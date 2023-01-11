ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 18

Rodney Hart
3d ago

People should also be outraged at the parents for a thirteen year old being out at 4am in the morning

Reply(7)
16
JJC
2d ago

It’s some one else fault the kid is running around stealing at 4 am with his cohorts? Unfortunately young teens are often armed and working for gangs. How can we know? Keep you kid off the street at 4 am and teach him not to steal.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mother Jones

6-Year-Old School Shooter Case Grows Even More Disturbing

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Before a 6-year-old intentionally shot his teacher in Newport News, Virginia, last Friday, school officials learned that the boy may have had a gun in his possession but failed to find it, the school system’s superintendent said late this week.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WUSA9

'I am locked up' | Karon Hylton-Brown's mother reacts to guilty verdict of two DC police officers following her release from jail

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A mother says her gut reaction to the verdict of the D.C. police officer found guilty in her son's death landed her a night in jail. Karen Hylton-Brown was arrested Wednesday afternoon after the U.S. Marshals says she caused a "disturbance" when the jury announced that Officer Terence Sutton, 38, was guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 20-year-old Karon Hylton-Brown.
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

Parents of 6-year-old boy in Virginia school shooting could be charged: experts

The parents of the 6-year-old Virginia student who allegedly shot his teacher could face charges if authorities find the weapon he used wasn’t properly secured, legal experts say. The first-grade student is accused of blasting teacher Abby Zwerner, 25, on Friday afternoon during a fight at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va. On Monday, Newport News Chief of Police Steve Drew said the child took the gun from his home and put it in his backpack to bring to school Friday. The gun was legally purchased by the child’s mother, Drew said. Since the child took the weapon from his home, his...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
People

8 Teen Girls Met on Social Media Before Allegedly 'Swarming,' Murdering Stranger, May Have Sought Alcohol

A friend of the victim's told local outlets that she was with him during the attack and that he tried to defend her After eight teen girls were accused of stabbing a 59-year-old Toronto man to death over the weekend, city residents and officials are reeling from the violent incident. Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement that he was "deeply disturbed" by the crime. "Everyone in our city deserves to be treated with dignity and respect," he said. "I am so saddened … that a man...
People

Teen Accused of Killing Mom and NFL-Star Dad as They Slept Speaks Out About 2016 Deaths

Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23, speaks out for the first time on tonight's two-hour episode of 20/20 The son of a former NFL star is speaking out, for the first time, about being accused of shooting his parents to death in 2016. A new two-hour 20/20 episode — which airs tonight on ABC — features exclusive interviews with Antonio "AJ" Armstrong, Jr., now 23. Armstrong is facing his third capital murder trial in the horrific deaths of his parents, former NFL linebacker Antonio Armstrong, Sr., and Dawn...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC San Diego

Police Arrest 2 Teens Accused of Shooting 16-Year-Old Girl in Head at El Cajon Motel

Two teenagers were arrested this week in connection to a Dec. 12 shooting at an El Cajon motel that left a 16-year-old with severe injuries. Police found the girl alone and unresponsive in a room at the El Cajon Inn & Suites Motel, on a Monday morning, with a gunshot wound to her head. El Cajon Police Department investigators say a 15 and 17-year-old suspect shot the girl and left the motel. Hours after the shooting, the victim's family received a tip that they should check on the girl at the motel. Her family then called the police.
EL CAJON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy