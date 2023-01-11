Read full article on original website
Dangerous Leak in Downtown Miami Causes ClosuresDylan BarketMiami, FL
Alex Katz Brings Good Company to Fort LauderdaleNew River Fine Art | Burgess Modern + ContemporaryFort Lauderdale, FL
Major discount retail chain opening new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersHomestead, FL
Experience the Charm of Coral Gables: A City with a Rich History and a Hometown FeelDylan BarketCoral Gables, FL
Miami Dolphins May Defy the Odds as Longshot Super Bowl ContendersDylan BarketMiami, FL
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (illness) available for Saturday's game versus Cleveland
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (illness) is active for Saturday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Anderson will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with an illness. In 32.0 expected minutes, our models project Anderson to score 28.1 FanDuel points. Anderson's Saturday projection includes 10.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, and...
Gary Payton II (ankle) suiting up Thursday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II will play Thursday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Payton is deailng with a sprained right ankle. However, he was listed probable coming in, and he has ultimately received the green light to take the floor ahead of the holiday weekend.
Thunder's Isaiah Joe (illness) ruled out on Friday
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Isaiah Joe (illness) will not play in Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Joe will sit out after Oklahoma City's guard came down with an illness. Expect Tre Mann to see more minutes with Oklahoma City's second unit. Mann's current Friday projection includes 8.9 points, 2.6...
Philadelphia's Tobias Harris (knee) out on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (knee) will not play in Saturday's game against the Utah Jazz. Harris is not active after Philadelphia's forward was ruled out with left knee soreness. Expect De'Anthony Melton to see more minutes on Saturday night. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 312.8 minutes this season...
Clipper list Marcus Morris (knee) as doubtful on Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's contest versus the Houston Rockets. Morris' availability is currently in doubt after the veteran suffered a left knee contusion. Expect Robert Covington to play more minutes versus a Houston team ranked 28th in defensive rating. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
Denver's Jamal Murray (ankle) available on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Murray has been upgraded to available and will play against the Clippers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.7 minutes against Los Angeles. Murray's Friday projection includes 19.1 points, 4.2 rebounds,...
Deni Avdija coming off Washington's bench on Friday
Washington Wizards small forward Deni Avdija is not starting in Friday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Avdija will come off the bench after Kristaps Porzingis was named Friday's starter. In 28.5 projected minutes, our models project Avdija to score 24.3 FanDuel points. Avdija's Friday projection includes 9.7 points, 5.7...
Austin Rivers coming off Timberwolves' bench on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. The Timberwolves are getting a bit healthier, as Kyle Anderson is back in the mix following a brief absence due to a non-COVID illness. He'll immediately start in his return, and as a result, Rivers is headed to the bench.
Indiana's Aaron Nesmith (illness) active for Saturday's game versus Memphis
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (illness) will play in Saturday's contest against the Memphis Grizzlies. After a two game absence with an illness, Nesmith will be available on Saturday night. In 30.2 expected minutes, our models project Nesmith to score 24.5 FanDuel points. Nesmith's Saturday projection includes 12.7 points, 4.9...
Jaylen Brown (adductor) questionable Thursday for Celtics
Boston Celtics small forward Jaylen Brown (left adductor tightness) is questionable for Thursday against the Brooklyn Nets. Brown went off for a season-high 41 points on Wednesday and pulled down 12 rebounds to record his eighth double-double of the season. He hasn't missed a game since November 28, but despite having a premiere Eastern Conference matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on primetime television, the Celtics might decide to give Brown a breather on the second leg of a back-to-back. Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White will have more opportunities if Brown is ruled out.
Pacers starting Chris Duarte for inactive Tyrese Haliburton (knee/elbow) on Friday
Indiana Pacers guard Chris Duarte is starting in Friday's lineup against the Atlanta Hawks. Duarte will make his sixth start this season after Tyrese Haliburton was ruled out with elbow and knee injuries. In a matchup versus a Hawks' team ranked 15th in defensive rating, Duarte's FanDuel salary stands at $4,200.
Wizards' Jordan Goodwin starting on Friday in place of injured Monte Morris (rib)
Washington Wizards point guard Jordan Goodwin is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Goodwin will get the start on Friday with Monte Morris sidelined with a rib injury. Our models expect Goodwin to play 23.1 minutes against the Knicks. Goodwin's Friday projection includes 8.9...
Houston's Kevin Porter (foot) doubtful on Sunday
Houston Rockets shooting guard Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) is doubtful to play in Sunday's game versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Porter Jr. looks like he will miss his second straight game after he was listed as doubtful with a left foot contusion. Kenyon Martin Jr. should see more minutes on Sunday if Porter Jr. is inactive.
Utah's Jarred Vanderbilt starting for injured Lauri Markkanen (hip) on Saturday
Utah Jazz center Jarred Vanderbilt is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers. Vanderbilt will make his 40th start this season after Lauri Markkanen was ruled out with a hip contusion. In a matchup against a Philadelphia unit rated sixth in points allowed in the paint, Vanderbilt's FanDuel salary stands at $5,500.
Nuggets' Bruce Brown Jr. (calf) probable on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Bruce Brown Jr. (calf) is probable for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Brown is dealing with left calf soreness and is probable to face the Clippers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 24.5 minutes against Los Angeles. Brown's Friday projection includes 9.0...
Dwight Powell starting in Mavericks' Saturday lineup for inactive Christian Wood (ankle)
Dallas Mavericks power forward Dwight Powell is starting in Saturday's game versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Powell will make his 27th start this season after Christian Wood was ruled out with an ankle injury. In a matchup against a Portland team ranked 20th in defensive rating, Powell's FanDuel salary stands at $3,800.
Pacers' Oshae Brissett (hamstring) questionable on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward Oshae Brissett (hamstring) is questionable for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Brissett continues to deal with a hamstring injury and is questionable to face Atlanta on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 17.3 minutes against the Hawks. Brissett's Friday projection includes...
Rockets' Kenyon Martin Jr. starting on Friday in place of injured Kevin Porter Jr. (foot)
Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Martin will get the start on Friday with Kevin Porter Jr. sidelined with a foot injury. Our models expect Martin to play 30.2 minutes against the Kings. Martin's Friday projection includes 13.3...
