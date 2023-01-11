ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park Heights, MN

Wounded suspect in killing of California deputy identified

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a Southern California sheriff's deputy remained hospitalized in critical condition after a gunbattle, authorities said Saturday. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department identified Jesse Navarro, 42, of Lake Elsinore as the suspect in the killing of Deputy Darnell Calhoun. Calhoun,...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
Report: California man's guilt 'conclusive' in 1983 slayings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An independent review of California death row inmate Kevin Cooper's conviction found that evidence of his guilt was “extensive and conclusive” in the 1983 stabbing deaths of four people, including two children, at a suburban Los Angeles home. Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
California deputy fatally shot, suspect critically wounded

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Friday, just two weeks after another deputy in the department was slain in the line of duty. The deaths of deputies Darnell Calhoun on Friday and Isaiah Cordero on Dec. 29 were the first since...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
Nevada GOP governor orders review, freeze of new regulations

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada's new Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo signed executive orders Thursday indefinitely freezing implementation of new state regulations or occupational licensing requirements, with some exceptions in areas such as public health and safety. Lombardo also ordered all executive branch agencies, departments and others to review all...
NEVADA STATE
New Arizona governor wants to undo school voucher expansion

PHOENIX (AP) — Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs wants to undo a massive expansion of a school voucher program championed last year by her GOP predecessor and other Republicans that lets students apply to use public money for private-school tuition and other education costs. In releasing its budget proposals...
ARIZONA STATE
In a Drought, California Is Watching Water Wash Out to Sea

LOS ANGELES — A century ago, Los Angeles built what is still widely considered one of the most sophisticated urban flood control systems in the world, designed to hold back waters from massive Pacific storms like the ones that have recently slammed the state. After a series of downpours...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Flooding threatens to isolate a California peninsula as river surges

Central California's Monterey Peninsula could become isolated from the rest of the state Thursday as the Salinas River surges toward an expected moderate flood stage, authorities warned. "You need to be preparing for what could be the Monterey Peninsula island," Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said Wednesday afternoon. Evacuation orders...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Calmatters: Environmentalists Say Newsom’S Budget Cuts Jeopardize Climate Programs, Electric Car Mandate

Environmentalists slammed Gov. Gavin Newsom for slashing billions of dollars from initiatives that the governor has repeatedly called top priorities: efforts to combat climate change and transition to zero-emission vehicles. Facing a projected $22.5 billion deficit, Newsom today proposed to eliminate $6 billion in climate spending in his 2023-24 budget....
CALIFORNIA STATE
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive. rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following. county, Napa. * WHEN...Until 1145...
NAPA, CA
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS. * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...West Side Mountains north of 198, Coalinga Avenal, - West Side Mountains South of 198, Buena Vista, Grapevine and. Frazier Mountain Communities.
HANFORD, CA

