Man found dead inside burned building near 26th and Greenfield identified

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) recently identified the man found dead in a building near 26 th and Greenfield.

Grant Forbes, 70, was found dead inside a burned building on Wednesday, Jan. 4, just one day after a fire occurred there.

The Milwaukee Fire Department (MFD) responded to a building fire near 26th and Greenfield around 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. After extinguishing the fire, multiple searches of the home were conducted with the help of the Milwaukee Police Department.

The next day, MFD was requested back to the same building for a report of a dead individual inside. According to MFD, the body's discovery was "nearly impossible given the extreme hoarder conditions throughout the building."

"We do not make that statement lightly," MFD Chief Aaron Lipski said Wednesday. "We scrutinized all areas where firefighting took place, considered the location of the deceased person, and have reviewed the available evidence."

TMJ4's Bruce Harrison previously spoke with an employee of the company that owns the building. She said the space that caught fire was a warehouse and it was leased out to a man.

Business owners and neighbors also told Harrison they knew of an older man who often visited the warehouse. They said he would come and go while pushing a cart full of random items. They described him as kind and someone who never bothered anyone.

