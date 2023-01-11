ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 22, arrested on suspicion of murder of Elle Edwards in Wallasey

By Robyn Vinter
Elle Edwards was shot on Christmas Eve. Photograph: Merseyside Police/PA

A 22-year-old man from Wirral has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Elle Edwards, who was shot dead in a pub on Christmas Eve.

A Wirral woman, 23, is also being held on suspicion of assisting an offender, the force added, bringing the total to five. Both have been taken to police stations for questioning.

Edwards, a 26-year-old beautician, was pronounced dead in hospital after being shot in the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight on 24 December.

Witnesses described how a gunman fired shots into the front entrance of the pub and fled in a dark vehicle.

She was not believed to have been the target of the attack, in which four men were also hurt. A 28-year-old man from nearby Beechwood was treated for serious injuries, while those sustained by the other men, aged 22, 24 and 33, were not life-threatening.

Merseyside police urged anyone with information to come forward in a case that relies on intelligence.

DS Sue Coombs said: “This brings the number of arrests in connection with the tragic death of Elle to five.

“Although extensive work is going on from our dedicated teams across Merseyside police and a great deal of intelligence has come in, I would still ask that anyone who has information and has yet to come forward does so.

“If they don’t want to speak to police directly then please get in touch with Crimestoppers, where information can be given in confidence.”

Three people had previously been arrested in connection with the murder.

A 31-year-old man from Tranmere, Wirral, and a 19-year-old woman from Rock Ferry, Wirral, were held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and bailed pending further inquiries.

A 30-year-old man from Tranmere, who was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, was recalled to prison on licence.

The murder was the fourth shooting death in Merseyside in 2022 and the third where the person killed was not the intended target.

On 21 August, 28-year-old Ashley Dale was shot dead outside her home in Old Swan by an unknown gunman.

The day after Dale’s killing, nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot dead in her home in Dovecot, when a masked man burst into her home chasing someone unknown to her family.

Thomas Cashman, of West Derby, has been charged with her murder.

