Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Major discount retail chain opening new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersHomestead, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
Miami Dolphins May Defy the Odds as Longshot Super Bowl ContendersDylan BarketMiami, FL
numberfire.com
Charlotte's Gordon Hayward (hamstring) out on Saturday
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (hamstring) will not play in Saturday's contest against the Boston Celtics. Hayward will miss his sixth consecutive game with left hamstring soreness. Expect Jalen McDaniels to play an increased role at the forward positions versus a Boston team ranked sixth in defensive rating. McDaniels' Saturday...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Zach LaVine (hand) active for Friday's game against Thunder
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (hand) will play in Friday's contest versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. LaVine will suit up at home after Chicago's guard was listed as probable with a hand injury. In 37.1 projected minutes, numberFire's models project LaVine to score 44.5 FanDuel points. LaVine's projection includes 31.4...
numberfire.com
Utah's Mike Conley (rest) starting in Saturday's lineup, Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (rest) is starting in Saturday's game versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Conley will make his 33rd start at point guard this season after he was rested on Friday. In 29.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Conley to score 27.0 FanDuel points. Conley's Saturday expectation includes 10.1...
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Trae Young (illness) starting on Friday, Aaron Holiday to bench
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (illness) is starting in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Young will make his 37th start this season after Atlanta's guard was sidelined one game with an illness. In a matchup against a Pacers' team allowing 46.2 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project Young to score 44.9 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Chicago's DeMar DeRozan (quad) questionable on Sunday
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Golden State Warriors. DeRozan's status is currently in limbo after Chicago's leading scorer was forced to miss two games with a right quadriceps strain. In a matchup versus a Warriors' team ranked 18th in defensive rating, expect Alex Caruso to play an increased role if DeRozan is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Pacers' Myles Turner (back) questionable on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Turner was a late scratch from Wednesday's game with back spasms and is questionable to face Atlanta on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.3 minutes against the Hawks. Turner's...
numberfire.com
Aaron Holiday playing with Atlanta's second unit on Friday night
Atlanta Hawks point guard Aaron Holiday is not starting in Friday's lineup against the Indiana Pacers. Holiday will come off the bench after Trae Young was named Friday's starter. In 12.2 expected minutes, our models project Holiday to record 4.4 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.
numberfire.com
Clipper list Marcus Morris (knee) as doubtful on Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's contest versus the Houston Rockets. Morris' availability is currently in doubt after the veteran suffered a left knee contusion. Expect Robert Covington to play more minutes versus a Houston team ranked 28th in defensive rating. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Jazz rule out Collin Sexton (injury maintenance) on Saturday
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (injury maintenance) will not play in Saturday's contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Sexton will watch from the bench on Saturday night after Utah's guard was held out for injury maintenance purposes. In a matchup against a Philly unit ranked fourth in defensive rating, Nickeil Alexander-Walker is a candidate for more minutes with Utah's second unit.
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (illness) available for Saturday's game versus Cleveland
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (illness) is active for Saturday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Anderson will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with an illness. In 32.0 expected minutes, our models project Anderson to score 28.1 FanDuel points. Anderson's Saturday projection includes 10.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic (quad) ruled out Saturday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic will not play Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Bogdanovic was listed questionable earlier in the day due to left quad soreness. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action to kick off the holiday weekend. His next chance to play will come Monday versus Miami.
numberfire.com
Orlando's Gary Harris (finger) questionable on Sunday
Orlando Magic shooting guard Gary Harris (finger) is questionable to play in Sunday's game versus the Denver Nuggets. Harris' status against his old team is currently in the air due to a mallet finger on his right hand. Look for Cole Anthony to play an increased role if Harris is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Houston's Kevin Porter (foot) doubtful on Sunday
Houston Rockets shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) is doubtful to play in Sunday's game versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Porter Jr. looks like he will miss his second straight game after he was listed as doubtful with a left foot contusion. Kenyon Martin Jr. should see more minutes on Sunday if Porter Jr. is inactive.
numberfire.com
Utah's Jarred Vanderbilt starting for injured Lauri Markkanen (hip) on Saturday
Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Vanderbilt will make his 40th start this season after Lauri Markkanen was ruled out with a hip contusion. In a matchup against a Philadelphia unit rated sixth in points allowed in the paint, Vanderbilt's FanDuel salary stands at $5,500.
numberfire.com
Robert Williams starting for Boston on Thursday in place of Al Horford (rest)
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Williams will rejoin the starting lineup on Thursday with Al Horford ruled out due to rest. Our models expect Williams to play 21.9 minutes against the Nets. Williams' Thursday projection includes 7.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Luke Kennard (calf) out for Clippers on Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (calf) will not play in Sunday's game versus the Houston Rockets. Kennard will be inactive for his fourth straight game with right calf soreness. Expect Norman Powell to see an uptick in playing time on Sunday. Powell's current Sunday projection includes 16.5 points, 2.9...
numberfire.com
Donovan Mitchell (illness) active for Cleveland's Saturday contest
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (illness) will play in Saturday's game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite a questionable designation with an illness, Mitchell will suit up on Saturday night. In 34.6 expected minutes, our models project Mitchell to score 40.7 FanDuel points. Mitchell's projection includes 26.5 points, 4.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Thunder's Isaiah Joe (illness) ruled out on Friday
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (illness) will not play in Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Joe will sit out after Oklahoma City's guard came down with an illness. Expect Tre Mann to see more minutes with Oklahoma City's second unit. Mann's current Friday projection includes 8.9 points, 2.6...
numberfire.com
Bucks' Bobby Portis starting on Thursday in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee)
Milwaukee Bucks forward/center Bobby Portis is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Miami Heat. Portis will get the start on Thursday with Antetokounmpo sidelined. Our models expect Portis to play 31.0 minutes against the Heat. Portis' Thursday projection includes 15.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 34.1...
