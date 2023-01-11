ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florissant, MO

5 On Your Side

$100K Scratchers prize won in Overland

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A lucky Missouri Lottery player won a $100,000 top prize from a ticket purchased in Overland. The lottery announced a "$100,000 Jackpot" Scratchers ticket was purchased at O'Malley's Market, located at 9820 Lackland Road. The scratcher is a $5 game with more than $3...
OVERLAND, MO
KMOV

Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in St. Louis County

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) – A Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold in St. Louis County!. The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven at 900 Shackleford Road in Florissant for Tuesday night’s drawing. The ticket matched the winning number combination of 7, 13, 14, 15 and 18. The Mega Ball number was 9.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis Powerball player doubles $50K prize

ST. LOUIS — There are a lot of people picking up lotto tickets after the Mega Millions jackpot reached record numbers. One St. Louis area lotto player turned a $50,000 Powerball prize into a $100,000 win using the game’s Power Play feature. A man purchased a Power Ball ticket at the Motomart Convenience Store on […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

National restaurant chain shutters St. Louis-area location

CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Red Lobster, the national seafood restaurant chain, has shuttered its location in Crestwood. The store, at 9838 Watson Road, was last in operation Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman. A notation on the company's website says the location is "temporarily closed," however the company says in a statement that the restaurant is permanently shuttered.
CRESTWOOD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

St. Louis man charged after New Years Eve chase

A St. Louis man is wanted by Stone County authorities after a high speed chase on New Year’s Eve and an escape from custody on New Year’s Day. Ezekiel Simpson, Jr., is wanted on multiple counts including resisting arrest by fleeing and escape or attempted escape while under arrest for a felony.
STONE COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Egg prices hitting St. Louis businesses hard

ST. LOUIS — More than any other grocery item, eggs have surged in price. Economists blame the 2022 avian flu and inflation. Now its St. Louis businesses that are left with tough decisions to make, raise prices or absorb costs. "Eggs are not something we can live without," Herbie's...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KYTV

Former Ozark, Mo. resident arrested in St. Louis after sending obscene material to detective posing as minor

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KY3) - A registered sex offender was arrested by the FBI in St. Louis Friday and charged with transferring obscene material to a minor. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri says 46-year-old James Wessley Rankin, who used to live in Ozark, started a conversation with an undercover detective on an anonymous chat site. The detective from the San Bernandino Sheriff’s Department in California was posing as a 14-year-old girl on the site.
OZARK, MO

