefighters found a woman and three children...
22 WSBT
Update: City to enforce clawback clause against downtown developer
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The owner of a grocery store in downtown South Bend might have to pay back millions of dollars to the city and state. Owner David Matthews promised a grocery store and pharmacy as a condition to help fund his new apartment building at 300 East LaSalle Avenue.
abc57.com
South Bend announces trash pickup schedule for week of MLK Jr. Day
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend is adjusting its residential trash pickup schedule in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 16. Trash pickups will be delayed by one day during the week of January 16. City offices are closed on Monday. The adjusted schedule...
22 WSBT
Former LaPorte County Official in jail again for residential entry
LaPorte County, Ind. — A former longtime public official and firefighter from La Porte County is back in jail for entering the home of another person without permission. John Sullivan, 62, of Wanatah was arrested Wednesday for Level 6 felony residential entry and Class B misdemeanor malicious mischief. He was being held in the La Porte County Jail on $755 bond.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Peabody
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For our 2nd Chance Pet segment on 16 News Now Saturday Morning, we were joined by Roberto from Heartland Small Animal Rescue, who introduced us to a furry friend who is looking for a new home!. Meet Peabody! He’s a 5-to-6-month old Terrier mix. For...
WIBC.com
A Slow Drive Leads to Three Arrests
LAGRANGE COUNTY — There was no speed, but there were a lot of drugs. Indiana State Police pulled a car over late Friday morning that was only going about 45 miles per hour when it should have been going closer to 70. Three Illinois women were in the car, which was heading down the Indiana Toll Road near mile-marker 112.
22 WSBT
17th annual gardening show to bloom soon in Michiana
Calling all green and brown thumbs alike to the 17th Annual Gardening Show hosted by Porter County Master Gardeners. There will be 100+ garden vendors, gardening presentations, a seed and bulb exchange and a photo contest. Entry is $10 at the door. Children 12 and under are free. There will...
22 WSBT
Garvin Roberson cause of death released
New details have been released about the death of the Elkhart mayor's brother. Garvin Roberson's death has been ruled a drowning. The 70-year-old disappeared in late November, and was found several days later dead in his car submerged in water near Sturgis. Garvin is the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod...
WNDU
Elkhart County man hit by car while checking mail
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car while he was checking his mail on Thursday afternoon. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a 2015 Nissan Altima was heading west on U.S. 20 just east of State Road 13 around 12:30 p.m. when it ran off the road and struck a 37-year-old man who was checking his mail at the time. The Nissan came to a rest after striking a fence post.
Mother, 3 children dead following Indiana house fire
FREMONT, Ind. (AP) — A mother and her three children have died following a house fire in northeastern Indiana. The blaze in Fremont was reported about 5 a.m. Saturday and the victims were found minutes later by firefighters inside the burning home, state police said. They were pronounced dead at hospitals. A county coroner has […]
max983.net
Bremen Director of Operations to Leave in 2023
Bremen Director of Operations Trend Weldy plans to leave his post this fall. While the Bremen Town Council members were aware of the pending vacancy, Weldy said Monday afternoon that he is working on a job description ahead of the hiring process. Weldy said it would be beneficial to hire someone as early as April as he plans on stepping away in August. This would give someone a chance to work with Weldy to get used to day-to-day operations before he officially leaves.
95.3 MNC
Early morning South Bend pursuit lands woman in jail
An early morning pursuit ended in the South Bend City Cemetery and landed a 35-year-old woman in jail. Around 12:30 Thursday morning a South Bend Police officer noticed a vehicle disregard a stop sign near Humboldt and O’Brien Streets. The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the...
Driver extricated from vehicle after rollover crash in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A Southwest Michigan woman needed to be extricated from her vehicle following a single-vehicle rollover crash on Thursday, Jan. 12. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on M-60 south of Yankee Street at 6:43 p.m., according to a news release. Police...
WNDU
Fire and Ice; Hunter Ice Festival returns to Niles
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The weather may be warmer than usual across Michiana, but things are really cooling down in Niles, as Friday marks the first day of the 19th annual Hunter Ice Festival. Well-known ice carvers from the area and across the country will showcase more than 150 ice...
963xke.com
FWPD looking for lateral transfers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is hoping to attract new officers. Department officials say that the starting pay for a lateral transfer with a Tier 1 Certification or equivalent is over $62,000 a year. The FWPD released the following:. The Fort Wayne Police Department...
abc57.com
JCPenney to close inside Concord Mall by May
ELKHART, Ind. - The JCPenney store inside the Concord Mall in Elkhart will close by May, the JCPenney Media Relations team confirmed Friday. The liquidation process will begin in February.
22 WSBT
Crooked Ewe partners with SBARC to help get animals adopted
The Crooked Ewe in South Bend is working to help lift up the city's pet rescue, South Bend Animal Resource Center. Those who stop by to dine could be helping the shelter and those who donate at the shelter can get rewards to dine. It's a local partnership both say...
22 WSBT
RV industry sees shift in sales post-pandemic
Elkhart County is the RV capital of the world, representing a 36-billion-dollar economic impact on the state of Indiana. The industry has seen its share of highs and lows, with this year being one of those lows. Traveling by RV or Motorhome brings with it a unique experience. It is...
22 WSBT
Goshen man dead after Friday morning crash
A Goshen man is dead after a crash in Elkhart county. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday on County Road 101. Police say 34-year-old Joshua Reams was driving south when he drove off the east side of the road, hitting a telephone pole and a tree. Reams died at the...
Sweet Helicopters adds 2 choppers to fleet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Sweet Helicopters, which provides charter service across the Midwest has added two choppers to it’s fleet of five. The Leonardo 109SP helicopters seat five to six passengers comfortably and feature executive style cabin seating. They also have a top speed of 170 mph and a range of 350 miles. “We’ve added […]
Comments / 0