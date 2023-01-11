SBI investigating claims of sexual assaults at Wendell daycare

A Wake County daycare worker is facing allegations of sexual assault involving three separate 3-year-olds, according to Wendell Police.

Police said the claims involve an employee at the ABC Land Daycare at 610 Raymond Drive.

The first two complaints were filed last week, and the third came on Monday.

Because of the number of cases reported, Wendell Police have turned over the investigation to the SBI.

So far, no charges have been filed.