Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (left adductor tightness) is questionable for Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets. Brown went off for a season-high 41 points on Wednesday and pulled down 12 rebounds to record his eighth double-double of the season. He hasn't missed a game since November 28, but despite having a premiere Eastern Conference matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on primetime television, the Celtics might decide to give Brown a breather on the second leg of a back-to-back. Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White will have more opportunities if Brown is ruled out.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO