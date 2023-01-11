ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Isaiah Joe (illness) not listed on Philadelphia's Sunday injury report

Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Isaiah Joe (illness) is available for Sunday's contest versus the Brooklyn Nets. After missing one game with an illness, Joe is on track to return on Sunday. In 20.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Joe to record 8.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Damian Lillard (ankle) active for Portland's Saturday matchup versus Dallas

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (ankle) will play in Saturday's contest versus the Dallas Mavericks. Lillard will be available at home despite being listed as questionable. In a matchup against a Dallas team ranked third (43.3) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards, numberFire's models project Lillard to score 44.7 FanDuel points.
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Denver's Jamal Murray (ankle) available on Friday

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Murray has been upgraded to available and will play against the Clippers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.7 minutes against Los Angeles. Murray's Friday projection includes 19.1 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Anthony Edwards (hip) active for Timberwolves on Saturday

Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (hip) will play in Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Edwards will be active for the later part of Minnesota's back-to-back despite recent hip soreness. In 37.1 expected minutes, our models project Edwards to score 40.2 FanDuel points. Edwards' projection includes 23.5 points, 5.6...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Luke Kennard (calf) out for Clippers on Sunday

Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (calf) will not play in Sunday's game versus the Houston Rockets. Kennard will be inactive for his fourth straight game with right calf soreness. Expect Norman Powell to see an uptick in playing time on Sunday. Powell's current Sunday projection includes 16.5 points, 2.9...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Myles Turner (back) out again for Pacers on Saturday

Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Turner is dealing wtih back spasms, which is why he's missed the last couple games. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has once again been ruled out of action. Expect Isaiah Jackson to see another start down low.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Orlando's Jalen Suggs (ankle) available on Friday

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (ankle) is active for Friday's contest agains the Utah Jazz. Suggs will make his return after Orlando's guard was sidelined four games with ankle soreness. In 19.4 expected minutes, our models project Suggs to score 16.9 FanDuel points. Suggs' projection includes 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds,...
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Atlanta's Trae Young (illness) starting on Friday, Aaron Holiday to bench

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (illness) is starting in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Young will make his 37th start this season after Atlanta's guard was sidelined one game with an illness. In a matchup against a Pacers' team allowing 46.2 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project Young to score 44.9 FanDuel points.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Bruce Brown Jr. (calf) probable on Friday

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Bruce Brown Jr. (calf) is probable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Brown is dealing with left calf soreness and is probable to face the Clippers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 24.5 minutes against Los Angeles. Brown's Friday projection includes 9.0...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Mavericks rule out Christian Wood (ankle) on Saturday night

Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Wood will not be active after the Mavericks' center was held out with an ankle injury. Expect Dwight Powell to see more minutes at the center position versus Portland. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Andre Iguodala (hip) out Sunday for Warriors

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andre Iguodala will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Iguodala is dealing with right hip soreness. As a result, the team has listed him out for Sunday's contest. His next chance to play will come Monday versus Washington. In 3 games...
WASHINGTON, CA
numberfire.com

Taurean Prince (ankle) available for Minnesota on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Prince has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Suns on Friday. Our models expect him to play 23.7 minutes against Phoenix. Prince's Friday projection includes 10.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.4...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Jazz rule out Collin Sexton (injury maintenance) on Saturday

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (injury maintenance) will not play in Saturday's contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Sexton will watch from the bench on Saturday night after Utah's guard was held out for injury maintenance purposes. In a matchup against a Philly unit ranked fourth in defensive rating, Nickeil Alexander-Walker is a candidate for more minutes with Utah's second unit.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

