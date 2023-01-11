Read full article on original website
Fox 19
3 people hospitalized following crash in Roselawn
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Three people were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Roselawn early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called to the 1600 block of Summit Road around 2:15 a.m. for a serious injury crash. Police say Tony...
Woman killed in Price Hill crash
Ms. Mary Hale, 64, was killed and another individual injured in automobile crash on Covedale Avenue on Friday.
UPDATE: Male found dead in Dayton; Homicide detectives investigating
DAYTON — UPDATE @ 11:23 a.m.:. Dayton homicide detectives are investigating the death of a male found dead Saturday morning. Dayton Police responded to the 3500 block of W. Third Street around 9:10 a.m. on reports of a possible deceased person, according to initial emergency scanner traffic. Dayton Police...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Glenway Avenue in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Glenway Avenue in Green Township.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Police searching for suspect in felony theft offense
The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a felony theft offense that happened in December. Police are searching for a suspect that officials say used a stolen credit card to make multiple purchases. According to police, the suspected theft took place at 4700 Paddock Road on Dec 8. Anyone with information...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Joyce Lane in Roselawn
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reported assault with injuries on Joyce Lane in Roselawn.
WLWT 5
Reports of vehicle crash into a building on Glenway Avenue in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of vehicle crash into a building on Glenway Avenue in Green Township.
Suspect in custody after deadly shooting near Dayton apartment complex
DAYTON — A person was shot near a Dayton apartment complex early Saturday morning. Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS were called to the 1000 block of Danner Avenue at around 5:50 a.m. after a person was shot, a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch spokesperson told News Center 7. Medics performed...
Fox 19
WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Surveillance cameras caught a man stop his car in the middle of Interstate 75. Officers say they arrived shortly afterward to find him eating Taco Bell. Video shows the 53-year-old Gregory Powell bringing his car to a dead stop on the interstate and then head for the shoulder, where he stayed for nearly 15 minutes until police arrived.
Fox 19
Springdale police to honor Kaia Grant during 4-day bike ride
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Springdale police are honoring fallen Officer Kaia Grant by participating in a four-day bike ride from New Jersey to Washington, D.C., on the Police Unity Tour. The Police Unity Tour is a national bike ride to help raise awareness for officers killed in the line of duty. Officers,...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive in Warren County
MASON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive, near Kroger, in Warren County.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to Delhi Township for a reported crash with injuries on Delhi Road
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to Delhi Township for a reported crash with injuries on Delhi Road.
WLWT 5
Investigation finds CPD officer guilty of neglecting duties; changes made to Personal Crimes Unit
CINCINNATI — On Friday, Hamilton County Prosecutor Mark Piepmeier announced that the investigation into Cincinnati Police Officer Christopher Schroder is complete. According to a press release, problems were so severe that the matter was referred to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office to review for possible criminal liability. With the...
WLWT 5
Reports of a fire on Ferguson Road in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a fire on Ferguson Road in Westwood.
Fox 19
‘Suspicious’ circumstances surrounding Ohio woman’s disappearance
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A search for a missing woman continues nearly a week after her vehicle was found in Middletown. The disappearance of 30-year-old Cierra Chapman is considered suspicious, according to the Dayton Police Department. She was last seen in the early morning hours of Dec. 27 when she...
WLWT 5
Body camera released of Sunday shooting outside tattoo shop in Amelia
AMELIA, Ohio — Newly released body camera video shows the tense moments after a deadly shooting outside a tattoo parlor on Sunday in Amelia. It shows police moments after the deadly encounter between the owner of Stay Gold Tattoo and the suspect. According to a 911 call, a person...
WLWT 5
Police seeking help identifying person vandalizing a light tower in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are seeking help identifying a person who vandalized a light tower in Over-the-Rhine. The incident occurred on Jan. 7 on East McMicken Avenue a little before 2 a.m. The individual is
2 Springfield women kidnapped, trapped in basement
One person is in custody after two women were allegedly kidnapped and trapped in a Springfield basement.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Hamilton Avenue in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Hamilton Avenue in Colerain Township.
1017thepoint.com
TRAIN, TRUCK COLLIDE IN RICHMOND
(Richmond, IN)--A train and a flatbed truck collided in Richmond overnight. It was just before midnight Thursday night when the train hit the truck on North West 11th. The truck was knocked about 200 feet off the street and the occupant was out and walking around when first responders arrived. 34-year-old Aaron Lapp was not injured, but, according to scanner traffic, did have a blood alcohol content of .231. Lapp was taken to the Wayne County Jail. Not only was he allegedly driving drunk, but he also has never had a license.
