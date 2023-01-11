ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, VA

Mount Airy News

Patrick sheriff seeking fifth term

STUART, Va. — Although Patrick County’s sheriff has been on the job since taking office after a 2007 election, Dan Smith says it seems as if he’s just getting started. “I have more energy now than I did 15 years ago when I first became sheriff,” Smith observed in announcing plans Thursday to run for a fifth four-year term in the county election later this year.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
Mount Airy News

Candidate seeks clerk seat amid turmoil

STUART, Va. — Saying the clerk of court office in Patrick County has undergone turmoil could be an understatement, with its leader suspended while facing drug and other charges, but candidate Nancy Turner Belcher seeks to turn things around. “Our clerk’s office has suffered some setbacks,” Belcher said Tuesday...
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Roanoke County’s longest-serving employee retires

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Chuck Mason is the proud owner of a shadow box filled with patches, IDs and badges collected over the course of a record-breaking career. This month, the assistant chief turned in his badge after 48.5 years with the Roanoke County Police Department; the county’s longest-serving employee.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Phillip Bane files lawsuit against town of Rocky Mount

The plans for the old Morris Furniture building continue despite a lawsuit developer Phillip Bane recently filed against the town. On Monday, the town council unanimously granted Bane’s request for a special use permit to operate a boutique hotel at 335 Franklin St., the property directly next to 325 Franklin St. Bane is the manager of the companies that own the two properties.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
WSLS

WSLS Video Vault | Franklin County, the Moonshine Capital of the World

In May of 1958, two moonshiners by the names of Luthor Adkins, and his nephew Kermit Adkins were arrested for illegally distilling and distributing moonshine. Authorities caught wind of their operation, finding it not far from the moonshiners’ own residence, where they were arrested on sight. This story from the past was not rare. It happened right at the border of Henry County, and the self-proclaimed “Moonshine Capital of the world,” Franklin County.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Sallie Wall Riddle

Sallie Wall Riddle, 74, of the Little Creek Community of Dublin, VA, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her family. She was born January 24, 1948 in Pulaski, VA, the daughter of the late William McKinley & Ossie Mae King Wall. Sallie loved sewing and...
DUBLIN, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Linda Marie Umberger Dalton

Linda Marie Umberger Dalton, 74 of Pulaski died on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the Lewis Gale, Pulaski Hospital. A very loving, compassionate woman who adored her family and friends and enjoyed sharing life with them all. Preceded in death by her parents, Philip Walter and Beulah McPeak Umberger and...
PULASKI, VA
The Roanoke Star

Taking the Waters: The Restoration of The Warm Springs Pools

After years of sustained advocacy efforts at the grassroots and state level, the historic Warm Springs Pools, also known as the Jefferson Pools, reopened for public bathing in December. On January 19 at 7 pm, Julie Langan, the Director of the Department of Historic Resources, will present a talk about the strategies and tools employed […]
BATH COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

WATCH NOW: Phillip Bane and Rocky Mount town employees May 9, 2022

A video collage combines town of Rocky Mount security footage and two town employees' cell phone video recordings of a May 9, 2022 interaction between town staff and Phillip Bane. Some sections have been sped up. The clips were previously published as three separate videos, which are still available on The Roanoke Times website..
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
wfxrtv.com

Witnesses and victims say they're afraid to cooperate with police in Roanoke City

Law enforcement officials in Roanoke say there are several ongoing investigations where witnesses or victims won't cooperate with the police. Witnesses and victims say they’re afraid to cooperate …. Law enforcement officials in Roanoke say there are several ongoing investigations where witnesses or victims won't cooperate with the police.
ROANOKE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Philip Wayne Umberger

Philip Wayne Umberger of Pulaski passed away unexpectedly at his home shortly after celebrating the New Years. Born on July 2, 1947 to Philip Walter Umberger and Beulah McPeak Umberger who preceded him death. Left to honor his legacy are his nieces Tammy (Carl) Lundy and Christina Dalton both of...
PULASKI, VA
WDBJ7.com

Body found in New River Saturday

PULASKI Co., Va. (WDBJ) - According to the Pulaski Co. Sheriff’s Office, a male body was found in the New River on Saturday in the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road in the Delton region. The body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. No...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Wasena bridge project to include roundabout addition

ROANOKE, Va. – More plans are in the works for the Wasena bridge project, including the addition of a roundabout. The project will take place at the intersection of Main Street, Elm Avenue, and Ferdinand Avenue. Roanoke City Engineer Luke Pugh said project leaders plan to remove the log...
ROANOKE, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Patricia “Patty” Semones Kanode

Patricia “Patty” Semones Kanode, age 79 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born September 28, 1943 in Pulaski County, she was the daughter of the late Tracy Harry Semones & Alta Elizabeth Stilwell Sullivan. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jackie L. Kanode, significant other, Samuel Coakley, sister, Daisy Darlene Semones, brothers, MacArthur Semones, Chester Semones, Roy Semones and granddaughter, Makayla Wolfe.
PULASKI, VA
pcpatriot.com

Arrest made in first degree murder in Wythe County

On January 13, 2023, at approximately 3:47 a.m. first responders received a call of a fire at 403 Saint Paul Church Road in the Rural Retreat community. When first responders arrived on the scene they found a vehicle on fire at this residence. Inside the vehicle, deputies found a deceased body.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Ada Elizabeth Dalton

Ada Elizabeth Dalton, age 70 of Pulaski passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Lewis-Gale Medical Center in Salem. Born September 7, 1952 in Wythe County she was the daughter of the late William Floyd Dalton & Pearl Ellen Snow Dalton. She is survived by her. Significant Other. Graham...
PULASKI, VA

