Wendell, NC

SBI investigating claims of sexual assaults at Wendell daycare

ABC11 Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l4X4S_0kBUuAog00

A Wake County daycare worker is facing allegations of sexual assault involving three separate 3-year-olds, according to Wendell Police.

Police said the claims involve an employee at the ABC Land Daycare at 610 Raymond Drive.

The first two complaints were filed last week, and the third came on Monday.

Because of the number of cases reported, Wendell Police have turned over the investigation to the SBI.

So far, no charges have been filed.

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

