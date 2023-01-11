ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTHR

Mother, 3 kids killed in Indiana house fire

FREMONT, Ind. — A mother and her three children were killed Saturday morning in a northern Indiana house fire. Firefighters were called to Fremont at around 5 a.m. for a fire at a home in the 400 block of East Toledo Street. Firefighters found a woman and three children...
FREMONT, IN
22 WSBT

Update: City to enforce clawback clause against downtown developer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The owner of a grocery store in downtown South Bend might have to pay back millions of dollars to the city and state. Owner David Matthews promised a grocery store and pharmacy as a condition to help fund his new apartment building at 300 East LaSalle Avenue.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Former LaPorte County Official in jail again for residential entry

LaPorte County, Ind. — A former longtime public official and firefighter from La Porte County is back in jail for entering the home of another person without permission. John Sullivan, 62, of Wanatah was arrested Wednesday for Level 6 felony residential entry and Class B misdemeanor malicious mischief. He was being held in the La Porte County Jail on $755 bond.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Peabody

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For our 2nd Chance Pet segment on 16 News Now Saturday Morning, we were joined by Roberto from Heartland Small Animal Rescue, who introduced us to a furry friend who is looking for a new home!. Meet Peabody! He’s a 5-to-6-month old Terrier mix. For...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WIBC.com

A Slow Drive Leads to Three Arrests

LAGRANGE COUNTY — There was no speed, but there were a lot of drugs. Indiana State Police pulled a car over late Friday morning that was only going about 45 miles per hour when it should have been going closer to 70. Three Illinois women were in the car, which was heading down the Indiana Toll Road near mile-marker 112.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

17th annual gardening show to bloom soon in Michiana

Calling all green and brown thumbs alike to the 17th Annual Gardening Show hosted by Porter County Master Gardeners. There will be 100+ garden vendors, gardening presentations, a seed and bulb exchange and a photo contest. Entry is $10 at the door. Children 12 and under are free. There will...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Garvin Roberson cause of death released

New details have been released about the death of the Elkhart mayor's brother. Garvin Roberson's death has been ruled a drowning. The 70-year-old disappeared in late November, and was found several days later dead in his car submerged in water near Sturgis. Garvin is the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Elkhart County man hit by car while checking mail

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car while he was checking his mail on Thursday afternoon. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a 2015 Nissan Altima was heading west on U.S. 20 just east of State Road 13 around 12:30 p.m. when it ran off the road and struck a 37-year-old man who was checking his mail at the time. The Nissan came to a rest after striking a fence post.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Mother, 3 children dead following Indiana house fire

FREMONT, Ind. (AP) — A mother and her three children have died following a house fire in northeastern Indiana. The blaze in Fremont was reported about 5 a.m. Saturday and the victims were found minutes later by firefighters inside the burning home, state police said. They were pronounced dead at hospitals. A county coroner has […]
FREMONT, IN
max983.net

Bremen Director of Operations to Leave in 2023

Bremen Director of Operations Trend Weldy plans to leave his post this fall. While the Bremen Town Council members were aware of the pending vacancy, Weldy said Monday afternoon that he is working on a job description ahead of the hiring process. Weldy said it would be beneficial to hire someone as early as April as he plans on stepping away in August. This would give someone a chance to work with Weldy to get used to day-to-day operations before he officially leaves.
BREMEN, IN
95.3 MNC

Early morning South Bend pursuit lands woman in jail

An early morning pursuit ended in the South Bend City Cemetery and landed a 35-year-old woman in jail. Around 12:30 Thursday morning a South Bend Police officer noticed a vehicle disregard a stop sign near Humboldt and O’Brien Streets. The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Fire and Ice; Hunter Ice Festival returns to Niles

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - The weather may be warmer than usual across Michiana, but things are really cooling down in Niles, as Friday marks the first day of the 19th annual Hunter Ice Festival. Well-known ice carvers from the area and across the country will showcase more than 150 ice...
NILES, MI
963xke.com

FWPD looking for lateral transfers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is hoping to attract new officers. Department officials say that the starting pay for a lateral transfer with a Tier 1 Certification or equivalent is over $62,000 a year. The FWPD released the following:. The Fort Wayne Police Department...
FORT WAYNE, IN
22 WSBT

Crooked Ewe partners with SBARC to help get animals adopted

The Crooked Ewe in South Bend is working to help lift up the city's pet rescue, South Bend Animal Resource Center. Those who stop by to dine could be helping the shelter and those who donate at the shelter can get rewards to dine. It's a local partnership both say...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

RV industry sees shift in sales post-pandemic

Elkhart County is the RV capital of the world, representing a 36-billion-dollar economic impact on the state of Indiana. The industry has seen its share of highs and lows, with this year being one of those lows. Traveling by RV or Motorhome brings with it a unique experience. It is...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Goshen man dead after Friday morning crash

A Goshen man is dead after a crash in Elkhart county. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday on County Road 101. Police say 34-year-old Joshua Reams was driving south when he drove off the east side of the road, hitting a telephone pole and a tree. Reams died at the...
GOSHEN, IN
WANE 15

Sweet Helicopters adds 2 choppers to fleet

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Sweet Helicopters, which provides charter service across the Midwest has added two choppers to it’s fleet of five. The Leonardo 109SP helicopters seat five to six passengers comfortably and feature executive style cabin seating. They also have a top speed of 170 mph and a range of 350 miles. “We’ve added […]
FORT WAYNE, IN

