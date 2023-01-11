ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

Messi, Mbappe and Neymar set to join forces for first time since World Cup

Paris Saint-Germain's trip to Rennes on Sunday is set to be the first time their superstar front three of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have all played together since the World Cup. "We are all just getting used to playing together again and you could see at times that we lacked some of the connections between the players that we had more often before the World Cup," he said after the midweek game.
Yardbarker

"Rafael Nadal will unfortunately retire at Roland Garros" - reveals Alexander Zverev

After Roger Federer and Serena Williams retired from professional tennis, many started talking also about other pros that may retire soon. Some of those are Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Marin Cilic, and also Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard was asked about his retirement numerous times, but he always said it was not time to talk about it yet. However, according to his colleague from the ATP Tour, the end may be nearing.
Bustle

Matteo Berrettini & Ajla Tomljanovic Split Shortly After Filming Break Point

When No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic was barred from participating in the 2022 Australian Open, Italy’s rising tennis star Matteo Berrettini had an opportunity to take the top spot. Filmed throughout the January 2022 Grand Slam tournament, Netflix’s Break Point highlights the pressure put on him and his then-girlfriend, fellow tennis pro, Ajla Tomljanović, who was also competing for Australia. “We obviously understand each other, especially in a sport that’s so tough,” Berrettini explained in the Netflix docuseries. “You don’t have your family, your friends around you. I think it’s so important.”
game-news24.com

Georgina RODRIGUEZ on Ronaldo: I am the daughter of the best football player in the world

George Rodriguez spoke to the star football player about his relationship. At first sight, when I first saw Cristiano and I fell in love, it seemed to me that time had stopped. I never saw such beautiful, attentive people. I’ve never seen those amazing, handsome men. And yes, I’m the best footballer in the world, but most of us women are not in a good mood to talk about this problem too much.
BBC

Swansea City reject offers for Michael Obafemi and Morgan Whittaker

Swansea City have rejected two bids for Michael Obafemi but head coach Russell Martin says the striker's future at the club remains uncertain. Swansea have also turned down an offer for Morgan Whittaker after he was recalled from a loan spell at Plymouth. Martin, who is keen on Rotherham's Chiedozie...
Yardbarker

Watch: Real Madrid star started to physically shake after meeting Cristiano Ronaldo

Young Brazil and Real Madrid star, Rodrygo was a nervous mess after meeting his idol Cristiano Ronaldo. The 38-year-old striker is currently preparing for his debut with his new side, Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. It just so happens that his former club, Real Madrid is also there to compete against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final.
FOX Sports

Barça beats Betis to set up Super Cup final against Madrid

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Marc-André ter Stegen saved two penalties and Pedri converted the deciding spot kick as Barcelona defeated Real Betis 4-2 in a shootout Thursday to set up a Spanish Super Cup final against rival Real Madrid this weekend in Saudi Arabia. Madrid defeated Valencia...
kalkinemedia.com

Napoli crush Juventus to take Serie A lead to 10 points

Napoli stamped their authority on the Serie A title race on Friday by thrashing Juventus 5-1 and moving 10 points clear of the chasing pack. Victor Osimhen netted in each half while Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Amir Rrahmani and Eljif Elmas scored the hosts' other goals to extend their advantage on both Juve and champions AC Milan.
Yardbarker

Internacional wants to sign Di Maria this month

Internacional has been linked with a move for Juventus attacker Angel di Maria with the Argentinian set to finish his career back home in South America. The World Cup winner moved to Juventus at the start of this season as a free agent and has been a key player for Juve in their bid to end the term successfully.

