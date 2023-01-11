Read full article on original website
Rodney Hart
3d ago
People should also be outraged at the parents for a thirteen year old being out at 4am in the morning
JJC
2d ago
It’s some one else fault the kid is running around stealing at 4 am with his cohorts? Unfortunately young teens are often armed and working for gangs. How can we know? Keep you kid off the street at 4 am and teach him not to steal.
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Ashli Babbitt Was Attempting to Stop January 6th Rioters Claims Marjorie Taylor GreeneAnthony JamesWashington, DC
Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to ViennaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
A man is arrested following the Silver Spring McDonald's stabbings.Mario DonevskiSilver Spring, MD
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
6-Year-Old School Shooter Case Grows Even More Disturbing
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Before a 6-year-old intentionally shot his teacher in Newport News, Virginia, last Friday, school officials learned that the boy may have had a gun in his possession but failed to find it, the school system’s superintendent said late this week.
Detroit News
A 6-year-old is accused of shooting someone at school. He isn't the first
The prosecutor sat at a small table across from a 6-year-old boy, watching him color. The kid smiled, showing off the gaps from the front teeth he had just lost. He said he was expecting a visit from the tooth fairy soon. Two months had passed since the child had...
'I am locked up' | Karon Hylton-Brown's mother reacts to guilty verdict of two DC police officers following her release from jail
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A mother says her gut reaction to the verdict of the D.C. police officer found guilty in her son's death landed her a night in jail. Karen Hylton-Brown was arrested Wednesday afternoon after the U.S. Marshals says she caused a "disturbance" when the jury announced that Officer Terence Sutton, 38, was guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown.
Mississippi Police Fatally Shot Black Woman Holding Walmart Employee Hostage
Mississippi police fatally shot a woman who was seen holding a Walmart employee hostage on Wednesday. Corlunda McGinister, 21, of West Helena, Arkansas, was fatally shot by a member of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety after she held another woman hostage in a Walmart in Richland while demanding to speak to a news anchor, ABC News reports.
Chilling Idaho student murders update as new bodycam footage of victim talking to cops weeks before killings is released
CHILLING new bodycam footage has shown police officers speaking to one of the victims of the Idaho murders just weeks before the killings. The video shows Moscow police speaking with Xana Kernodle, 20, after officers responded to a noise complaint at the home on King Street at around 1:00am over Labor Day weekend.
Georgia Man Allegedly Kidnapped South Carolina Woman, Raped Her For Months
Ismael Patricio Aguirre is charged with rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault, battery and false imprisonment in the case of a woman held for four months. She faked a pregnancy to escape. A Georgia man has been jailed for allegedly kidnapping a woman from South Carolina and holding her against her will...
Newlywed, 22, killed in machete attack while working at Dollar Tree, Ohio cops say
“Keris was the most genuine, kind, pure soul,” a loved one said.
Utah Murder-Suicide Leaves 3 Adults, 5 Children Dead Weeks After Wife Files For Divorce
The national response continues after Michael Haight allegedly fatally shot his wife, mother-in-law and five children in the close-knit community of Enoch, Utah, before turning the gun on himself. An apparent murder-suicide that left eight family members dead in southwestern Utah reverberates around the country. Michael Haight, 42, is identified...
Parents of 6-year-old boy in Virginia school shooting could be charged: experts
The parents of the 6-year-old Virginia student who allegedly shot his teacher could face charges if authorities find the weapon he used wasn’t properly secured, legal experts say. The first-grade student is accused of blasting teacher Abby Zwerner, 25, on Friday afternoon during a fight at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va. On Monday, Newport News Chief of Police Steve Drew said the child took the gun from his home and put it in his backpack to bring to school Friday. The gun was legally purchased by the child’s mother, Drew said. Since the child took the weapon from his home, his...
8 Teen Girls Met on Social Media Before Allegedly 'Swarming,' Murdering Stranger, May Have Sought Alcohol
A friend of the victim's told local outlets that she was with him during the attack and that he tried to defend her After eight teen girls were accused of stabbing a 59-year-old Toronto man to death over the weekend, city residents and officials are reeling from the violent incident. Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement that he was "deeply disturbed" by the crime. "Everyone in our city deserves to be treated with dignity and respect," he said. "I am so saddened … that a man...
California woman found safe after five days missing, investigators credit Fox Nation’s Nancy Grace
24-year-old Sacramento woman Aeris Hammock was found safe after five days missing with the help of rescue expert Brian Fitzgibbons and Fox Nation's Nancy Grace.
Teen Accused of Killing Mom and NFL-Star Dad as They Slept Speaks Out About 2016 Deaths
Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23, speaks out for the first time on tonight's two-hour episode of 20/20 The son of a former NFL star is speaking out, for the first time, about being accused of shooting his parents to death in 2016. A new two-hour 20/20 episode — which airs tonight on ABC — features exclusive interviews with Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23. Armstrong is facing his third capital murder trial in the horrific deaths of his parents, former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong, Sr., and Dawn...
Arkansas woman killed by authorities after taking Mississippi Walmart employee hostage
A woman was killed by authorities Wednesday during a hostage situation inside a Mississippi Walmart, authorities said.
Former Head Of D.C. National Guard Says If Black People Led Capitol Riot, More People Would’ve Died
William J. Walker, the former head of the D.C National Guard during the Capitol Riot, told the January 6 Committee the law enforcement response would’ve been much different if the rioters were Black people. “You know, as a law enforcement officer, there were—I saw enough to where I would...
Disgraced ex-NYPD officer with violent past stabbed to death by black-clad masked suspect: report
Disgraced former NYPD Officer Nicholas Nelson, 37, was reportedly knifed to death in the neck on Staten Island by a black-clad masked suspect who remains at large as of Thursday.
Bryan Kohberger Could Be Linked to Other Unsolved Murders—Ex-FBI Agent
"I would believe that law enforcement is going to be searching the areas in and around where he lived," Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek.
Masked men armed with rifle, handgun rob Brink's armored truck in Maryland: police
A Brink's security truck in Hyattsville, Maryland, was robbed outside a bank Monday afternoon by two masked gunmen who fled in a BMW, according to police.
americanmilitarynews.com
Soldier killed by another soldier in AL; attacker used shovel, report says
A soldier was killed at Fort Rucker in Alabama after another soldier attacked him on Tuesday. An anonymous source told Army Times that the attack was carried out with an Army-issued entrenching tool, which is a small, steel folding shovel. The soldier killed was Pvt. Abdul N. Latifu, 21, from...
NBC San Diego
Police Arrest 2 Teens Accused of Shooting 16-Year-Old Girl in Head at El Cajon Motel
Two teenagers were arrested this week in connection to a Dec. 12 shooting at an El Cajon motel that left a 16-year-old with severe injuries. Police found the girl alone and unresponsive in a room at the El Cajon Inn & Suites Motel, on a Monday morning, with a gunshot wound to her head. El Cajon Police Department investigators say a 15 and 17-year-old suspect shot the girl and left the motel. Hours after the shooting, the victim's family received a tip that they should check on the girl at the motel. Her family then called the police.
Man on US Marshals 15 Most Wanted list, who appeared on '90 Day Fiancé,' arrested in Florida
A fugitive once featured on the reality show "90 Day Fiancé" was arrested in Florida on Friday in the death of his former boss in Pennsylvania, authorities said.
