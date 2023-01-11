ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deni Avdija coming off Washington's bench on Friday

Washington Wizards small forward Deni Avdija is not starting in Friday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Avdija will come off the bench after Kristaps Porzingis was named Friday's starter. In 28.5 projected minutes, our models project Avdija to score 24.3 FanDuel points. Avdija's Friday projection includes 9.7 points, 5.7...
Washington's Kristaps Porzingis (ribs) active on Friday

Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (ribs) will play in Friday's game against the New York Knicks. After sitting one game with a rib injury, Porzingis will suit up against his former team. In 35.2 expected minutes, our models project Porzingis to score 45.5 FanDuel points. Porzingis' projection includes 23.5 points,...
Damian Lillard (ankle) active for Portland's Saturday matchup versus Dallas

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (ankle) will play in Saturday's contest versus the Dallas Mavericks. Lillard will be available at home despite being listed as questionable. In a matchup against a Dallas team ranked third (43.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards, numberFire's models project Lillard to score 44.7 FanDuel points.
Denver's Jamal Murray (ankle) available on Friday

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Murray has been upgraded to available and will play against the Clippers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.7 minutes against Los Angeles. Murray's Friday projection includes 19.1 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
Gary Payton II (ankle) suiting up Thursday for Portland

Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II will play Thursday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Payton is deailng with a sprained right ankle. However, he was listed probable coming in, and he has ultimately received the green light to take the floor ahead of the holiday weekend.
Hornets' Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful on Saturday

Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. Hayward continues to deal with a hamstring injury and is doubtful to face Boston on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.5 minutes against the Celtics. Hayward's Saturday projection incudes...
Taurean Prince (ankle) available for Minnesota's Saturday matchup

Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Taurean Prince (ankle) is active for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Prince will be available after Minnesota's forward was listed as questionable. In 23.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Prince to produce 10.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
Mavericks rule out Christian Wood (ankle) on Saturday night

Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Wood will not be active after the Mavericks' center was held out with an ankle injury. Expect Dwight Powell to see more minutes at the center position versus Portland. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
Robert Williams starting for Boston on Thursday in place of Al Horford (rest)

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Williams will rejoin the starting lineup on Thursday with Al Horford ruled out due to rest. Our models expect Williams to play 21.9 minutes against the Nets. Williams' Thursday projection includes 7.2 points,...
Bogdan Bogdanovic (quad) ruled out Saturday for Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Bogdanovic was listed questionable earlier in the day due to left quad soreness. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action to kick off the holiday weekend. His next chance to play will come Monday versus Miami.
Atlanta's Trae Young (illness) starting on Friday, Aaron Holiday to bench

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (illness) is starting in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Young will make his 37th start this season after Atlanta's guard was sidelined one game with an illness. In a matchup against a Pacers' team allowing 46.2 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project Young to score 44.9 FanDuel points.
Miami's Kyle Lowry (knee) remains out on Saturday

Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (knee) will not play in Saturday's game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Lowry will miss his third straight game with left knee discomfort. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes at the point guard position on Saturday. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 468.9 minutes this season...
Pacers starting Aaron Nesmith (illness) on Saturday, Chris Duarte to bench

Indiana Pacers small forward Aaron Nesmith (illness) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Nesmith will make his 25th start this season after the 23-year old was forced to miss two games with an illness. In a matchup against a Memphis team ranked second in defensive rating, numberFire's models project Nesmith to score 24.5 FanDuel points.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker starting for Jazz on Friday in place of Mike Conley (rest)

Utah Jazz shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Alexander-Walker will enter the starting lineup with Mike Conley ruled out due to rest. Our models expect Alexander-Walker to play 10.0 minutes against the Magic. Alexander-Walker's Friday projection includes 4.8 points, 1.2...
Nuggets' Bruce Brown Jr. (calf) probable on Friday

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Bruce Brown Jr. (calf) is probable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Brown is dealing with left calf soreness and is probable to face the Clippers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 24.5 minutes against Los Angeles. Brown's Friday projection includes 9.0...
Oshae Brissett (hamstring) questionable Saturday for Indiana

Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Brissett is deailng with left hamstring soreness. While he played through it Friday, he has again been listed questionable for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 7 p.m. ET tipoff.
Pacers' Myles Turner (back) questionable on Friday

Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Turner was a late scratch from Wednesday's game with back spasms and is questionable to face Atlanta on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.3 minutes against the Hawks. Turner's...
