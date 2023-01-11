ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

3 people hospitalized following crash in Roselawn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Three people were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Roselawn early Saturday morning, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they were called to the 1600 block of Summit Road around 2:15 a.m. for a serious injury crash. Police say Tony...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

﻿Structure fire reported on Glenway Avenue in Green Township

CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Glenway Avenue in Green Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Police searching for suspect in felony theft offense

The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a felony theft offense that happened in December. Police are searching for a suspect that officials say used a stolen credit card to make multiple purchases. According to police, the suspected theft took place at 4700 Paddock Road on Dec 8. Anyone with information...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Surveillance cameras caught a man stop his car in the middle of Interstate 75. Officers say they arrived shortly afterward to find him eating Taco Bell. Video shows the 53-year-old Gregory Powell bringing his car to a dead stop on the interstate and then head for the shoulder, where he stayed for nearly 15 minutes until police arrived.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Springdale police to honor Kaia Grant during 4-day bike ride

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Springdale police are honoring fallen Officer Kaia Grant by participating in a four-day bike ride from New Jersey to Washington, D.C., on the Police Unity Tour. The Police Unity Tour is a national bike ride to help raise awareness for officers killed in the line of duty. Officers,...
SPRINGDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive in Warren County

MASON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive, near Kroger, in Warren County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
MASON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a fire on Ferguson Road in Westwood

CINCINNATI — Reports of a fire on Ferguson Road in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
CINCINNATI, OH
1017thepoint.com

TRAIN, TRUCK COLLIDE IN RICHMOND

(Richmond, IN)--A train and a flatbed truck collided in Richmond overnight. It was just before midnight Thursday night when the train hit the truck on North West 11th. The truck was knocked about 200 feet off the street and the occupant was out and walking around when first responders arrived. 34-year-old Aaron Lapp was not injured, but, according to scanner traffic, did have a blood alcohol content of .231. Lapp was taken to the Wayne County Jail. Not only was he allegedly driving drunk, but he also has never had a license.
RICHMOND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy