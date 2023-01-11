Read full article on original website
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Ashli Babbitt Was Attempting to Stop January 6th Rioters Claims Marjorie Taylor GreeneAnthony JamesWashington, DC
Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to ViennaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
A man is arrested following the Silver Spring McDonald's stabbings.Mario DonevskiSilver Spring, MD
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
numberfire.com
Deni Avdija coming off Washington's bench on Friday
Washington Wizards small forward Deni Avdija is not starting in Friday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Avdija will come off the bench after Kristaps Porzingis was named Friday's starter. In 28.5 projected minutes, our models project Avdija to score 24.3 FanDuel points. Avdija's Friday projection includes 9.7 points, 5.7...
numberfire.com
DeAndre Jordan starting for Denver on Friday in place of Nikola Jokic (injury management)
Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jordan will get the start on Friday with Nikola Jokic sidelined due to injury management. Our models expect Jordan to play 23.1 minutes against Los Angeles. Jordan's Friday projection includes 8.7 points,...
numberfire.com
Washington's Kristaps Porzingis (ribs) active on Friday
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (ribs) will play in Friday's game against the New York Knicks. After sitting one game with a rib injury, Porzingis will suit up against his former team. In 35.2 expected minutes, our models project Porzingis to score 45.5 FanDuel points. Porzingis' projection includes 23.5 points,...
numberfire.com
Damian Lillard (ankle) active for Portland's Saturday matchup versus Dallas
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (ankle) will play in Saturday's contest versus the Dallas Mavericks. Lillard will be available at home despite being listed as questionable. In a matchup against a Dallas team ranked third (43.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards, numberFire's models project Lillard to score 44.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (ankle) available on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Murray has been upgraded to available and will play against the Clippers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.7 minutes against Los Angeles. Murray's Friday projection includes 19.1 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Wizards' Jordan Goodwin starting on Friday in place of injured Monte Morris (rib)
Washington Wizards point guard Jordan Goodwin is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Goodwin will get the start on Friday with Monte Morris sidelined with a rib injury. Our models expect Goodwin to play 23.1 minutes against the Knicks. Goodwin's Friday projection includes 8.9...
numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (ankle) suiting up Thursday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II will play Thursday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Payton is deailng with a sprained right ankle. However, he was listed probable coming in, and he has ultimately received the green light to take the floor ahead of the holiday weekend.
numberfire.com
Utah's Mike Conley (rest) starting in Saturday's lineup, Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (rest) is starting in Saturday's game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Conley will make his 33rd start at point guard this season after he was rested on Friday. In 29.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Conley to score 27.0 FanDuel points. Conley's Saturday expectation includes 10.1...
numberfire.com
Hornets' Gordon Hayward (hamstring) doubtful on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Boston Celtics. Hayward continues to deal with a hamstring injury and is doubtful to face Boston on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.5 minutes against the Celtics. Hayward's Saturday projection incudes...
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) available for Minnesota's Saturday matchup
Minnesota Timberwolves small forward Taurean Prince (ankle) is active for Saturday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Prince will be available after Minnesota's forward was listed as questionable. In 23.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Prince to produce 10.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
numberfire.com
Mavericks rule out Christian Wood (ankle) on Saturday night
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Wood will not be active after the Mavericks' center was held out with an ankle injury. Expect Dwight Powell to see more minutes at the center position versus Portland. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Robert Williams starting for Boston on Thursday in place of Al Horford (rest)
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Williams will rejoin the starting lineup on Thursday with Al Horford ruled out due to rest. Our models expect Williams to play 21.9 minutes against the Nets. Williams' Thursday projection includes 7.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic (quad) ruled out Saturday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Bogdanovic was listed questionable earlier in the day due to left quad soreness. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action to kick off the holiday weekend. His next chance to play will come Monday versus Miami.
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Trae Young (illness) starting on Friday, Aaron Holiday to bench
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (illness) is starting in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Young will make his 37th start this season after Atlanta's guard was sidelined one game with an illness. In a matchup against a Pacers' team allowing 46.2 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project Young to score 44.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Miami's Kyle Lowry (knee) remains out on Saturday
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry (knee) will not play in Saturday's game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Lowry will miss his third straight game with left knee discomfort. Expect Gabe Vincent to see more minutes at the point guard position on Saturday. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 468.9 minutes this season...
numberfire.com
Pacers starting Aaron Nesmith (illness) on Saturday, Chris Duarte to bench
Indiana Pacers small forward Aaron Nesmith (illness) is starting in Saturday's lineup versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Nesmith will make his 25th start this season after the 23-year old was forced to miss two games with an illness. In a matchup against a Memphis team ranked second in defensive rating, numberFire's models project Nesmith to score 24.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Nickeil Alexander-Walker starting for Jazz on Friday in place of Mike Conley (rest)
Utah Jazz shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Orlando Magic. Alexander-Walker will enter the starting lineup with Mike Conley ruled out due to rest. Our models expect Alexander-Walker to play 10.0 minutes against the Magic. Alexander-Walker's Friday projection includes 4.8 points, 1.2...
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Bruce Brown Jr. (calf) probable on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Bruce Brown Jr. (calf) is probable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Brown is dealing with left calf soreness and is probable to face the Clippers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 24.5 minutes against Los Angeles. Brown's Friday projection includes 9.0...
numberfire.com
Oshae Brissett (hamstring) questionable Saturday for Indiana
Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Brissett is deailng with left hamstring soreness. While he played through it Friday, he has again been listed questionable for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Keep an eye on his status ahead of the 7 p.m. ET tipoff.
numberfire.com
Pacers' Myles Turner (back) questionable on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Turner was a late scratch from Wednesday's game with back spasms and is questionable to face Atlanta on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.3 minutes against the Hawks. Turner's...
