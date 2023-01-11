Read full article on original website
A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Ashli Babbitt Was Attempting to Stop January 6th Rioters Claims Marjorie Taylor GreeneAnthony JamesWashington, DC
Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to ViennaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
A man is arrested following the Silver Spring McDonald's stabbings.Mario DonevskiSilver Spring, MD
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
Isaiah Joe (illness) not listed on Philadelphia's Sunday injury report
Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Isaiah Joe (illness) is available for Sunday's contest versus the Brooklyn Nets. After missing one game with an illness, Joe is on track to return on Sunday. In 20.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Joe to record 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.
numberfire.com
Damian Lillard (ankle) active for Portland's Saturday matchup versus Dallas
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (ankle) will play in Saturday's contest versus the Dallas Mavericks. Lillard will be available at home despite being listed as questionable. In a matchup against a Dallas team ranked third (43.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards, numberFire's models project Lillard to score 44.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (ankle) available on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Murray has been upgraded to available and will play against the Clippers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.7 minutes against Los Angeles. Murray's Friday projection includes 19.1 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Wizards' Jordan Goodwin starting on Friday in place of injured Monte Morris (rib)
Washington Wizards point guard Jordan Goodwin is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Goodwin will get the start on Friday with Monte Morris sidelined with a rib injury. Our models expect Goodwin to play 23.1 minutes against the Knicks. Goodwin's Friday projection includes 8.9...
numberfire.com
DeAndre Jordan starting for Denver on Friday in place of Nikola Jokic (injury management)
Denver Nuggets center DeAndre Jordan is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jordan will get the start on Friday with Nikola Jokic sidelined due to injury management. Our models expect Jordan to play 23.1 minutes against Los Angeles. Jordan's Friday projection includes 8.7 points,...
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
numberfire.com
Pacers starting Chris Duarte for inactive Tyrese Haliburton (knee/elbow) on Friday
Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte is starting in Friday's lineup against the Atlanta Hawks. Duarte will make his sixth start this season after Tyrese Haliburton was ruled out with elbow and knee injuries. In a matchup versus a Hawks' team ranked 15th in defensive rating, Duarte's FanDuel salary stands at $4,200.
numberfire.com
Anthony Edwards (hip) active for Timberwolves on Saturday
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (hip) will play in Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Edwards will be active for the later part of Minnesota's back-to-back despite recent hip soreness. In 37.1 expected minutes, our models project Edwards to score 40.2 FanDuel points. Edwards' projection includes 23.5 points, 5.6...
numberfire.com
Luke Kennard (calf) out for Clippers on Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (calf) will not play in Sunday's game versus the Houston Rockets. Kennard will be inactive for his fourth straight game with right calf soreness. Expect Norman Powell to see an uptick in playing time on Sunday. Powell's current Sunday projection includes 16.5 points, 2.9...
numberfire.com
Myles Turner (back) out again for Pacers on Saturday
Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Turner is dealing wtih back spasms, which is why he's missed the last couple games. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has once again been ruled out of action. Expect Isaiah Jackson to see another start down low.
numberfire.com
Orlando's Jalen Suggs (ankle) available on Friday
Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) is active for Friday's contest agains the Utah Jazz. Suggs will make his return after Orlando's guard was sidelined four games with ankle soreness. In 19.4 expected minutes, our models project Suggs to score 16.9 FanDuel points. Suggs' projection includes 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Dwight Powell starting in Mavericks' Saturday lineup for inactive Christian Wood (ankle)
Dallas Mavericks power forward Dwight Powell is starting in Saturday's game versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Powell will make his 27th start this season after Christian Wood was ruled out with an ankle injury. In a matchup against a Portland team ranked 20th in defensive rating, Powell's FanDuel salary stands at $3,800.
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Trae Young (illness) starting on Friday, Aaron Holiday to bench
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (illness) is starting in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Young will make his 37th start this season after Atlanta's guard was sidelined one game with an illness. In a matchup against a Pacers' team allowing 46.2 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project Young to score 44.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Bruce Brown Jr. (calf) probable on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Bruce Brown Jr. (calf) is probable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Brown is dealing with left calf soreness and is probable to face the Clippers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 24.5 minutes against Los Angeles. Brown's Friday projection includes 9.0...
numberfire.com
Mavericks rule out Christian Wood (ankle) on Saturday night
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Wood will not be active after the Mavericks' center was held out with an ankle injury. Expect Dwight Powell to see more minutes at the center position versus Portland. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Rockets' Kenyon Martin Jr. starting on Friday in place of injured Kevin Porter Jr. (foot)
Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Martin will get the start on Friday with Kevin Porter Jr. sidelined with a foot injury. Our models expect Martin to play 30.2 minutes against the Kings. Martin's Friday projection includes 13.3...
numberfire.com
Andre Iguodala (hip) out Sunday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andre Iguodala will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Iguodala is dealing with right hip soreness. As a result, the team has listed him out for Sunday's contest. His next chance to play will come Monday versus Washington. In 3 games...
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) available for Minnesota on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Prince has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Suns on Friday. Our models expect him to play 23.7 minutes against Phoenix. Prince's Friday projection includes 10.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.4...
numberfire.com
Jazz rule out Collin Sexton (injury maintenance) on Saturday
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (injury maintenance) will not play in Saturday's contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Sexton will watch from the bench on Saturday night after Utah's guard was held out for injury maintenance purposes. In a matchup against a Philly unit ranked fourth in defensive rating, Nickeil Alexander-Walker is a candidate for more minutes with Utah's second unit.
numberfire.com
Utah's Mike Conley (rest) starting in Saturday's lineup, Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (rest) is starting in Saturday's game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Conley will make his 33rd start at point guard this season after he was rested on Friday. In 29.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Conley to score 27.0 FanDuel points. Conley's Saturday expectation includes 10.1...
