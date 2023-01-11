Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Major discount retail chain opening new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersHomestead, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
Miami Dolphins May Defy the Odds as Longshot Super Bowl ContendersDylan BarketMiami, FL
Related
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
numberfire.com
Nickeil Alexander-Walker starting for Jazz on Friday in place of Mike Conley (rest)
Utah Jazz shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Alexander-Walker will enter the starting lineup with Mike Conley ruled out due to rest. Our models expect Alexander-Walker to play 10.0 minutes against the Magic. Alexander-Walker's Friday projection includes 4.8 points, 1.2...
numberfire.com
Pacers starting Chris Duarte for inactive Tyrese Haliburton (knee/elbow) on Friday
Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte is starting in Friday's lineup against the Atlanta Hawks. Duarte will make his sixth start this season after Tyrese Haliburton was ruled out with elbow and knee injuries. In a matchup versus a Hawks' team ranked 15th in defensive rating, Duarte's FanDuel salary stands at $4,200.
numberfire.com
Pacers starting Aaron Nesmith (illness) on Saturday, Chris Duarte to bench
Indiana Pacers small forward Aaron Nesmith (illness) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Nesmith will make his 25th start this season after the 23-year old was forced to miss two games with an illness. In a matchup against a Memphis team ranked second in defensive rating, numberFire's models project Nesmith to score 24.5 FanDuel points.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Other Athletes Buy $5 Million, 104-Acre Iowa Farm
Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow joined a group of big-name athletes from a wide range of sports to buy a... The post Joe Burrow, Blake Griffin, Other Athletes Buy $5 Million, 104-Acre Iowa Farm appeared first on Outsider.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
numberfire.com
Christian Wood (ankle) questionable for Dallas on Saturday
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Wood is dealing with an ankle sprain and is questionable for Saturday's clash with Portland. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.9 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Wood's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Anthony Edwards (hip) active for Timberwolves on Saturday
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (hip) will play in Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Edwards will be active for the later part of Minnesota's back-to-back despite recent hip soreness. In 37.1 expected minutes, our models project Edwards to score 40.2 FanDuel points. Edwards' projection includes 23.5 points, 5.6...
numberfire.com
Oshae Brissett (hamstring) available Saturday night for Indiana
Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett will play Saturday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Brissett entered the day with a questionable tag due to left hamstring soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor versus Ja Morant and Co. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Nickeil Alexander-Walker playing second unit role for Utah on Saturday night
Utah Jazz shooting guard Nickel Alexander-Walker is not starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Alexander-Walker will come off the bench after Mike Conley was named Saturday's starter. In 15.1 expected minutes, our models project Alexander-Walker to record 7.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 2.0 assists.
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Bruce Brown Jr. (calf) probable on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Bruce Brown Jr. (calf) is probable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Brown is dealing with left calf soreness and is probable to face the Clippers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 24.5 minutes against Los Angeles. Brown's Friday projection includes 9.0...
numberfire.com
Indiana's Aaron Nesmith (illness) active for Saturday's game versus Memphis
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (illness) will play in Saturday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. After a two game absence with an illness, Nesmith will be available on Saturday night. In 30.2 expected minutes, our models project Nesmith to score 24.5 FanDuel points. Nesmith's Saturday projection includes 12.7 points, 4.9...
numberfire.com
Georges Niang (illness) questionable for 76ers on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Niang is dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Saturday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next few hours ahead of the 9 p.m. ET tipoff.
numberfire.com
Philadelphia's Georges Niang (illness) active for Saturday's game versus Utah
Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang (illness) is available for Saturday's contest versus the Utah Jazz. Niang will suit up versus his former team despite being labeled as questionable with an illness. In 17.2 expected minutes, our models project Niang to produce 6.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assist.
numberfire.com
Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) available for Jazz on Friday
Utah Jazz shooting guard Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Horton-Tucker has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active against Orlando on Friday. Horton-Tucker is averaging 6.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 15.3 FanDuel points per game this season. His...
numberfire.com
James Johnson coming off Pacers' bench on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward James Johnson will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. The Pacers are shaking things up in the wake of the injury to Tyrese Haliburton. Isaiah Jackson, who has been coming off the bench, will be elevated to the starting five on the wing. Johnson is headed to the bench in a corresponding move.
numberfire.com
Rockets' Kenyon Martin Jr. starting on Friday in place of injured Kevin Porter Jr. (foot)
Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Martin will get the start on Friday with Kevin Porter Jr. sidelined with a foot injury. Our models expect Martin to play 30.2 minutes against the Kings. Martin's Friday projection includes 13.3...
numberfire.com
Orlando's Jalen Suggs (ankle) available on Friday
Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) is active for Friday's contest agains the Utah Jazz. Suggs will make his return after Orlando's guard was sidelined four games with ankle soreness. In 19.4 expected minutes, our models project Suggs to score 16.9 FanDuel points. Suggs' projection includes 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Houston's Kevin Porter (foot) doubtful on Sunday
Houston Rockets shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) is doubtful to play in Sunday's game versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Porter Jr. looks like he will miss his second straight game after he was listed as doubtful with a left foot contusion. Kenyon Martin Jr. should see more minutes on Sunday if Porter Jr. is inactive.
Comments / 0