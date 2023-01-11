ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

numberfire.com

Nickeil Alexander-Walker starting for Jazz on Friday in place of Mike Conley (rest)

Utah Jazz shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Alexander-Walker will enter the starting lineup with Mike Conley ruled out due to rest. Our models expect Alexander-Walker to play 10.0 minutes against the Magic. Alexander-Walker's Friday projection includes 4.8 points, 1.2...
numberfire.com

Pacers starting Aaron Nesmith (illness) on Saturday, Chris Duarte to bench

Indiana Pacers small forward Aaron Nesmith (illness) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Nesmith will make his 25th start this season after the 23-year old was forced to miss two games with an illness. In a matchup against a Memphis team ranked second in defensive rating, numberFire's models project Nesmith to score 24.5 FanDuel points.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
numberfire.com

Christian Wood (ankle) questionable for Dallas on Saturday

Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Wood is dealing with an ankle sprain and is questionable for Saturday's clash with Portland. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.9 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Wood's Friday projection...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Anthony Edwards (hip) active for Timberwolves on Saturday

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (hip) will play in Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Edwards will be active for the later part of Minnesota's back-to-back despite recent hip soreness. In 37.1 expected minutes, our models project Edwards to score 40.2 FanDuel points. Edwards' projection includes 23.5 points, 5.6...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Oshae Brissett (hamstring) available Saturday night for Indiana

Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett will play Saturday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Brissett entered the day with a questionable tag due to left hamstring soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor versus Ja Morant and Co. Our models project...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Bruce Brown Jr. (calf) probable on Friday

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Bruce Brown Jr. (calf) is probable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Brown is dealing with left calf soreness and is probable to face the Clippers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 24.5 minutes against Los Angeles. Brown's Friday projection includes 9.0...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Indiana's Aaron Nesmith (illness) active for Saturday's game versus Memphis

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (illness) will play in Saturday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. After a two game absence with an illness, Nesmith will be available on Saturday night. In 30.2 expected minutes, our models project Nesmith to score 24.5 FanDuel points. Nesmith's Saturday projection includes 12.7 points, 4.9...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Georges Niang (illness) questionable for 76ers on Saturday

Philadelphia 76ers forward Georges Niang is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Niang is dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Saturday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next few hours ahead of the 9 p.m. ET tipoff.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) available for Jazz on Friday

Utah Jazz shooting guard Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Horton-Tucker has been upgraded from questionable to available and will be active against Orlando on Friday. Horton-Tucker is averaging 6.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 15.3 FanDuel points per game this season. His...
numberfire.com

James Johnson coming off Pacers' bench on Friday

Indiana Pacers forward James Johnson will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. The Pacers are shaking things up in the wake of the injury to Tyrese Haliburton. Isaiah Jackson, who has been coming off the bench, will be elevated to the starting five on the wing. Johnson is headed to the bench in a corresponding move.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Orlando's Jalen Suggs (ankle) available on Friday

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) is active for Friday's contest agains the Utah Jazz. Suggs will make his return after Orlando's guard was sidelined four games with ankle soreness. In 19.4 expected minutes, our models project Suggs to score 16.9 FanDuel points. Suggs' projection includes 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds,...
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Houston's Kevin Porter (foot) doubtful on Sunday

Houston Rockets shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) is doubtful to play in Sunday's game versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Porter Jr. looks like he will miss his second straight game after he was listed as doubtful with a left foot contusion. Kenyon Martin Jr. should see more minutes on Sunday if Porter Jr. is inactive.
HOUSTON, TX

