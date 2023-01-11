Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
Patrick sheriff seeking fifth term
STUART, Va. — Although Patrick County’s sheriff has been on the job since taking office after a 2007 election, Dan Smith says it seems as if he’s just getting started. “I have more energy now than I did 15 years ago when I first became sheriff,” Smith observed in announcing plans Thursday to run for a fifth four-year term in the county election later this year.
Mount Airy News
Candidate seeks clerk seat amid turmoil
STUART, Va. — Saying the clerk of court office in Patrick County has undergone turmoil could be an understatement, with its leader suspended while facing drug and other charges, but candidate Nancy Turner Belcher seeks to turn things around. “Our clerk’s office has suffered some setbacks,” Belcher said Tuesday...
WSLS
Roanoke County’s longest-serving employee retires
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Chuck Mason is the proud owner of a shadow box filled with patches, IDs and badges collected over the course of a record-breaking career. This month, the assistant chief turned in his badge after 48.5 years with the Roanoke County Police Department; the county’s longest-serving employee.
Franklin News Post
Phillip Bane files lawsuit against town of Rocky Mount
The plans for the old Morris Furniture building continue despite a lawsuit developer Phillip Bane recently filed against the town. On Monday, the town council unanimously granted Bane’s request for a special use permit to operate a boutique hotel at 335 Franklin St., the property directly next to 325 Franklin St. Bane is the manager of the companies that own the two properties.
WSLS
WSLS Video Vault | Franklin County, the Moonshine Capital of the World
In May of 1958, two moonshiners by the names of Luthor Adkins, and his nephew Kermit Adkins were arrested for illegally distilling and distributing moonshine. Authorities caught wind of their operation, finding it not far from the moonshiners’ own residence, where they were arrested on sight. This story from the past was not rare. It happened right at the border of Henry County, and the self-proclaimed “Moonshine Capital of the world,” Franklin County.
WSLS
Christiansburg woman with disability fights for fair housing
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A woman with a disability in Christiansburg is fighting for fair housing after she claims a political leader violated her rights as a tenant. “I decided to say enough is enough, it’s time to stand up,” Debra Long said. She is wheelchair-bound and relies...
WDBJ7.com
United Way of Henry County & Martinsville to raise $530,000 to fund community projects
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - United Way of Henry County & Martinsville is close to reaching its 2022-2023 campaign goal. United Way began its campaign in September to raise money for education, financial stability, and healthcare in the community. It has already raised 91% of its $530,000 goal. “Everyone at United...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Sallie Wall Riddle
Sallie Wall Riddle, 74, of the Little Creek Community of Dublin, VA, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born January 24, 1948 in Pulaski, VA, the daughter of the late William McKinley & Ossie Mae King Wall. Sallie loved sewing and...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Linda Marie Umberger Dalton
Linda Marie Umberger Dalton, 74 of Pulaski died on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the Lewis Gale, Pulaski Hospital. A very loving, compassionate woman who adored her family and friends and enjoyed sharing life with them all. Preceded in death by her parents, Philip Walter and Beulah McPeak Umberger and...
Taking the Waters: The Restoration of The Warm Springs Pools
After years of sustained advocacy efforts at the grassroots and state level, the historic Warm Springs Pools, also known as the Jefferson Pools, reopened for public bathing in December. On January 19 at 7 pm, Julie Langan, the Director of the Department of Historic Resources, will present a talk about the strategies and tools employed […]
Franklin News Post
WATCH NOW: Phillip Bane and Rocky Mount town employees May 9, 2022
A video collage combines town of Rocky Mount security footage and two town employees' cell phone video recordings of a May 9, 2022 interaction between town staff and Phillip Bane. Some sections have been sped up. The clips were previously published as three separate videos, which are still available on The Roanoke Times website..
wfxrtv.com
Witnesses and victims say they're afraid to cooperate with police in Roanoke City
Law enforcement officials in Roanoke say there are several ongoing investigations where witnesses or victims won't cooperate with the police. Witnesses and victims say they’re afraid to cooperate …. Law enforcement officials in Roanoke say there are several ongoing investigations where witnesses or victims won't cooperate with the police.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Philip Wayne Umberger
Philip Wayne Umberger of Pulaski passed away unexpectedly at his home shortly after celebrating the New Years. Born on July 2, 1947 to Philip Walter Umberger and Beulah McPeak Umberger who preceded him death. Left to honor his legacy are his nieces Tammy (Carl) Lundy and Christina Dalton both of...
WDBJ7.com
Body found in New River Saturday
PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - According to the Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office, a male body was found in the New River on Saturday in the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road in the Delton region. The body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. No...
WSLS
Wasena bridge project to include roundabout addition
ROANOKE, Va. – More plans are in the works for the Wasena bridge project, including the addition of a roundabout. The project will take place at the intersection of Main Street, Elm Avenue, and Ferdinand Avenue. Roanoke City Engineer Luke Pugh said project leaders plan to remove the log...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Patricia “Patty” Semones Kanode
Patricia “Patty” Semones Kanode, age 79 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born September 28, 1943 in Pulaski County, she was the daughter of the late Tracy Harry Semones & Alta Elizabeth Stilwell Sullivan. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jackie L. Kanode, significant other, Samuel Coakley, sister, Daisy Darlene Semones, brothers, MacArthur Semones, Chester Semones, Roy Semones and granddaughter, Makayla Wolfe.
pcpatriot.com
Arrest made in first degree murder in Wythe County
On January 13, 2023, at approximately 3:47 a.m. first responders received a call of a fire at 403 Saint Paul Church Road in the Rural Retreat community. When first responders arrived on the scene they found a vehicle on fire at this residence. Inside the vehicle, deputies found a deceased body.
WDBJ7.com
Inflation, end of pandemic relief bring concerns about food insecurity in SW Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “The most recent survey showed that about 20% of the individuals who responded didn’t have access to sufficient food at some time during the past year,” said Sarah Misyak, a research assistant professor in the department of Human Nutrition, Foods and Exercise at Virginia Tech.
Looking ahead at all the FUN coming to Marion, Va. in ’23
Ken Heath with Marion, Va., shares with us all of the music, food, and fun that will be happening in “America’s Coolest Hometown” during the rest of this year! For more information go to marionva.org
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Ada Elizabeth Dalton
Ada Elizabeth Dalton, age 70 of Pulaski passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Lewis-Gale Medical Center in Salem. Born September 7, 1952 in Wythe County she was the daughter of the late William Floyd Dalton & Pearl Ellen Snow Dalton. She is survived by her. Significant Other. Graham...
